Etchells - Post Christmas Series 1 to Feng Shui

Etchells Invitational Series Waitemata Harbour November 29, 2016 © Richard Gladwell Etchells Invitational Series Waitemata Harbour November 29, 2016 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151665

by Alex Webster today at 3:51 amIn dazzling summer conditions, a eager Etchells fleet took to the Waitemata like fledgling swans - or ugly ducklings in some cases - making a meal of two starts and multiple mark-roundings, but remaining buoyant and, mercifully, afloat.Staying aloof of the melee and out of trouble, Feng Shui (1348) posted two bullets, while Magrette (1240) and Affinity (1059) displayed consistency and persistence to finish second and third overall, respectively.Next week, the fleet welcomes Conrad Robertson in the newly-restored Revenge (240). The following week, the Auckland Champs will again be held over two evenings - Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st.Results and Tracking are here for Flights and here Series NB As at 9:00 AM on 08/02/2017 the results are PROVISIONAL