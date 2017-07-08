Please select your home edition
Enter now for the 2017 Safety at Sea Triple Series

by Sail-World.com today at 3:46 pm
Pretty Boy Floyd - Start - Safety at Sea SSANZ Triple Series 100 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Enter now for the 2017 Safety at Sea Triple Series run in conjunction with Baltic Lifejackets, NZ Rigging and PIC Marine Insurance

Enter the series and get a 10% discount on all safety at sea equipment online at Safety at Sea using the promo code SSANZ17

Everything you need to know can be found by clicking here

Enter now to join the largest 2-handed yacht race series in New Zealand

What you need to know at a glance:

The series consists of three races:
- NZ Rigging 60 miler - 8th July
- PIC Marine Insurance 100 miler - 5th Aug
- Baltic Lifejackets 50 miler - 2nd Sept

There are three different course lengths (Smallboat, Shorthaul, and Longhaul)

Entries close Monday 3rd July

Briefing Thursday 6th July @ RNZYS @ 7pm

Shorthaul divisions no longer require a life raft for the long race

Series entry includes 2 tickets to the prize giving on 22nd September

Great line and handicap prizes

Lots of spot prizes including a major spot prize!

Allow for some post race socialising in Izzy Bay after the last race

Safety at Sea Triple Series 2017 - entries close July 8, 2017 © SSANZ
Safety at Sea Triple Series 2017 - entries close July 8, 2017 © SSANZ

