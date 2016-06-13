Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Eighteen teams ready to race in British Keelboat League Final

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 5:10 pm
2016 British Sailing League © Sportography.tv
The 2017 British Keelboat League, hosted by Royal Thames Yacht Club, will culminate in Cowes this weekend (22-24 September).

The second annual event will see 18 teams representing 16 clubs from all over the UK gather to fight it out to be crowned British Keelboat League Champions.

The league aims to bring keelboat racing to clubs and sailors around the country. Using boats supplied by the host clubs the costs remain low for competitors, while short course racing improves boat handling skills and gives every club a chance at a race win.

Since launching last year, the British Keelboat League has gone from strength to strength with clubs having qualified during events in Helensburgh, Burnham, Cowes and Hamble. The regional winners, host club and a number of wild card entries will battle for event honours.

Last year’s winners from Hayling Island Sailing Club will not be defending their title leaving the field wide open. Favourites to win the coveted title include Nicole McPherson (Royal Northern and Clyde YC), Henry Arnold (Royal Thames YC), Ben Saxton (Itchenor SC) and Wouter Sonnema (Royal Ocean Racing Club).

But they will have their work cut out with other teams not wanting to settle for anything other than a podium result.

2016 British Sailing League © Sportography.tv
2016 British Sailing League © Sportography.tv



With quick umpired races lasting just 15 minutes, the short course will punish mistakes so anyone and everyone has the chance to come out on top.

Jack Fenwick, RYA Keelboat Development Manager, is excited for three days of J70 racing on the Solent.

“It has been really positive to see so many clubs from around the country engaging in Keelboat Racing this season. The British Keelboat League tests even the most experienced sailors, but also gives clubs the opportunity to try a different format of racing.

With four regional winners all taking to the start line, it will be a competitive and tight fleet with everything to play for.”

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1

Related Articles

J24 World Championships – Day 1 images gallery by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell provided this gallery of images from day one Christopher Howell provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted today at 11:23 am Gosford J24 Regatta - A weekend of fun racing on Brisbane Waters
With just two weeks to go, get your entries in for Gosford J24 Regatta and come and join us for a weekend of fun racing With just two weeks to go, get your entries in for the Gosford J24 Regatta and come and join us for a weekend of fun racing on Brisbane Waters, Happy hours Saturday night and hopefully take a trophy home!
Posted on 18 Sep Youth sailors get on board with the Swan River Etchells
Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Western Australia hosted a great day out for the Etchells Class. Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Western Australia hosted a great day out for the Etchells Class. Thirty young sailors from the RFBYC Sailing Institute were invited to participate in a regatta with the Swan River Etchells Fleet last weekend.
Posted on 15 Sep J/24 World Championship - Preview
The Port Credit YC of Mississauga, Canada, will be hosting the 2017 driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship. The Port Credit YC of Mississauga, Canada, will be hosting the 2017 driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship. The J/24 is an international One-Design keelboat class and the most popular racing keelboat in the world with over 5,480 boats built and being sailed in 165 fleets and 110 countries.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Preview
Mistral winds and flat water in the protected Bay of Calvi are set to provide potentially record breaking conditions Two French teams are competing, Sebastien Rogues’s Team Engie and Erik Maris’ Zoulou, which includes Corsican sailor Nicolas Heintz.
Posted on 12 Sep Australians ready for Etchells World Championship 2017
Martin Hill and his crew of Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman and Sasha Ryan are part of an Australian assault Martin Hill and his crew of Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman and Sasha Ryan are one of ten Australian crews that form the Australian assault on the 2017 Etchells World Championship to be held in San Francisco from 22 to 30 September and hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club. With registration and weigh-in beforehand, the first two races will take place on 26 September.
Posted on 12 Sep Ginger overcomes MC38 Winter Series challengers
As the winner of three of the four stages of the Winter Series, Ginger also takes the pointscore crown. There were plenty of shining moments for the Matt Allen-helmed Maserati. The crew was aggressive in the pre-start and once on the field tactician Joe Turner made some nifty calls which helped put Maserati into second overall by six points, and six points ahead of Chris Way’s Easy Tiger in third.
Posted on 10 Sep MC38 Winter Regatta – Day 1 – Ginger consolidates pointscore
Some of Allen’s Ichi Ban crew joined their skipper, including longtime teammate Gordon Maguire on mainsheet. Leslie Green’s Ginger is firm favourite to take out the four-part pointscore, finishing ahead on points and the North Sails boat of the day thanks to Saturday’s three wins. They lost the final race of the day to Neville Crichton’s Maserati, steered by TP52 owner Matt Allen, and scraped into second place by two seconds over Chris Hancock’s Vino.
Posted on 9 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Preview
The fleet will be split randomly into four flights and the goal is to have a double-round robin consisting of six races The regatta format has been updated twice because of the record number of entries. The YCCS PRO for the event will be Mark Foster from Corpus Christi YC in Texas- one of the survivors of the recent catastrophe caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico.
Posted on 7 Sep Sailing Institute Match Racing Regatta wraps up training
Thirty three sailors from the RFBYC Sailing Institute Winter Squads made up six teams to compete in the BW8 keelboats Jet Racing, helmed by Aaron de Longville (15) were unbeaten on day one with three wins. They were followed by Marcello Torre (15) and Nick Syme (20), both with two. At 20, Nick is one of the older sailors in the Match Racing Squad and he was out to help some of the younger ones.
Posted on 5 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy