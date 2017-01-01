Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrate unveiling of a new unique yacht

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 5:59 pm
(L-R ) Young people from the the Trust, Ashleigh Patrick, Victoria Sanches, Matt Johnson (People's Postcode Lottery Ambassador) and Craig Swift. © Marc Turner http://www.pfmpictures.co.uk
Today, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national organisation that supports young people in recovery from cancer, celebrated the unveiling of a new, uniquely adapted Beneteau Oceanis 45 yacht, thanks to the generous support from players of People's Postcode Lottery.

The purchase of the yacht, Caledonian Hero, was made possible after the Trust received an additional £200,000 from players of People's Postcode Lottery in 2016 on top of their long standing annual support of the Trust. The yacht will reside at the Trust's northern base in Largs Marina and will be used to further improve the experience of young people with mobility issues after treatment from Scotland and the North of England. The Trust uses the power of sailing to help young people aged 8-24 in recovery from cancer to re-engage with education, employment and society.

Dame Ellen MacArthur explained the importance of Caledonian Hero and how it will aid the Trust's drive in supporting more young people: 'The long-term impact cancer treatment has on some young people means they may suffer with cognitive and mobility issues, leading to difficulty in balance and spatial awareness. The key adaptations which have been made to this yacht will enable the Trust to expand their support and will be invaluable to the experience the young people have onboard, all of which is thanks to the players of People's Postcode Lottery'.

Matt Johnson, TV presenter and People's Postcode Lottery Ambassador, attended the boat launch and commented, 'It's fantastic to see first-hand where the money raised from players of People's Postcode Lottery has gone. Many unique adaptations have been made to Caledonian Hero, which will enhance the experience of the young people, helping them engage with activities onboard and rediscover their confidence.'

Adding to this, Frank Fletcher, CEO of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust said, 'This is a brilliant day for the Trust and one which would not have been possible without the incredible support of players of People's Postcode Lottery as well as Beneteau, the Ancasta Group, Hamble Yacht Services and so many more individuals. On behalf of the young people this enables us to support, thank you!'

Caledonian Hero will also play a special role in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 project which sets off from Largs on 20th May. Caledonian Hero will chaperone the Trust's flagship yacht, Moonspray, out of the harbour as she heads off to Glasgow for the start of a four month, 2000 mile, national relay, encompassing over 60 ports and 100 young people, in celebration of achievement and potential. Locals are encouraged to join the flotilla or join on shore to wave the crew off on Saturday afternoon along with youth sailors from Largs Sailing Club.
Musto 2016 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Les Voiles de St Barth – Thornburg and Cunningham ready with new rides
Over 65 teams and over 1,000 sailors are heading to St. Barth for the eighth edition which offers four days of racing. While some competitors are new to the event, others call this their go-to event on the Caribbean racing calendar every year, and several high-profile teams will return to the regatta with new rides in 2017.
Posted today at 5:24 pm New Sardinian venue for GC32 Racing Tour
Situated 50km east of Cagliari it has some of the finest beaches and the azure blue water for which the island is famous While Cagliari is well known in international sailing circles having previously hosted events for the TP52 and RC44 circuits as well as being the base for Luna Rossa’s 35th America’s Cup challenge, Villasimius, until now, has been something of a secret Italians have liked to keep to keep to themselves.
Posted today at 1:56 pm Cracking start to 10th Sail Port Stephens Regatta
Pantaenius Commodore’s Cup race one was a 15 nautical miler on a course better known as ‘the pub to pub’ race Division one honours went to Derek Sheppard’s Beneteau 45 Black Sheep, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia entry opting for the more relaxed cruising option for their 10th consecutive regatta attendance.
Posted today at 10:33 am Alex McKinnon at the Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers' Race
The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. Alex McKinnon braved a cool Port Phillip for the fourth and penultimate round of the Port Phillip Women’s Championship Series. The Shirley Freeman Lady Skippers Race is hosted by Hobsons Bay Yacht Club and was held on Sunday. It honours the late stalwart of the club who was one of the first women on the Bay to grab the boat and go sailing. 15 boats entered the race.
Posted today at 10:17 am Deck shoes on sale now
Amphibious shoes with a high grip rubber sole and perforated neoprene upper now in a boatshoe style. The ZK™sole uses a unique rubber formula and tread pattern to achieve exceptional levels of grip in the wet, whilst also maintaining excellent levels of durability.
Posted today at 10:14 am One final race on Day 3 BVI Spring Regatta determines winners
Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Little breeze translated to a very hot day so a swim and a cold beer was the perfect race substitute for most of the 86-strong fleet.
Posted today at 5:46 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE expected to be back sailing in two weeks
MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way MAPFRE will be back sailing in just over two weeks, with a new rig already on its way and the team eager to get back in training following the dismasting of their Volvo Ocean 65 on Thursday. That will be in remarkably quick time, with the new mast due to arrive in Lisbon as early as Thursday, 6 April.
Posted today at 4:41 am Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens. A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW. More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.
Posted on 2 Apr Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted on 2 Apr MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted on 2 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy