Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Entry opens for 2017 Land Rover Winter Series

by Di Pearson today at 2:59 am
Carl Crafoord’s Amon Ra Winner of the 2016 Great Veterans Race David Brogan (www.sailpix.com)
Online entry has opened and the Notice of Race is available for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s annual Land Rover Winter Series, which opens with the Windward Trophy Great Veterans Race and the Jill McLay Ladies Day on Sunday 23 April.

Won last year by Carl Crafoord’s Amon Ra after a battle with Simon Kurts’ Love & War and Nigel Stokes’ Fidelis, a high point of the opening day is the Great Veteran’s Race. It is open to boats that sailed Sydney Hobart Yacht Race’s from the 1940s through to the mid 1980’s. Entrants must be over 30 years old and have competed in a Sydney Hobart to enter.

Names we know and love that have previously graced the start line in the non-spinnaker around the Harbour race include Anitra V, Southerly, Lolita, Stormy Petrel, Suraya, Maris, Mercedes IV, Struen Marie, Archina and Lorita Maria.

The Ladies Day series includes divisions for spinnaker and non-spinnaker competition, as well as a Sydney 38 division. The opening race is named for the late Jill McLay, a loved and longstanding staff member of the CYCA. It closes on 16 July with the Chris Lee Ladies Day.

Chris was a well-known member and Associates Committee member. She became involved in sailing through her father, Frederick ‘Jack’ Palmer, who skippered ‘Even’ in the 1955 Sydney Hobart among others. Chris’ husband, the late Geoff Lee, owned racing yachts named ‘Taurus’ and donated the trophy in her memory.

A mid-Ladies Day race will be held on 11 June, the Queen’s Birthday weekend. The best placed after three races in Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker categories will be crowned winners.

Between these ‘bookend’ races is the 10-race pointscore series, beginning on 30 April and finishing on 9 July, with the official prize giving taking place on Friday 21 July.

This is the time of year when you never known what weather will be thrown your way. It could be light to nothing under sunny warm skies, or light drizzle, to blowing dogs off chains and bitterly cold and rainy.

Whatever is dished out, it’s a great way to spend a winter’s Sunday, starting with breakfast from the Club’s legendary ‘Breakfast Club’, which would not exist without the volunteers who man the various stations each year.

And who would miss the aftermath? A few drinks, something to eat from the Bistro and a bit of friendly repartee among crews ahead of the divisional placegetters’ announcement, before enjoying the remainder of Sunday.

Weekly prizes are awarded to first, second and third placegetters in each division and include exclusive CYCA Land Rover Winter Series merchandise.

The annual Sunday event attracted around 150 boats divided into 12 Divisions last year.

Entry and NoR available online - Click here.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Barz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

America's Cup Hall of Fame - Syd Fischer one of three to be inducted
The America's Cup Hall of Fame to induct three personalities in 2017 - Syd Fischer, John K. Marshall, and Doug Peterson The America's Cup Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 5, 2017 in San Diego, California, aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Three personalities will be inducted - Syd Fischer (AUS), John K. Marshall (USA), and Doug Peterson (USA). The America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992, as an arm of the Herreshoff Marine Museum by Halsey Herreshoff, a four-time America's Cup defender
Posted today at 3:58 am Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race
Willy Altadill, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy Altadill, the 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.
Posted on 29 Mar Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts...
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar BVI Spring Regatta - Nanny Cay Cup sailed in light breezes
A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in Nanny Cay Cup A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival. Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands.
Posted on 29 Mar It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Race
The announcement that the Seattle will feature on the global route and enter a team, was made by Official Tourism Board Making its debut in the 2015-16 edition of the race, which saw the city’s name and iconic skyline emblazoned on one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, Visit Seattle promoted the city as a destination for leisure, tourism and business during its eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey around the globe.
Posted on 28 Mar The America's Cup Superyacht Program – A true highlight
The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda will feature the fastest yachts in the 166 year history of the competition Superyachts are a very important part of the America’s Cup and, reflecting the high value of their role in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, a dedicated America’s Cup Superyacht Program was created by the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA), in conjunction with BWA Yachting.
Posted on 28 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Tristan Brooks
Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills on the Menai Strait in North Wales, and has spent the past 13 years working as a professional skipper, mate and engineer.
Posted on 28 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy