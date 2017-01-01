Please select your home edition
Entries hit half-century for Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race

by Harry Fisher today at 6:42 am
The division one racing fleet competing at the last year's Lincoln Week Regatta. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Fran Solly
Entries for the iconic Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race have hit 50 boats, a day before entries for the race close.

The entry list, which includes a few big names such as Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business and Sam Haynes' Celestial, is made up of 46 boats in the racing fleet and four in the cruising fleet.

Among the racing fleet are six interstate boats — Celestial from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia in Sydney and five boats from Victoria; Justin Brenan's Alien, Lorraine Smith's More Noise, Alan Woodward's Reverie, Barry Levinson's Running Wild and Phil Coombs' Simply Fun.

Cruising Yacht Club of South Australia commodore and Secret Men's Business skipper Geoff Boettcher said it was great to have boats coming from interstate, some of which have made the trip over on multiple occasions.

Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business will be tough to beat in this year's race. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly
Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business will be tough to beat in this year's race. - Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race © Fran Solly



He said he was glad Celestial was here as well, as they have had some great racing against each other at recent regattas.

'We're glad Celestial's here because we had some good jousting in Geelong (Festival of Sails) and we found he was very quick downwind.'

Coombs' Simply Fun made the trip last year and said at the time he had heard a lot about the Adelaide to Port Lincoln race as being a really iconic South Australian race, which was followed by a very enjoyable week in Port Lincoln.

'I think it’s recognised in sailing as one of the best regattas you can do with a keel boat,' Coombs said before the race last year.

'People are now moving towards looking to have a lot more fun with their racing, to be able to have their boats, do something with it and have a lot of fun so this regatta, I think, will gain in strengths.'

Entries remain open until midnight tonight (Friday, February 10) while entries for the Teakle Classic Lincoln Week Regatta in Port Lincoln from February 20-23 remain open for a little longer.

Click here to enter the regatta or head to the regatta website for more information.

