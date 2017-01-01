Emirates Team New Zealand Clothed by a Kiwi Company

by Anne Casey today at 3:11 pmEmirates Team New Zealand's chief executive, Grant Dalton, approached Events Clothing as Dalton had previous dealings with the company and knew of their ability and performance. According to Emirates Team New Zealand, “We needed a supplier that understood what the yachting industry required and someone that we could rely on to turn things around quickly and have the uniforms ready in time for Bermuda.’Events Clothing was required to develop a light weight marine clothing option for the specific weather conditions in Bermuda, based on the original team uniform look, to suit the whole team - from on the water to inside the boat shed.The Director of Events Clothing, Owen Rutter, says “We are excited and pleased to offer our support to the team. We have no doubt our garments will fulfill the requirements demanded in the heat of Bermuda – Both on and off the water.”



A requirement in securing this partnership was meeting incredibly tight delivery dates. The uniforms needed to be designed, manufactured and delivered to Bermuda in less than 6 weeks, said Emirates Team New Zealand.



In order to achieve this, Events Clothing conducted garment fitting assessments with the crew and then flew Design and QC staff to China to oversee production.



“We’re delighted with our new Emirates Team New Zealand uniform, and since working with Events Clothing we’ve been super impressed with their efficiency and performance.” said Emirates Team New Zealand.





