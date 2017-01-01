Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Emirates Team NZ take the lead at the 35th America's Cup

by Nic Douglass today at 12:42 pm
35th America's Cup Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Another day, and another cardio work out at the 35th America's Cup. As these skippers continue to learn and push forward with their boats into the finals, the racing just keeps getting better.

From high speed luffs, to boundary penalties and a man overboard, Emirates managed to win the first race coming from behind with medium boards in light air against Artemis with light air foils. Artemis won the second without letting the Kiwis have a sniff, and then Emirates won the third, when the skipper for the Swedes went over board on the final tack into the top mark when the race was practically even... Yes it was game on!

35th America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
35th America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Interviews with the skippers - Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge

**Behind-the-scenes** including the 'overboard moment' from on board Artemis Racing. What an epic day of close match racing here in Bermuda, I definitely held my breath more than once!

I spoke with Peter Burling about Emirates Team New Zealand going up 2-1 in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Finals, and then Nathan Outteridge from Artemis on their day and the overboard moment (yes there is on board footage thanks to the AC!).

35th America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
35th America's Cup © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Both teams have said they have a bit to work on and get out of their teams and their boats for tomorrow - so one thing is certain, we have a big day ahead tomorrow!

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Southern Spars - 100

Related Articles

America's Cup - More images from the Challenger Final - Day 1
Sail-World was out on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the start of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy Sail-World was out on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the start of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy, part of the 35th America's Cup.
Posted today at 6:48 am America's Cup - Images from the Challengers Final - Day 1
Sail-World was on the Great Sound to capture the racing in the first three races of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Sail-World was on the Great Sound to capture the racing in the first three races of the Louis Vuitton Trophy with Emirates competing against Artemis Racing
Posted today at 6:40 am AC - Challenger Playoff Final – Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Today was the first day of the Challenger Playoff Final featuring Artemis of Sweden against ETNZ of New Zealand. Today was the first day of the Challenger Playoff Final featuring Artemis of Sweden against ETNZ of New Zealand. This event used to be known as the Louis Vuitton Cup. Three races were held in a building breeze that started out at seven knots and finished up around 12 knots from the southwest.
Posted today at 4:36 am Red Bull Youth AC Training 2 puts young sailing standouts to the test
Amid the heart-stopping excitement of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda Amid the heart-stopping excitement of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda, the next generation of sailing superstars got their own turn on the water, as they completed Official Training 2 for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.
Posted today at 4:17 am America's Cup - Advantage Burling as Kiwis take two-one lead
A dramatic man overboard incident on Artemis Racing handed scoreboard advantage to Emirates Team New Zealand squad A dramatic man overboard incident on Artemis Racing handed the scoreboard advantage to Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand squad on day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Final.
Posted today at 4:05 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ goes 2-1 up in Challenger Final
The cry of “man overboard” was the climax of a dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series final The cry of “man overboard” was the climax of a dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton Challenger Series final in Bermuda, with Emirates Team New Zealand taking a 2-1 lead in the best of nine series. Under pressure from the Kiwis towards the end of race three, Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge was sprinting to the portside wheel when he lost his footing and slid off the boat.
Posted today at 3:35 am America's Cup - Heart stopping first day of LV Challenger Final
The word around the Great Sound was that Artemis Racing had opted for their light weather foils The all-important weather forecasts for the opening day of the Challenger Final of the Louis Vuitton Trophy for the 35th America's Cup were consistent - and wrong. The word around the Great Sound was that Artemis Racing had opted for their light weather foils, while Emirates Team NZ had gone for their All Purpose setup anticipating a freshening breeze later in the afternoon.
Posted today at 12:31 am America's Cup - Forecasters vital to success on Day 1 of LV Final
Racing gets underway today, Saturday, June 10, in the first day of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy Racing gets underway today, Saturday, June 10, in the first day of the Challenger Final for the Louis Vuitton Trophy part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta being sailed in Bermuda. The wind according to official source is predicted at 11-14kts at race start time just after 2.00pm local time. The wind is predicted to drop slightly.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
One race was held today between Artemis and Softbank Japan in 20 knots from the south. One race was held today between Artemis and Softbank Japan in 20 knots from the south. Japan hit something underwater about an hour before the start. There didn’t appear to be significant damage to their boat but the investigation by the shore team definitely threw the Japanese off their pre-game program.
Posted on 10 Jun America's Cup - Outteridge leads Artemis Racing on the road to Finals
Nathan Outteridge, the skipper of Artemis Racing, woke up Thursday morning staring down a three - one deficit Nathan Outteridge, the skipper of Artemis Racing, woke up Thursday morning staring down a three - one deficit in his Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff semi-final match against Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan.
Posted on 10 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy