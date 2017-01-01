Eric Lyall and Edward Coleman - Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month

by Sail Canada today at 7:06 amLyall (RVYC) and Coleman (WVYC) reunited this year with an outstanding performance in California, posting four bullets and an eight-point lead over their second place opponents Shelley/Gramm from USA.Keep an eye out for this Canadian 29er team at the upcoming 29er World Championships in early August.A notable mention goes out to age-eligible youth sailors William Bonin and Samual Bonin (RCYC) who placed seventh at the 29er Midwinters West and qualified for the 2017 Youth World Championships. Rio Olympian Brenda Bowskill placed 13th at the Princesa Sofia Regatta in Mallorca, Spain. Bowskill sailed very strong qualifying rounds in the top 10, slipping just outside of medal racing on the final day.Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month – Eric Lyall and Edward Coleman – 29er – Vancouver, BC.