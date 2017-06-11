Emirates take firm grasp on America's Cup Challenger Final
by Nic Douglass today at 9:17 am
Aggressive luffs and photo finishes kept all on their toes as to what would happen on day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Final.
Emirates – Day 2 - 35th America’s Cup Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Emirates took the score to 4-2, making tomorrow a must win three from three for Artemis Racing. Only one more win will secure the Challenger spot for Emirates Team New Zealand.
More in the interviews below...
Interviews with the skippers - Peter Burling & Nathan Outteridge
**Behind-the-scenes with the skippers**
After racing with Peter Burling of Emirates Team New Zealand and Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing after another intense day of racing in Bermuda. Tomorrow will decide who goes on to face ORACLE TEAM USA as the Challenger for the 35th America's Cup. The Kiwis currently lead the Swedes 4-2 in the best of five final.
A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
**Behind-the-scenes** with Iain Murray, Race Director of the America's Cup on what is looking like a 'delightful' day in Bermuda. It is currently pouring with rain and looking like a seriously tricky day of racing for the sailors and the organisers with 6-20 knots forecast from NE to SW.... Yes 180 degrees to play with... Who chose what foils? How with the weather play out? We will just have to wait and see, but as always it was great to get the Big Fella's insight, Nic :)
Sailor Girl Live at AC35 - 11 June 2017
Commentary from today's racing for those that can't access a TV or are on the go:
Nic Douglass, Sailor Girl will be commentating all races live from the AC. You can listen via the below player.
