Enter now for the 2017 Safety at Sea Triple Series
by Sail-World.com today at 3:46 pm
Enter now for the 2017 Safety at Sea Triple Series run in conjunction with Baltic Lifejackets, NZ Rigging and PIC Marine Insurance
Pretty Boy Floyd - Start - Safety at Sea SSANZ Triple Series 100 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Enter the series and get a 10% discount on all safety at sea equipment online at Safety at Sea
using the promo code SSANZ17
Everything you need to know can be found by clicking here
Enter now to join the largest 2-handed yacht race series in New Zealand
What you need to know at a glance:
The series consists of three races:
- NZ Rigging 60 miler - 8th July
- PIC Marine Insurance 100 miler - 5th Aug
- Baltic Lifejackets 50 miler - 2nd Sept
There are three different course lengths (Smallboat, Shorthaul, and Longhaul)
Entries close Monday 3rd July
Briefing Thursday 6th July @ RNZYS @ 7pm
Shorthaul divisions no longer require a life raft for the long race
Series entry includes 2 tickets to the prize giving on 22nd September
Great line and handicap prizes
Lots of spot prizes including a major spot prize!
Allow for some post race socialising in Izzy Bay after the last race
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154863