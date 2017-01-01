Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Erin Rafuse and Danielle Boyd - January Sailor of the Month

by Sail Canada today at 4:43 am
Rio Olympians Erin Rafuse (RNSYS) and Danielle Boyd (KYC/RNSYS) © Sail Canada
Rio Olympians Erin Rafuse (RNSYS) and Danielle Boyd (KYC/RNSYS) returned to World Cup action for the first time since competing at 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The Miami World Cup is the first stop of World Sailing’s 2017 World Cup series.

Erin and Danielle sailed the Olympic class skiff boat, the 49erFX, launching from a new location at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Miami. They set sail straight to the medal race in sixth place, sailing a strong double point final to lock up fifth place overall in the 16 boat fleet. “We are really happy with our performance. We sailed one of our most consistent series in our most challenging conditions,” said helm Erin Rafuse. “We made a couple mistakes, keeping us out of the top three, but overall thrilled with the end result.”

This marks a personal best at a World Cup for the Canadian 49erFX team. Rafuse and Boyd placed 16th at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Congratulations to Sail Canada Sailor of the Month, Erin Rafuse and Danielle Boyd!
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMusto 2016 660x82 4Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Recipe for success
What it is like to take a bow on big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? What it is like to take a bow on the big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at the Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? Four of last year's winning yacht skippers reveal how to win at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.
Posted today at 2:48 am Vendee Globe - Day 101- Conrad Colman's story so far and what's ahead
After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dealing today with some more problems to secure the base of the boom, he's moving slow but he's moving! When the mast came down, Conrad had no other choice than to cut the rig and let the mast go to keep it from damaging the hull.
Posted on 15 Feb Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - 50-boat fleet to face southwesterly
A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.
Posted on 15 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua.
Posted on 15 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 102 – Colman's slow but sure, Boissières due Friday
Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early this Wednesday morning.
Posted on 15 Feb Perini Navi announces key 2017 events
2017 promises to be important year for Perini Navi, the Italian shipyard famous for the design and build of superyachts 2017 promises to be an important year for Perini Navi, the Italian shipyard renowned for the design and build of superyachts
Posted on 15 Feb Perfect conditions on Day 3 at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week
After awful conditions on Monday when sea mists and heavy rain combined with minimal breezes, day three was spectacular. After awful conditions on Monday, when sea mists and heavy rain combined with minimal breezes, day three was spectacular. Bright sunshine and a delightful, steady 10 to 12 knot breeze made racing a joy for all divisions.
Posted on 15 Feb Geographe Bay Race Week – Heavy fog on Day 2
After the fog came the rain, thoroughly drenching crews while the breeze dropped from light to non-existent. After the fog came the rain, thoroughly drenching crews while the breeze dropped from light to non-existent.
Posted on 14 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman sets sail again under Jury rig
Round the world sailor Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is underway again under Jury Rig Round the world sailor Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is underway again in his attempt to become the first sailor to complete the Vendee Globe using only renewable energy. 'The boom is up with a sail on it. Conrad will put up the jib during the night. Long long day but determination and patience pays off and he's got a 'mast'!!'
Posted on 14 Feb Powerful line-up for the inaugural GC32 Championship
The ultra high-speed foiling one design GC32 catamarans will be competing at the GC32 Championship from Tuesday The ultra high-speed foiling one design GC32 catamarans will be competing at the GC32 Championship from Tuesday 28th February until Sunday 5th March. Racing will take place off Al Mouj Marina (The Wave, Muscat), on the outskirts of Muscat where the event’s host, Oman Sail, has its headquarters.
Posted on 14 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy