Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust prepare for an emotional homecoming

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 12:00 pmSince leaving Largs on 20 May, 125 young people in recovery from cancer have been involved in this national relay and seen the support the Trust can offer following their treatment for cancer. 23-year-old Mark joined the crew for leg 14 and said: 'I've definitely become a lot more confident through the Trust, and this trip has cemented my view that I want to stay involved and grow with the Trust.'Launched by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuild confidence after cancer, using sailing to support, empower and inspire young people aged 8-24 in embracing their future with optimism.The Trust decided to embark on this ambitious national project as a celebration of recovery, achievement and potential of past, present and future young people the Trust support. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust are unique in that they offer the young people long term support for as long as they need it with many then choosing to return as volunteers. Meredith, 24 from North Wales said: 'I'd love to come back to volunteer with the Trust. I've seen how much it has done for me and the young people I've been on trips with and I would love to give that back to others.'During their tour of all four home countries, the Round Britain crew visited 13 hospitals to meet young people still undergoing treatment to help inspire them in seeing what is possible after cancer. For many of the crews, both young and old, going into the hospitals was a huge part of what has made this voyage so special.Tom Roberts, full-time On Board Reporter, who first sailed with the Trust in 2010 after his treatment for Ewings Sarcoma, sums up the poignant moment of meeting one young person during one of the hospital visits: 'If the whole project could be encapsulated in one moment it was in leaving that room. Giving hope to the young person and his family. Seeing myself in that very same position, at that age, in that bed. Being given that glimpse into what the future could hold and not feeling as isolated. Sharing my experience with my treatment and subsequent adventures, I hope was encouraging.'It's not just the hospital visits which have left a lasting effect on the young people involved. One young person said: 'Seeing shooting stars and the dolphins in the phosphorescence illuminating the water is a memory that will never go away.'More than 25 of the young people who sailed with the Trust during this memorable voyage will join the Trust team in Largs on Saturday 23 September for a celebration of the achievements of Round Britain and a toast to the future of the charity. Having reached more than 25 million people in the last few months, the voyage has opened the door to new friends of the Trust and most importantly, enabled them to reach out to future young people.This year the Trust will work with almost 550 young people in recovery from cancer. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.