Entries open for 2017 Queen’s Cup race
by South Shore Yacht Club on 22 Dec
Plan now to enter the 2017 Queen’s Cup, sponsored by South Shore Yacht Club. It’s the 79th sailing of one of the most storied yacht races on the Great Lakes. This year’s overnight race across Lake Michigan departs from Milwaukee for South Haven on June 23, 2017.
For this popular regatta, we expect close to 200 boats, with more than 1,200 sailors and great parties ashore. With several multi-generation crews, the adventure and camaraderie keeps people coming back.
Step aboard, and sign up for this famous offshore sailboat racing adventure!
The event
Open to all boats with valid LMPHRF handicap certificates.
Open to all one-design classes if enough entries are received.
The multihull fleet will race if at least five entries are received.
The short-handed fleet is for monohulls with a crew limit of two.
The cruising fleet is for non-spinnaker monohulls.
Scoring within sections will be based on LMPHRF time-on-distance
distance handicaps (DHCP).
Ties will be broken using time-on-time handicap factors
The course
Milwaukee, WI to South Haven, MI (approx. 117°; approx. 76 NM )
Thursday, June 22 Registration at SSYC: 11 a.m. 5:30 p.m. SSYC Queen’s Cup Party: 6 p.m. Enjoy the party and shuttle bus to Milwaukee attractions
Friday, June 23 Registration: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Starts staggered from mid-afternoon through early evening.
Saturday, June 24 The fleet arrives in South Haven for post-race festivities hosted by SHYC. Enjoy the party, local bars, restaurants and attractions – all within walking distance.
Small-Boat-Friendly Fee Structure – Fee entry system is based on LOA. This helps to make the fee schedule more equitable and increase participation in small-boat sections.
Take the Queen’s Cruise – Cruisers, join our increasingly popular jib-and-main fleet. Take advantage of an afternoon head start for added daylight sailing time. You must be entered; comply with all safety and insurance regulations; and have a PHRF certificate.
One-Design racers
We’re always open to fleet starts. All you need for a scoring division is six boats. Talk to our race chair Jerry Kedziora qc@ssyc.org
