Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Emirates Team New Zealand's visit at Jackson Industries

by Lawrence Schaffler today at 10:51 pm
Jackson’s 5-axis CNC machining bay where the ETNZ cat’s foils were hatched Bryce Taylor
The America’s Cup made a brief appearance at an Onehunga CNC machining and composite en-gineering facility last week, accompanied by members of Emirates Team New Zealand who’d come to extend a big thank-you.

Jackson Industries and Emirates Team New Zealand’s onsite build team, lead by Paul Quinn, produced the precision carbon-fibre foils for the high-flying catamaran which last month defeated Or-acle Team USA 7 – 1 in Bermuda to bring the Auld Mug back to New Zealand.

“We particularly wanted to bring the Cup to the team at Jackson Industries,” said Emirates Team New Zealand Shore Manager Sean Regan, “as a gesture of appreciation for an incredible job, exe-cuted perfectly, against an impossible deadline.”

As one of the most crucial components on the catamaran, he added, manufacturing the foils de-manded high-spec moulds and tooling, high-tech composite engineering – and finally, precision machining of the foils.

“All of these parameters came under unrelenting pressure as the design of the foils evolved over the months, requiring tweaks and adjustments. With unswerving commitment, this team deliv-ered – and we look forward to working with them again.”

Regan also acknowledged the significance of Emirates Team New Zealand’s victory for New Zea-land industry, and believed it heralded a particular boost for the country’s marine industry.

Managing director Jim Jackson said the company has been involved with Emirates Team New Zea-land for some 16 years, and had contributed to the development of the AC72 catamaran for the 2013 event in San Francisco.

“This year’s event with the AC50 was very different – not only because the timeframe was so tight, but also because the design and technology of the boats had advanced enormously. We were forced to up our game and invest in higher-spec machinery – and our composite engineering ex-pertise was pushed into uncharted territory – let’s just call it a fairly steep learning curve!

“But working with Emirates Team New Zealand has been an incredible journey. I like to believe we share a common philosophy – there is no such thing as no.”

Members of the ETNZ team brought the America’s Cup to Jackson Industries’ Onehunga premises to say thank you © Bryce Taylor
Members of the ETNZ team brought the America’s Cup to Jackson Industries’ Onehunga premises to say thank you © Bryce Taylor



Foil Production

Each of the AC50’s foils comprise 400 layers of carbon-fibre. To achieve the right density/structural integrity, the layers are cured in stage in ovens and auto-claves. Each foil took around three months to build, and two processes were involved in achieving the required accuracy, says the Jackson’s project manager, Paul Flett.

“The first is producing the tooling – the female mould – and the second is machining the actual foil’s upper surface.
“The overall length of each foil is about six metres. Machining a one-piece mould not only requires a large ‘bed’, but also a facility with a high degree of accuracy over a very large, three-dimensional space. The job squeezed into our five-axis machining centre with millimetres to spare.”
Machining carbon-fibre, he adds, isn’t easy.

“Carbon is very hard and conventional cutting heads wouldn’t work, particularly on the high-density foils. A conventional cutting head would rip the fibre apart and splinter the surface.

“Instead, we sourced specialist, diamond-coated cutting heads equipped with a unique geometry. They’re used in the aerospace industry, and while they’re not cheap, they leave a superb finish.”

Jackson also machined other carbon-fibre tooling and components for Emirates Team New Zea-land’s boat, including the radical pedal-power bikes.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82C-Tech Emirates TNZ

Related Articles

France annihilates Rolex Fastnet Race competition for a third time
The Royal Ocean Racing's biennial flagship event attracted another record-sized fleet of 362 boats, six more than 2015. As ever the course took the giant fleet west down the English Channel, either side of the prohibited 'traffic separation scheme' zone between Land's End and the Scilly Isles, across the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, four miles off southwest Ireland, back south leaving Bishop Rock and the Scilly Isles to port and then, on past the Lizard, to the finish off Plymouth - in total 605 nautical miles.
Posted today at 2:07 pm Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta returns for 38th edition
Public is invited to enjoy Newport Harbor and the timeless beauty of the classic yachts on display in the IYRS marina For the first time, immediately following the Herreschoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Newport Classic Yacht Regatta competitors will compete in a point-to-point race from Bristol to Newport.
Posted today at 10:01 am New Caledonia Match Race - Overall
The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year!
Posted today at 7:39 am Trainee doctors versus champion skiffies at Airlie Beach Race Week
It come to light that there is bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week It has come to light that there is a bit of a return grudge match going on at Whitsunday Sailing Club’s Airlie Beach Race Week, with a group of experienced skiffies again taking on a boat load of medical students in Cruising Division 1 on two illustrious yachts.
Posted today at 5:26 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - Leg Zero - Light wind as calms continue
The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday The fleet restarted on Monday morning from the south coast of Brittany in the same order they finished yesterday, so it was no surprise to see MAPFRE and Vestas 11th Hour Racing take an early lead.
Posted today at 5:06 am 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race - And they're off!
The fleet restarted fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with boats spread just over five minutes The fleet restarted the fourth and final stage of Leg Zero at 0615 UTC on Monday – with the boats spread just over five minutes apart from front to back.
Posted today at 4:24 am Three races begin Half Ton Classics Cup but no runaway leaders
Just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger. Consistent sailing by Nigel Biggs on his newly-refurbished Checkmate XVIII put the British team at the top of the leaderboard of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup at Kinsale after a rain-soaked opening day. However, just two points separate first to fourth places and the regatta is set to be a cliff-hanger.
Posted on 14 Aug Melges 32 World Championship – Countdown to the start
Andrea Lacorte's Vitamina Amerikana is also poised to play well in Cala Galera. Seated third overall on the ranking ot only does it crown the next Melges 32 World Champion, but it will also define the true strength of teams after a long season on the World League circuit.
Posted on 14 Aug More from the Rolex Fastnet Race by Nic Douglass
So many adventures, and so little time! At the Fastnet we covered action from the start, to the Volvo and the finish. What a great representation of sailing! An absolute pleasure to talk with Didier Goudoux, the overall winner on IRC of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's ROLEX Fastnet Race on his boat Lann Ael 2 with his son and daughter on board with him. So many congratulations and hope to see you again soon!
Posted on 14 Aug Aircalin Match Racing Cup – Day 3
Last match of the quarterfinals opposes two New Zealanders, Will Eastman and James Wilson, who had each one point. Today's weather forecast was again a dream time for Match racing, great sun and 10 knots of wind. On the program of the day, Complete the qualifying phases, and, if time permits, make the quarterfinals or directly the semi-finals.
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy