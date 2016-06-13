Please select your home edition
Marine Resource 2016

Entries Open for 2017 Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week

by Mick Gwilliams today at 12:58 pm
The on water battle - 2016 Mickey Ink Port Douglas Race Week Port Douglas Yacht Club
2017 sees the return of Quicksilver Group as a major sponsor of far northern sailing for the inaugural Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week.

In 2015 Port Douglas Yacht Club re-branded its iconic Clipper Cup Regatta to what is now becoming a major event on northern sailing calendars.

Re-branding the event as Port Douglas Race Week was a key development in elevating the regatta. This being synonymous with north Queensland's other major regattas, Airlie Beach Race Week, Magnetic Island Race Week and Hamilton Island Race Week.

Quicksilver is Australia's most awarded marine tourism operator showcasing the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef from the tourist mecca of Port Douglas in Far North Queensland. A fitting sponsor for the Race Week that sails the winds of paradise on the far northern waters of the Great Barrier Reef.

Entries opened on Monday January 16th and the build up is now on heading to the start of racing on May 16th. Port Douglas Yacht club has built strong regional support for the event with visiting yachts overwhelmingly outnumbering the locals last year. Strong contingents from Townsville and Cairns are once again expected this year with reports the visiting fleet will be even stronger.

Port Douglas Reef Marina plays a major role supporting the event with visiting yachts filling every available marina berth while the racing is a picture postcard spectacle for Quicksilver passengers as they cruise out for a day snorkeling and diving on the reef.

With the visiting yachts claiming the honors in all four divisions last year Port Douglas Yacht Club is hopeful of a fight back from its local members in 2017. Racing the winds of paradise to once again claim a spot on the plaques that adorn the pedestal commemorating past and present winners of the famous Clipper Cup trophy.

Entries are now open at Port Douglas Race Week website

The on water battle - 2016 Mickey Ink Port Douglas Race Week © Port Douglas Yacht Club
The on water battle - 2016 Mickey Ink Port Douglas Race Week © Port Douglas Yacht Club


QS-PD-Race-Week-Logo-908 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Mick Gwilliams
QS-PD-Race-Week-Logo-908 - Quicksilver Port Douglas Race Week © Mick Gwilliams

