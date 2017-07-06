Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Emirates Team New Zealand to help Pleasant Point YC to rebuild

by Yachting today at 2:06 am
Emirates Team New Zealand - Sir Stephen Tindall places a NZ flag in the America's Cup as the Auld Mug embarks on a harbour tour - Parade in Auckland, July 6, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The America's Cup winners, along with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, will tour a number of regions with the Auld Mug in October and will drop into the Pleasant Point Yacht Club on October 14 for a fundraising event.

Pleasant Point Yacht Club sails on the Avon-Heathcote Estuary and are currently working out of five shipping containers as they look to build new facilities after the Canterbury earthquakes. If they can raise $1 million to re-build the clubrooms, apart from ensuring their club thrives, they will be contributing to the regeneration of South New Brighton and grassroots sailing in eastern Christchurch.

The club’s committee have been busy working on the event for some weeks and have secured a venue sponsor and several sponsors for the evening.

A similar visit by Emirates Team NZ to Gulf Harbour Yacht Club on Friday attracted a crowd of over 800, with queues outside the club with fans waiting to have their photo taken with the America's Cup - with the quid pro quo being that they signed up to receive the club's newsletter. A dinner that evening was a sell-out.

“We are very grateful to Emirates Team New Zealand for this offer and to our sponsors for getting behind the event,'Pleasant Point Yacht Club spokesman Nigel Humphreys said. 'It is a massive opportunity for our club and we need to make the most of it.

Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


“We are also extremely grateful to the Air Force Museum of New Zealand for offering their magnificent facility as part of a sponsorship package to the club. It’s a very impressive building complete with vintage aircraft on the floor and hung in the ceiling space. I think our Kiwis Can Fly theme struck a cord with their management but, in saying that, the museum has been at the forefront of helping out a lot of earthquake-affected organisations in Christchurch since 2010.”

The public event will be held in the conference and event hall of the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Wigram from 7pm-9pm. It is a ticket only, seated event with no door sales. Tickets can be purchased here.

VIP guests and sponsors will enjoy an audience with Emirates Team New Zealand prior to the public event.

Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


The evening will include several auction prizes, including a helicopter ride to a mystery destination piloted by Richie McCaw, a horse power experience in a dual sulky behind Monkey King, New Zealand’s top-earning harness racer, a hot lap around Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, a signed, framed Emirates Team New Zealand shirt and other items that can be found on Galabid.

The club have also established a Give a Little Page where yachties from throughout New Zealand are encouraged to donate to help Pleasant Point Yacht Club achieve their goal to build replacement facilities.

Pleasant Point YC interior - subject to flooding every high tide after the February 2011 earthquake © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Pleasant Point YC interior - subject to flooding every high tide after the February 2011 earthquake © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Badly cracked and unstable ground, Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Badly cracked and unstable ground, Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Grey, silt floor - Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Grey, silt floor - Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


The high tide line Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The high tide line Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Concrete launch ramp cracks - Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Concrete launch ramp cracks - Pleasant Point YC after the February earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Pleasant Point YC after the February Earthquake - April 2011 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

Sail World NZ Lone WolfMusto AUS 2017 660x82 5Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Related Articles

America's Cup - Russell Coutts takes charge at Manly Sailing Club
Sir Russell Coutts has gone from running the America's Cup to running a small yacht club on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast, 'He can be commodore as long as he wants the job,' Bennett said. 'We don't have set terms here. 'He's said he's done with the America's Cup so has time and he's also said he needs something else to get his teeth into. All of a sudden, he's like a big dog with a bone.'
Posted on 25 Jul Toyota Optimist Nationals - Teams and Adventure racing on Day 3
The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race off Hardinge Road, Napier. After Day 2, Sunday April 16, Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies stamped his dominance during the qualifying series at the 2017 Optimist National Sailing Championship in Napier on Sunday.
Posted on 16 Apr Toyota Optimist Nationals - Menzies has handy lead after Day 2
Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing at the Toyota Optimist Nationals being sailed at the Napier Sailing Club. The five day event has attracted a fleet of 177 from four countries in the Open Fleet and a further 67 sailors in the Green Fleet for first year Optimist sailors.
Posted on 15 Apr NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nation On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.
Posted on 10 Apr Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2
Tightly contested battles and dominating sailing displays on show for Day 2 of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions. The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race 1,
Posted on 25 Mar Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy