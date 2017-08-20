Entries open for 2018 J24 National Championships
by J24 Australia today at 3:06 pm
Sandringham Yacht Club and the Victorian J24 Association invites entries for 2018 J24 National Championships, to be sailed on Port Phillip off Sandringham, from 4 January to 7 January 2018.
Entries open for 2018 J24 National Championships J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
We are expecting a large entry this summer as the Nationals are the selection trials for the Lake Garda Worlds next year and there is plenty of interest being shown for the available Australian places. So get cracking on organising your crew, boat, accommodation and entry.
Entry fee is a low $380 this year.
STOP PRESS Regatta crew shirts will be available this year and for skippers who enter and pay before Friday 17 November, you will be able to nominate your crew shirt sizes.
Race Program
Day 1 Thursday 4 January No earlier than 1030
Day 2 Friday 5 January No earlier than 1030
Day 3 Saturday 6 January No earlier than 1130
Day 4 Sunday 7 January No earlier than 1030
There will be no resails after Sunday 7 January 2018
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/158704