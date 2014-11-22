Please select your home edition
Etchells Championships at Brighton in March

by David Staley today at 7:31 am
Etchells racing action at Brighton David Staley / RBYC
The 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships will be hosted by Royal Brighton Yacht Club over the Labour Day weekend, March 11-13. Some close racing for a very competitive fleet is anticipated.

Four of the top ten from the recent Australian Championships are entered already including National Champion Graeme Taylor and his regular crew on Magpie, James Mayo and Steve Jarvin, ready to back up their January crown.

The 2016 Etchells Nationals were held at RBYC © David Staley / RBYC



Two Brighton boats will be aiming to turn the tables in March. Sailing legend John Bertrand, who was third in the 2017 Nationals and first in the Masters and Grand Masters divisions sailing with Bill Browne and Jake Newman on Triad 2, will be keen to get the better of the Magpie team on home waters. Chris Hampton will again be sailing with Mark Andrews and Sam Haines on Tango and aiming for a top three at Brighton.

With the Melbourne skyline as a backdrop, Port Phillip provides great racing conditions © David Staley / RBYC



Further interstate entries are expected in addition to Sydney boats Odyssey (Jill Connell) and Wobbegong 2 (Doug Flynn).

Race Officers Kevin and Ross Wilson will be leading the experienced race management team from Brighton to ensure the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships are a world class event.

An experienced race management team will be conducting the 2017 Victorian Championships © David Staley / RBYC



For more information about the Championship, visit the event webpage – click here.

To download the Notice of Race – click here.

For Online Entry – click here.

