Entries open for Beneteau Pittwater Regatta

Register your boat and get tickets for your crew today!Entry fee includes:- Boat Race entry (1 for boat & skipper, 1 for crew-only)- Welcome champagne- Packed lunch and drinks- Afternoon prize presentation- Gourmet dinner- Dancing and entertainment- Bespoke Beneteau owners' cap and shirt- Gift pack- Entry into lucky door prize





Day Schedule

10 am Registration and refreshments

11 am Race briefing

12.30 Race start

4.30 pm Back at RPAYC

5.00 pm Prize Draw

6.00 pm Dinner followed by prize giving and entertainment

