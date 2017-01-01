Emirates Team NZ are the Challengers for the 35th America's Cup

by Nic Douglass today at 1:31 pm





Interviews with the skippers/helms - Peter Burling, Glenn Ashby and Nathan Outteridge



**Behind the scenes** with Peter Burling and Glenn Ashby of Emirates Team New Zealand, and Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing following the Kiwis being named the official Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challengers defeating the Swedes 5-2. Artemis are keen to go again, and Emirates Team NZ will be gearing up this week (after a 'few' beers tonight) to take on ORACLE TEAM USA in the 35th Americas Cup Match from Saturday.....





