Entries open for Beneteau Pittwater Regatta

by Flagstaff Marine - Beneteau today at 6:20 pm
Beneteau Pittwater Regatta Beneteau Flagstaff Marine
It's time to register your boat and start rallying your crew! The regatta will be held at RPAYC in conjunction with race two of the Lion Island series allowing Beneteau owners to participate in both events.

Register your boat and get tickets for your crew today!

What does my ticket get me?
Entry fee includes:
- Boat Race entry (1 for boat & skipper, 1 for crew-only)
- Welcome champagne
- Packed lunch and drinks
- Afternoon prize presentation
- Gourmet dinner
- Dancing and entertainment
- Bespoke Beneteau owners' cap and shirt
- Gift pack
- Entry into lucky door prize

Beneteau Pittwater Regatta © Beneteau Flagstaff Marine
Beneteau Pittwater Regatta © Beneteau Flagstaff Marine



Day Schedule
10 am Registration and refreshments
11 am Race briefing
12.30 Race start
4.30 pm Back at RPAYC
5.00 pm Prize Draw
6.00 pm Dinner followed by prize giving and entertainment

