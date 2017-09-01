Please select your home edition
Entry extended for Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 2:07 pm
ET Team Racing Championships 2016 © Paul Wyeth
The online entry deadline has been extended to Monday 2 October for the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships 2017, which are set to descend on Oxford Sailing Club, Farmoor Reservoir, on the 15 -16 October.

The annual two day event will welcome teams from the Junior and Youth Class Associations, RYA Zones, clubs, schools and individual teams who will commence battle in the two separate events.

As one of the highlights of the RYA’s youth racing calendar, it is set to be very popular once again, providing the nation’s young sailors with the opportunity to develop their sailing skills and tactics whilst working as a team.

The Junior fleet will contest in RS Fevas in teams of four while the Youth fleet will race in teams of six sailors in Firefly’s (all boats are supplied). Entry numbers are limited to 24 teams in each division.

Olivia Risk, Event Director said: “The RYA Eric Twiname Team Racing Championships is one of the most popular events in the Youth and Junior calendar. We always have a fantastic turnout and are hoping for similar this year.

ET Team Racing Championships 2016 © Paul Wyeth
ET Team Racing Championships 2016 © Paul Wyeth



“For many young racers this event gives them their first taste of a Team Racing Championships and is a great way of enhancing a sailor’s knowledge of the rules in a short course and exciting format. There are only a few places left in each division, so if you are planning to come along I advise you sign up without delay.”

To enter the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships, Youth entries must be under the age of 19 as of 1 September 2017, whilst Junior team entries must be under the age of 16 as of 1 September 2017.

The entry deadline is now Monday 2 October 2017. Entries will be accepted via the online entry system on a first come, first served basis and will only be confirmed once payment has been received.

