Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi

by Studio Borlenghi today at 1:44 pm









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154554