Entries open for 2018 J24 National Championships

by J24 Australia today at 3:06 pmWe are expecting a large entry this summer as the Nationals are the selection trials for the Lake Garda Worlds next year and there is plenty of interest being shown for the available Australian places. So get cracking on organising your crew, boat, accommodation and entry.Entry fee is a low $380 this year.STOP PRESS Regatta crew shirts will be available this year and for skippers who enter and pay before Friday 17 November, you will be able to nominate your crew shirt sizes.Day 1 Thursday 4 January No earlier than 1030Day 2 Friday 5 January No earlier than 1030Day 3 Saturday 6 January No earlier than 1130Day 4 Sunday 7 January No earlier than 1030There will be no resails after Sunday 7 January 2018