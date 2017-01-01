Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup

35th America's Cup Nic Douglass / 35th America's Cup Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 12:42 pmFrom high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils. Artemis won the second without letting the Kiwis have a sniff, and then Emirates won the third, when the skipper for the Swedes went over board on the final tack into the top mark when the race was practically even... Yes it was game on!





Interviews with the skippers - Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge



**Behind-the-scenes** including the 'overboard moment' from on board Artemis Racing. What an epic day of close match racing here in Bermuda, I definitely held my breath more than once!



I spoke with Peter Burling about Emirates Team New Zealand going up 2-1 in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Finals, and then Nathan Outteridge from Artemis on their day and the overboard moment (yes there is on board footage thanks to the AC!).









Both teams have said they have a bit to work on and get out of their teams and their boats for tomorrow - so one thing is certain, we have a big day ahead tomorrow!





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154506