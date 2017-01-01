Eric Lyall and Edward Coleman - Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month
by Sail Canada today at 7:06 am
Eric Lyall (18) and Edward Coleman (17) from Vancouver, BC teamed up for the 2017 Midwinters West in Coronado, California, dominating the 52-boat fleet and capturing the overall event title. Eric and Ed sailed together back in 2014 at the 29er World Championships, switching crews for the following two years. Eric went on to represent Canada at the 2015 Youth World Championships with crew Andrew Moreno while Edward sailed Melges 24 and crewed for various skiffs.
Eric Lyall and Edward Coleman - Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month Christian Bonin / tsgphoto.com
Lyall (RVYC) and Coleman (WVYC) reunited this year with an outstanding performance in California, posting four bullets and an eight-point lead over their second place opponents Shelley/Gramm from USA.
Keep an eye out for this Canadian 29er team at the upcoming 29er World Championships in early August.
A notable mention goes out to age-eligible youth sailors William Bonin and Samual Bonin (RCYC) who placed seventh at the 29er Midwinters West and qualified for the 2017 Youth World Championships. Rio Olympian Brenda Bowskill placed 13th at the Princesa Sofia Regatta in Mallorca, Spain. Bowskill sailed very strong qualifying rounds in the top 10, slipping just outside of medal racing on the final day.
Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month – Eric Lyall and Edward Coleman – 29er – Vancouver, BC.
