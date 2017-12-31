Please select your home edition
Entries open for 2017 RYA Youth National Championships

by Anisha Walkerley today at 5:48 am
2011 Youth National Championships, Hayling Island © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Entries are now open for the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club (HISC) from 8-14 April.

Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011.

The top British Youth sailors will be competing for Youth Nationals glory whilst for others this will be a chance to showcase their skills in a new class or race on the national scene for the very first time.

The RYA Youth National Championships is a proven talent indicator and previous notable winners include Rio 2016 Gold medallists’ Giles Scott and Hannah Mills.

Catch up on the 2016 event highlights from the Welsh National Sailing Academy, Plas Heli.

Sailors can enter one of the following events:

• Laser Standard – Laser Radial Boys – Laser Radial Girls
• Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Boys – Neil Pryde RS:X 8.5 Girls
• 420 Boys – 420 Girls – 420 Mixed
• 29er Boys – 29er Girls – 29er Mixed
• Catamaran Handicap Open (Detailed in the NOR)

To be eligible to compete, all sailors shall be under the age of 21 on 31 December 2017, with the exception of 420 sailors entered into the 2017 GBR 420 Class Association World and Junior European Championship selection events.

Mark Nicholls, RYA Youth Racing Manager, commented: “We are very much looking forward to returning to Hayling Island for a great week of racing at the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships. HISC is a great venue experienced at hosting top events and with a fantastic group of event volunteers supporting every sailor to have the best possible experience.

“For many the event will form a key part of their selection for RYA UK Youth Squads, international travel grants or places on teams, whilst for others this will be their first experience of stepping up from junior classes to a multi-class youth event of this scale.

“Make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible via the event website to make the most of the early entry fee. I wish everybody the best of luck with their training and event preparation and we can’t wait to see the action unfold in April.”

For all classes:

- Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 5 March
- Late Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 12 March

To enter click here.

