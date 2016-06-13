Please select your home edition
Entry extended as new sponsor announced for Sydney Harbour Regatta

by Di Pearson today at 3:04 am
Fast pace - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/
With entries at a record high of 170, Middle Harbour Yacht Club announces a new major sponsor has joined forces with the Sydney Harbour Regatta, NSW’s largest keelboat regatta, and officials could not be more pleased.

Abell Point Marina, one of the largest marinas in Australia with over 500 wet berths accommodating vessels up to 70 metres in the heart of the Whitsundays, Airlie Beach, has joined Helly Hansen, as a major sponsor of MHYC’s annual event to be held on the weekend of 4-5 March.

MHYC Commodore, John McCuaig said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome the highly awarded Abell Point Marina as a new major sponsor of the 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta, joining Helly Hansen, our long-time major sponsor.

“Located in the Whitsundays, Abell Point Marina has a great respect and understanding in meeting the needs of yacht racing and boating. Their support of this regatta comes at an exciting time with the number of entrants exceeding the last two years. We look forward to our event being another great success – thanks to all our sponsors and supporters.”

Speedwagon at her best last - Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/
An ideal fit for the regatta, Abell Point Marina includes a vast and vibrant marina village, containing a range of marine services, including chandlery, electrics and electronics, mechanical, shipwright and yacht management services.

The range of first class facilities and focus on customer service ensure every customer is extended the Blue Carpet Treatment. In 2016, Abell Point Marina became the first marina in the world to attain global ‘5 Gold Anchor marina accreditation’, providing an international benchmark standard of quality in terms of service and facilities.

This year’s regatta will include the Sydney 38 OD International Championship, the Sydney 36 Championship and state championships in the Cavalier 28, Yngling and J70 classes, not to mention the multiple other classes that make the event what it is.

Catch the action at the Sydney Harbour Regatta © Andrea Francolini / MHYC http://www.afrancolini.com/
“With just over a week to go we have over 170 entries over some 22 classes. We’re on a roll, so to maintain the momentum, we have extended the Standard Entry fee period until close of entries at 2400 hours on 24 February,” said Special Events Chairman, Ian Box.

“We have a quorum in most classes, but would like to see a few more entries across the board, especially in the Open Class IRC; Farr 40; Cavalier 28 (a state championship).

“If you have not yet entered, please enter online now via the event website,” he said.

Middle Harbour Yacht Club offers breakfast each morning of the regatta, with a beach grill and sausage sizzle on the beach to follow racing each day.

Abell Point Marina © Abell Point Marina
The prize giving will again be held at MHYC on Monday evening (6 March) allowing all placegetters a chance to enjoy the evening with their crews.

MHYC thanks the following clubs for their ongoing support: the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, Manly Yacht Club, RANSA, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club, Sydney Amateur Sailing Club and the Sydney Flying Squadron.

Thanks also go to sponsors Abell Point Marina, Helly Hansen, Sydney City Marine, Robert Oatley Vineyards and Air New Zealand for their support.

To enter online now - Click here.

