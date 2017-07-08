Enter now for the 2017 Safety at Sea Triple Series

by Sail-World.com today at 3:46 pmEnter the series and get a 10% discount on all safety at sea equipment online at Safety at Sea using the promo code SSANZ17Everything you need to know can be found by clicking here Enter now to join the largest 2-handed yacht race series in New ZealandWhat you need to know at a glance:The series consists of three races:- NZ Rigging 60 miler - 8th July- PIC Marine Insurance 100 miler - 5th Aug- Baltic Lifejackets 50 miler - 2nd SeptThere are three different course lengths (Smallboat, Shorthaul, and Longhaul)Entries close Monday 3rd JulyBriefing Thursday 6th July @ RNZYS @ 7pmShorthaul divisions no longer require a life raft for the long raceSeries entry includes 2 tickets to the prize giving on 22nd SeptemberGreat line and handicap prizesLots of spot prizes including a major spot prize!Allow for some post race socialising in Izzy Bay after the last race

