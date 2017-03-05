Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Entries open for 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta

by Di Pearson today at 2:38 am
Flying Tiger fun at SHR 2016 Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta - the last hurrah at the beginning of autumn when the weather is still warm and the Harbour a picture postcard of sailing boats, from the Historical 18s to the most technically innovative boats on the planet.

Entries are open and the Notice of Race is available via the newly launched website for Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s Sydney Harbour Regatta, to be held over the weekend of 4-5 March, 2017.

Broadening in its appeal, NSW’s largest keelboat regatta has been expanded to include the Farr 40s and the Sydney 38 International Championship, with overseas and interstate entries expected.

The two high profile one-design yachts will start their competitions on Friday 3 March, and continue on with the rest of the large cast of divisions through the weekend.

Pulling in the kite at SHR 2016 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Pulling in the kite at SHR 2016 © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



On Harbour courses and adding to increasing numbers in 2017, MHYC will also host the Yngling and J70 national titles at the Sydney Harbour Regatta, while the Etchells and Dragon keel boats return following a two-year hiatus, resulting in a strong showing from RSYS.

“It’s exciting to have these classes choose the Sydney Harbour Regatta to run their championships,” MHYC Commodore John McCuaig said.

Regular one-design classes returning to the annual event include Adams 10, Melges 20, Melges 32 and VX-One. They will be joined by the Super 12s, Sports Boats, Cavalier 28 Performance class and Super 30’s.

Larger yachts sailing in the IRC and ORCi classes are offered windward/leeward and passage divisions, enabling them to ‘warm-up’ for the impending Australian Yachting Championship. A Sydney 36 division will race alongside these boats.

A Performance class (Ocean Passage) and Harbour courses for Performance Class boats in Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker and Classic divisions and Production Boat Class (X-Yacht, Hanse) will again draw big numbers.

Now in its 12th year, “the Sydney Harbour Regatta”, says MHYC Commodore John McCuaig, “Is increasingly evolving as its reputation continues to grow. The Club prides itself on offering a diverse range of classes, this time including the most competitive one-design yachts in Australia.”

Harbour start for the Performance boats © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Harbour start for the Performance boats © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



And ashore, Middle Harbour Yacht Club’s program is unique in that it offers live entertainment each afternoon on the Club’s beach with drinks available from the Sandbar.

Rather appropriately, the band ‘Endless Summer’ will keep sailors and their guests rocking from 4pm on Saturday, followed by more entertainment on Sunday afternoon and into the evening when the fabulous Helly Hansen prize draw will take place.

Breakfast is offered each morning with a beach grill and sausage sizzle on the beach following racing each day. For those opting for a quieter crew debrief and downtime, the upstairs bar and Harbourview Bistro will be open.

As it was so well received over the past few years, the prize giving will again be held at MHYC on Monday evening (6 March) allowing all placegetters a chance to be there with their crews.

All entries will close at 2400 hours on Monday 20 February 2017. After the ‘close of entries’, any additional entry shall be made in writing and may only be accepted at the discretion of the Organising Authority.

Those whose entry fees are received prior to 2400 hours Friday 3 February 2017, will make a substantial saving, while late entries will attract an additional cost - see the NoR online for full details.

MHYC thanks the following clubs for their ongoing support: the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron, Manly Yacht Club, RANSA, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club, Sydney Amateur Sailing Club and the Sydney Flying Squadron.

Thanks also go to sponsors Helly Hansen, Sydney City Marine, Robert Oatley Vineyards and Air New Zealand for their continued support.

Enter on line at the new website.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueMusto 2016 660x82 3Festival of Sails 2017 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am Vendée Globe – Day 66 – Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex finale
Armel Le Cléac'h spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates path to the finish line. Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line. At the latest position update the Frenchman had a narrow lead of 99 miles over British rival Alex Thomson as the pair forged their way north, around 350 miles south west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Posted on 10 Jan Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted on 10 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted on 10 Jan Sean Kirkjian wins the 2017 Quantum Nationals
A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club Sean Kirkjian’s Pacific Sailing School team admirably aided by the inimitable ‘AJ’ Tony Reynolds and the school graduates in ‘Sailpac’ have taken out the 2017 nationals with a solid and consistent result over Shane Guanaria. A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club, located in Port Hacking on the southern edge of Sydney.
Posted on 10 Jan A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 65 – Critical 12 hours for leaders
The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. Walker, the reigning champion of the Volvo Ocean Race, has been glued to his computer following the exploits of fellow countryman Alex Thomson, currently locked in an epic battle for first place with Frenchman Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 9 Jan Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation in record-breaking time. Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just four minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record.
Posted on 9 Jan Tonoa leads trailer fleet on Day 2 of Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two
Posted on 9 Jan Weary crew put in massive effort on Day 1 of Viper World Championships
Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday and found enough mojo out on Geelong’s Corio Bay to commence their world championship series the next day, and send the international field a strong message.
Posted on 9 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy