Erin Rafuse and Danielle Boyd - January Sailor of the Month

by Sail Canada today at 4:43 amErin and Danielle sailed the Olympic class skiff boat, the 49erFX, launching from a new location at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Miami. They set sail straight to the medal race in sixth place, sailing a strong double point final to lock up fifth place overall in the 16 boat fleet. “We are really happy with our performance. We sailed one of our most consistent series in our most challenging conditions,” said helm Erin Rafuse. “We made a couple mistakes, keeping us out of the top three, but overall thrilled with the end result.”This marks a personal best at a World Cup for the Canadian 49erFX team. Rafuse and Boyd placed 16th at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.Congratulations to Sail Canada Sailor of the Month, Erin Rafuse and Danielle Boyd!