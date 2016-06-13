Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Etchells Australasian Championship – Naming Rights Sponsor Announced

by John Curnow today at 7:04 am
Superb talent line-up with more to enter at 2016 Mooloolaba Etchells anniversary regatta. - Evans Long 20th Etchells Australasian Championship 2016 Teri Dodds
The 2017 Etchells Australasian Championship is thrilled to announce that Line 7 is the naming rights sponsor. The Australian owned brand is back in the country, and how. Sales and Brand Manager - Australia, Duncan Curnow, commented, “Line 7 Marine is proud to throw its weight behind the Mooloolaba Etchells. Wherever sailors are out on the water giving it heaps, Line 7 is right there with them, and we know this regatta will be no different. We'll be there supporting sailors, sponsoring prizes, and also out on the water with you.”

Now for those who keep an eye on these things, the word is that the regatta shirts will be way better than cool, so do look out for that. These will be provided to all crew and Volunteers, which is another great reason not to miss this regatta! Of course, that means that to actually get one you will have to be at the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship in Mooloolaba from June 8-11, 2017. Early bird entry, and the opportunity to save money, closes on May 5, so getting a wiggle on would be the idea. All information is available from the website.

Interestingly, there are already entries in from most Australian States, and also New Zealand, with Hong Kong bound to be included in that roster soon enough. Always attracting a healthy 40+boat fleet, the Mooloolaba course has offered just about everything over the last 20 years, so you can expect that to continue. It is probably why only one Skipper and crew have taken out the event more than the once!

The Newport Apartments at Mooloolaba. Quite special really... © Event Media
The Newport Apartments at Mooloolaba. Quite special really... © Event Media



Yet is ashore that the regatta is nearly as well known for, and the Saturday night is set to ensure that piece of folk lore is permanently enshrined. The Newport Apartments are always a popular choice for accommodation, given their quality and short walking distance to your boat. Like most things in the area, it gets snapped up promptly, so do remember to use the magic ‘Etchells’ word when making your booking.

Now one of those first to enter was Encore, crewed by Peter Conde, Brian Hillier and Myles Baron-Hay. They have not been back in the boat that long at all, matter of months really, but are already well and truly a feature on the podium, with many a crew wary of them as well. So they should be, for they were third at the Etchells World Championship in 1996 at Cowes.
They are very much enjoying it, and it shows. Conde said of the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship, “Just looking forward to it. It is always one of the best Etchells regattas of the year!”

Etchells Myles Baron-Hay, Brian Hiller, Peter Conde 2nd overall © RPAYC
Etchells Myles Baron-Hay, Brian Hiller, Peter Conde 2nd overall © RPAYC



In closing, event organiser, Trevor Martin said, “We’re delighted that Line 7 have joined us, and are now very much looking forward to hosting all the crews and families that make the journey, and in doing so, turn this regatta into what it has become. Please stay tuned for other really important announcements that will make the regatta even more fun.”

Enter now via http://www.mooloolabayachtclub.com.au/etchells/ or follow the links from www.etchells.org.au for the greatest One Design Class in the region.

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

2017 World Cup Series Hyères - Back to the future
When round two of World Cup Series takes place in Hyères many sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of podium. When round two of the 2017 World Cup Series takes place in Hyères, France from 23 - 30 April, many attending sailors know what it feels like to stand on top of an Olympic podium.
Posted today at 4:23 am 'Nika' conquers 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division
All things changed for the Corinthian division on the final day in Porto Venere. Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 daily scoreline placing him in the overall second place position.
Posted on 9 Apr Two additional races in Porto Venere Keeps 'Nika' in the Lead
For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division, Porto Venere. At this point in the regatta, Prosikhin possesses an impressive twelve-point advantage over second place Achille Onorato on Mascalzone Latino, Jr., and a nineteen-point lead over Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167.
Posted on 9 Apr Prosikhin's 'Nika' dominates the Day 1 of Melges 20 World League 2017
The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event has revealed three, high-quality races The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event (the first European appointment) has revealed three, high-quality races, ultimately naming some of the top teams to watch - the absolute stars of success as the season begins. The long Melges 20 World League schedule includes 16 events over three different continents.
Posted on 8 Apr North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up
Over the Summer, the team at North Sails have had their heads down working with many sailors to achieve their goals. Over 30 Champions chose to work with North Sails One Design. These numbers are the key and show the amount of effort that is going on in the back ground in terms of design, development and customer support. We also sail in many of these classes to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve for next season.
Posted on 4 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy