Please select your home edition
Edition
Mondo Travel Americas Cup Catamaran 2855

Enter Doyle Sails' Facebook promotion to launch Stratis clothing range

by Doyle Sails today at 2:22 am
Doyle Sails have launched the Stratis Clothing range with a Facebook promotion - enter now! Doyle Sails NZ
Doyle Sails is launching a Facebook promotion to launch their new Doyle Stratis clothing range - the team at Doyles are doing a giveaway stacked with t-shirts, rashies, jandals and everything you’ll need on your summer sailing vacay!!

All you need to do is complete two steps:

1) Follow Doyle Sails on Facebook click here or Instagram @doylesailsnz

Scroll down the Doyle Sails Facebook page to the timestamp of January 11 at 6:45pm

And:

2) Tag a friend in the comments of the promotion post.

From this, you will automatically go in the draw to win this awesome prize pack!

Our winning Stratis fan will be announced on the 23rd of Jan at 5pm.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsSail-World - Christmas - 660

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Doyle Stratis sails keeping Alex Thomson in race
Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss, powered by Doyle Stratis, has performed exceptionally well to date. It has been 43 days since the Vendee Globe 2016/2017 began and Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss, powered by Doyle Stratis, has performed exceptionally well to date. Currently lying in second place after an impressive start that saw him lead for a large percentage and take out no less than three new race records, Thomson is now more than half way around the world and chasing first place.
Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Another top round the world racer joins Doyle Sails New Zealand
Doyle Sails New Zealand has been joined by Guillermo Altadill as a Grand Prix Race Salesman Doyle Sails New Zealand has been joined by Guillermo Altadill as a Grand Prix Race Salesman, bringing added offshore and performance racing expertise to the team. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, Altadill’s impressive career has seen him sail around the world 10 times in races including the Whitbread Round The World Race, The Race, Volvo Ocean Race and Barcelona World Race.
Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Infiniti 46 features Doyle Sails BR0 - Blast Reaching Zero - Video
Video of the Infiniti 46 at speed using Doyle Sails including a fore-sail that measures as a jib and is used for blast r Video of the Infiniti 46 at speed using Doyle Sails including a fore-sail that measures as a jib and is used for blast reaching. Designed by DSS-creator Hugh Welbourn the Infiniti 46 is 14.10m LOA, with a beam of 3.90m and a 3.35m draft. Her displacement is listed at 5300kg. She is full carbon construction.
Posted on 22 Aug 2016 Superyacht Cygnus Montanus glides out of Auckland destined for Sweden
Cygnus Montanus is the first new build by Yachting Developments in four years. She departed New Zealand in July. Cygnus Montanus is the first new build by Yachting Developments in four years. After starting her design life as a cafe racer, for a Swedish owner, she became orientated more towards ocean passages. She is a step up in size from the owners' previous yacht, of the same name, a Swan 77. Built in West Auckland, the hull, spars and sails all came from companies just a few kilometres apart.
Posted on 31 Jul 2016 Doyle Sails offer Scholarship for RNZYS Lion Foundation Youth Training
Doyle Sails Scholarship Application for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Lion Foundation Youth Training Programme Applications are open to sailors from throughout New Zealand wanting to join the RNZYS Lion Foundation Youth Training Programme for the first time, in line with the RNZYS application process. The Doyle Sails Scholarship will cover the successful NEW applicant’s fees for the 2016-2017 season of the Youth Training Programme.
Posted on 31 Mar 2016 NZ Optimists - Will Hadfield wins South Island Champs powered by Doyle
Doyle Sails congratulates Will Hadfield for a sterling performance at the 2016 Optimist South Island Championships Doyle Sails congratulates Will Hadfield for a sterling performance at the 2016 Optimist South Island Championships, where he took first place. Based in Christchurch, Will has been a loyal long term Doyle supporter and we are proud to see his hard work and sportsmanship paying off on the podium.
Posted on 22 Mar 2016 Caribbean RORC 600 - Doyle powered win for the third year running
A successful run for Doyle Stratis powered yachts continues with Proteus’ win at the 2016 RORC Caribbean 600 A successful run for Doyle Stratis powered yachts continues with Proteus’ win at the 2016 RORC Caribbean 600 the latest in a long line of consistent podium wins. This is the third year running that the RORC Caribbean 600 race has been won by Doyle customers following Bella Mente’s win in 2015 and Shockwave’s win in 2014.
Posted on 4 Mar 2016 Stu Bannatyne, triple round the world race winner, joins Doyle Sails
Doyle Sails New Zealand has announced that Stu Bannatyne has joined their team as Grand Prix Race Sales & Projects rep Doyle Sails New Zealand has announced that Stuart Bannatyne has joined their team as Grand Prix Race Sales and Projects rep. Best known for his Volvo Ocean Race record of seven events winning three. He has broken the world 24 hour monohull record on five occasions. He wss named New Zealand Yachtsman of the Year in 2009. Bannatyne is also an ISAF World Youth Champion in the Laser class.
Posted on 5 Feb 2016 Transat Jacques Vabre - Day 2 report from on board Hugo Boss
Alex Thomson and Guillermo Altadill have started the Transat Jacque Vabre, two handed trans-Atlantic race Alex Thomson and Guillermo Altadill have started the Transat Jacque Vabre, two handed trans-Atlantic race onboard the new Hugo Boss, using sails from the Doyle Sails loft in New Zealand. In the 5,400 mile race to Itajai, Brazil, they are up against the other latest generation of IMOCA Open 60’s all of which are ready to prove themselves on the Ocean Masters circuit.
Posted on 28 Oct 2015 Operational change at Doyle Sails Northland
Peter Boyd has now been appointed as Doyle representative for the whole of the Northland region Effective immediately Doyle Whangarei will no longer be operating as part of the Doyle Sails group. The former Doyle Whangarei loft will now be run under a different parent group with no access to Stratis or any of the Doyle IP, product range or support network.
Posted on 30 Sep 2015
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy