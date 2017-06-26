Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup

by Oracle Team USA today at 3:18 am
26/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton, Day 5 © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team went out to Bermuda’s Great Sound race course on Monday in a familiar but uncomfortable position – staring down multiple match points in the America’s Cup Match.

In 2013, Spithill led his team to one of the greatest comebacks in sport.

But in 2017 the New Zealand team was too fast and sailed a near-flawless regatta to take the win.

In Monday’s race, Oracle Team USA won the start and led at the first mark, but the Kiwis made a pass on the first downwind leg and covered closely from there to win the race and claim the America’s Cup by a seven - one scoreline.

Oracle Team USA offers its sincere congratulations to Emirates Team New Zealand. The team is a worthy champion.

“On behalf of Oracle Team USA I want to congratulate Emirates Team New Zealand,” said skipper Jimmy Spithill.

“They were the complete package and fully deserving of the win.

'Thank you to our families, friends, partners and supporters. You've been with us every step of the way.

“I’d also like to thank Bermuda for hosting a fantastic America’s Cup. What you saw here was some of the best racing in the history of the event and you have to credit the vision of Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts for passing the event over in such a strong position.”

Team founder Larry Ellison addressed the team after racing, saying: 'I am very proud to be a part of this team. We gave it everything.

'When you compete against the very best in the world, you aren't going to win every time. We did it Valencia in 2010 and in San Francisco in 2013. But this was New Zealand's time and we congratulate them for a great win.'

26/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup 2017 - 35th America's Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton - © ACEA 2017 / Photo Ricardo Pinto © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
26/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup 2017 - 35th America's Cup Match Presented by Louis Vuitton - © ACEA 2017 / Photo Ricardo Pinto © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/



America’s Cup Match – Race Nine Report

Oracle Team USA was set up for light conditions on Monday, in the six to nine knot range. Winds were stronger in the morning, forecast to ease over the course of the afternoon, but the timing would be critical. If the wind didn’t ease in time, the boat would have too much drag and not enough speed.

The wind was near 10 knots when skipper Jimmy Spithill pulled the trigger on the startline perfectly on this prestart, gapped off to windward and hitting the line with speed. Spithill led at mark one by four-seconds.

But on the first gybe, Team New Zealand took up the inside track above Oracle Team USA and made a pass to lead into the first gate by five-seconds. Spithill and Slingsby made a call for a difficult double gybe at the end of the leg to get a split on the upwind but the boat was slow coming out of the maneuver and the Kiwis pushed further ahead.

Oracle Team USA attempted to split as often as possible in an effort to get passed, but it wasn’t possible. Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America’s Cup seven - one.

Crew list for Race Nine:

• Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
• Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
• Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
• Grinder -- Louis Sinclair
• Grinder – Kinley Fowler
• Grinder -- Ky Hurst

Wildwind 2016 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup
Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match Another dominant race win for Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand in race nine of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, gave the Kiwi team victory on the Great Sound in Bermuda, sparking wild celebrations on board their America’s Cup Class (ACC) boat, and the team’s support boats on the Great Sound.
Posted today at 2:30 am Aussie secret weapon steers Emirates Team NZ to America’s Cup victory
Glenn Ashby has lived up to his reputation as ‘multihull-whisperer’ leading ETNZ to victory in the 35th America’s Cup Olympian, World and Australian Champion, multihull specialist and proud Australian Glenn Ashby has lived up to his reputation as the ‘multihull-whisperer’ leading Emirates Team New Zealand to victory in the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda this morning.
Posted today at 2:07 am The America's Cup is New Zealand's Cup, again
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron created sailing history to become the first club to regain the America's Cup Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron created sailing history to become the first club to regain the America's Cup, after Emirates Team New Zealand won Race 9 of the 35th Match on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Two races were scheduled, but only the first was required with the New Zealand team, trailing at Mark 1, but passing the Defender on the second leg and then sailing away to a series win by a margi
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup - America's Cup Media Conferences - Replay from Bermuda
America's Cup Media Conference - Live from Bermuda - Jimmy Spithill first then Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup Media Conference - Live from Bermuda - Jimmy Spithill first then Emirates Team New Zealand
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup - Match Day 5 - The song remains the same
Same routine for the teams and event organisers today, as with any other. Same routine for the teams and event organisers today, as with any other. For fans it is maybe a little different. On the 9.00am ferry on the way over as we turned the corner to head into the Royal Dockyard, over to the left Emirates Team New Zealand's wingsail was hanging from the crane - same as it is every other race day.
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues
I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill.
Posted on 26 Jun No Aussie boat in AC? Aussies instrumental to other teams' success
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing’s ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America’s Cup, the winner of which could be decided overnight in Bermuda.
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup - Finals Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. This cake is pretty well baked. There are people remembering the comeback of all time in 2013. Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. But the situation is much different. There is no “low hanging fruit” this time. The boats are very developed and there is no 10% increase in boat speed to be found overnight.
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup Match - Day 4 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4.
Posted on 26 Jun America's Cup - Oracle Team USA staring down match point
With Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA winning the sixth race of America’s Cup Match on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday With Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA winning the sixth race of the America’s Cup Match on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday to get its first point on the scoreboard, anticipation was heightened for close racing on Sunday.
Posted on 26 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy