Entries open for 2017 Queen’s Cup race

Entries open - 2017 Queen’s Cup South Shore Yacht Club Entries open - 2017 Queen’s Cup South Shore Yacht Club

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150617

by South Shore Yacht Club on 22 DecFor this popular regatta, we expect close to 200 boats, with more than 1,200 sailors and great parties ashore. With several multi-generation crews, the adventure and camaraderie keeps people coming back.Step aboard, and sign up for this famous offshore sailboat racing adventure!Open to all boats with valid LMPHRF handicap certificates.Open to all one-design classes if enough entries are received.The multihull fleet will race if at least five entries are received.The short-handed fleet is for monohulls with a crew limit of two.The cruising fleet is for non-spinnaker monohulls.Scoring within sections will be based on LMPHRF time-on-distancedistance handicaps (DHCP).Ties will be broken using time-on-time handicap factorsMilwaukee, WI to South Haven, MI (approx. 117°; approx. 76 NM )Thursday, June 22 Registration at SSYC: 11 a.m. 5:30 p.m. SSYC Queen’s Cup Party: 6 p.m. Enjoy the party and shuttle bus to Milwaukee attractionsFriday, June 23 Registration: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Starts staggered from mid-afternoon through early evening.Saturday, June 24 The fleet arrives in South Haven for post-race festivities hosted by SHYC. Enjoy the party, local bars, restaurants and attractions – all within walking distance.Small-Boat-Friendly Fee Structure – Fee entry system is based on LOA. This helps to make the fee schedule more equitable and increase participation in small-boat sections.Take the Queen’s Cruise – Cruisers, join our increasingly popular jib-and-main fleet. Take advantage of an afternoon head start for added daylight sailing time. You must be entered; comply with all safety and insurance regulations; and have a PHRF certificate.We’re always open to fleet starts. All you need for a scoring division is six boats. Talk to our race chair Jerry Kedziora qc@ssyc.orgWant to know more? Go here