Etchells Australasian Championship – Naming Rights Sponsor Announced

by John Curnow today at 7:04 amNow for those who keep an eye on these things, the word is that the regatta shirts will be way better than cool, so do look out for that. These will be provided to all crew and Volunteers, which is another great reason not to miss this regatta! Of course, that means that to actually get one you will have to be at the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship in Mooloolaba from June 8-11, 2017. Early bird entry, and the opportunity to save money, closes on May 5, so getting a wiggle on would be the idea. All information is available from the website Interestingly, there are already entries in from most Australian States, and also New Zealand, with Hong Kong bound to be included in that roster soon enough. Always attracting a healthy 40+boat fleet, the Mooloolaba course has offered just about everything over the last 20 years, so you can expect that to continue. It is probably why only one Skipper and crew have taken out the event more than the once!





Yet is ashore that the regatta is nearly as well known for, and the Saturday night is set to ensure that piece of folk lore is permanently enshrined. The Newport Apartments are always a popular choice for accommodation, given their quality and short walking distance to your boat. Like most things in the area, it gets snapped up promptly, so do remember to use the magic ‘Etchells’ word when making your booking.



Now one of those first to enter was Encore, crewed by Peter Conde, Brian Hillier and Myles Baron-Hay. They have not been back in the boat that long at all, matter of months really, but are already well and truly a feature on the podium, with many a crew wary of them as well. So they should be, for they were third at the Etchells World Championship in 1996 at Cowes.

They are very much enjoying it, and it shows. Conde said of the Line 7 Etchells Australasian Championship, “Just looking forward to it. It is always one of the best Etchells regattas of the year!”









In closing, event organiser, Trevor Martin said, “We’re delighted that Line 7 have joined us, and are now very much looking forward to hosting all the crews and families that make the journey, and in doing so, turn this regatta into what it has become. Please stay tuned for other really important announcements that will make the regatta even more fun.”



Enter now via http://www.mooloolabayachtclub.com.au/etchells/ or follow the links from www.etchells.org.au for the greatest One Design Class in the region.

