Entry open for the 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series

by Louise Nicholls on 12 Jan
Bengal Magic in IRC 3 competing in the 2016 Series - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series Iain Mcluckie
Don’t forget, early bird entries received by Saturday 18th February will enjoy a discounted entry fee.

The 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series will run over the following six Sundays this year: 12, 19 and 26 March and 2, 9 and 23 April.

Classes offered include four IRC divisions, J/109 and J/88 classes in the Black Group and J/70, SB20 and J/80 classes in the White Group. For Black Group there will be one race a day around the cans for the first four Sundays, then two races a day on the last two dates. White Group sports boats will enjoy three races on laid courses each week.

All classes included in the Spring Series can enter the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship which will run on the two weekends of 8-9 April and 22-23 April. In addition there is a Mixed Sportsboat Class and other one design classes are welcome to enter.

Series Chairman, Peter Bateson: “The Warsash Sailing Club (WSC) is looking forward to welcoming everyone for what should be another great Series of racing out in the Solent. Our 110-strong experienced team will be aiming as always to provide first-class, well-run racing afloat and a friendly welcome ashore combined with good value for money for competitors”.

To enter and for more information including the Notice of Race visit website. Enquiries regarding the event can be made to admin@warsashspringseries.org.uk.
