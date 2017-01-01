Please select your home edition
Emirates won America's Cup Challenger– More images by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 2:01 pm
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff which is won by Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Related Articles
Emirates won America's Cup Challenger – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images
Posted today at 1:44 pm
Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup
After over two weeks of qualifying and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top
After over two weeks of qualifying, and semis and finals using every possible reserve day, the Kiwis have come out on top to be named the Challengers
Posted today at 1:31 pm
America's Cup – 35-Challenger Playoff Final
The final race of the Challenger Playoff Final was held today on a cloud covered and squally day on Great Sound.
Again, Peter Burling should good control of the pre-start and led at Mark 1. The Kiwis showed superior speed right away and that was the story of this race.
Posted today at 12:47 pm
America's Cup - Artemis' wild ride is over
The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday.
The wild ride for Artemis supporters came to an end in Bermuda yesterday. The could have been champions having been beaten by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 1.3 seconds on the last race the previous day, were facing match point. How did they start? Fast...too fast by a second, they overcame that penalty, only to suffer another one at the top mark,
Posted today at 12:41 pm
America's Cup - Images from the Emirates Team NZ Louis Vuitton win
Sail-World's camera was on the water and ashore to capture the Emirates Team New Zealand win
Sail-World's camera was on the water and ashore to capture the Emirates Team New Zealand win in the Louis Vuitton Trophy, ahead of the start of the America's Cup on Saturday.
Posted today at 7:03 am
America's Cup - Images from the final day - Challenger Final
Sail-World was on the water for the final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy
Sail-World was on the water for the final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy - when one race was started and abandoned, and the second started about 90 minutes later.
Posted today at 6:55 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ will Challenge for the America's Cup
Champagne celebrations for Emirates Team New Zealand
Champagne celebrations for Emirates Team New Zealand…the Kiwis winning the Louis Vuitton challenger series for the fourth time and doing it in some style. By beating Artemis 5-2 they now take on Oracle Team USA in the America’s Cup match starting next weekend.
Posted today at 3:31 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand blitzes final race
Emirates Team NZ put away Artemis Racing in the final of the Louis Vuitton Trophy to become the Challenger
To the surprise of few and the relief of many - particularly in the Kiwi nation, Emirates Team New Zealand put away Artemis Racing in the final of the Louis Vuitton Trophy to become the Challenger for the 35th America's Cup. The Kiwis showed their light weather pace with racing getting away at the second attempt in a southerly breeze of around 8kts.
Posted on 12 Jun
America's Cup - Light airs for Final day of Louis Vuitton Final
Three races are scheduled for the third and final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy in a light but steady breeze.
With three races scheduled for the third and final day of the Louis Vuitton Trophy, Regatta Director Iain Murray is optimistic that racing will take place - despite the light but steady breeze. Racing is scheduled to start at 2.00pm local time, however the racing will get away when the wind is settled and moderately stable in direction.
Posted on 12 Jun
America's Cup 35 - Challenger playoff final
Races four, five and six of the Challenger Playoff Final were held today in winds from 16 knots to as little as 11 knots
The big factor for the day was that the teams both changed their daggerboards in opposite directions. The Swedes went for the small, high speed boards which are best suited to stronger winds while the Kiwis opted for the bigger low speed, light wind boards. This was probably mostly driven by different weather forecasts.
Posted on 12 Jun
