Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Eclipsed rudder replaced in time for Couta Boat Nationals

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:27 am
Coutas on the harbour 2015 Gaffer's Day John Jeremy http://www.sasc.com.au
When Jim Wilshire’s rudder came loose and went missing off his Couta Boat Eclipse, which was travelling east from Perth atop a delivery truck between Bordertown in South Australia and Horsham in Victoria, the owner’s shot at Couta Week and the class’ national championship hit a snag.

The Sorrento and Sydney fleets rallied to help Wilshire and Eclipse’s co-owner Allister Inglis, two other owners offering spare rudders and Couta Boat builder Tim Phillips supplying a standard blank rudder to be faired and shaped to suit, the option they went with.

Eclipse leaves Perth for the CBA Nationals © Supplied by Yacht Owner
Eclipse leaves Perth for the CBA Nationals © Supplied by Yacht Owner



“As soon as the trucking company realised the rudder had shaken loose they sent someone to drive back three hours and found the spot on the road where it came off, but couldn’t find it,” Wilshire said, adding, “the goodwill from the class has been fantastic.”

Wilshire is very much back in the game with a state-of-the-art rudder for his 1999 built Couta and on Wednesday October 4 the last of the 10-strong Victorian fleet arrived into Sydney on B-double-trucks, completing the fleet in time for a fully packed 10 day program.

Coutas head to Sydney © Tim Phillips
Coutas head to Sydney © Tim Phillips



Twenty-two Couta Boats from the traditional and modern-built eras will race on Sydney Harbour in the Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club’s two-race Thistle Cup on Friday October 6 then on Saturday in the Sydney Amateur Sailing Club’s Muriel Trophy.

Sunday’s biennial Gaffer’s Day, another SASC event, will boast a 90-strong line up of sparkling mostly white hulls, timber decks and tillers, gleaming varnish and glorious gaff-rigs. The harbour race will feature a bolstered Couta class in town for next week’s national title on Pittwater plus special international guest Dorade, the Olin Stephens 1929 designed 52-footer from the USA. There may even be an Australian Prime Minister sailing his Couta Boat called Rob Roy.

Monday is a rest day then the Coutas will cruise in company past the impressive sandstone cliffs of North Head and onto Broken Bay for a relaxed Wednesday twilight organised by the Woody Point Yacht Club, mixed in with various midweek social gatherings.

Frivolities will end to some extent when the Couta Boat Association Nationals in conjunction with the Wattle Cup begin on Saturday October 14 from the Avalon Sailing Club, the first time the national title has been held outside the birthplace of the Couta Boat, Victoria and in particular the Mornington Peninsula.

NSW class president Larry Eastwood says: “The nationals will follow the traditional Wattle Cup format which includes windward/leewards on Saturday then Sunday’s very tricky passage race around both Lion Island and Scotland Island. The latter is a lottery and can throw the average punter way off if they aren’t paying attention.

“We’ve amended the sailing instructions this year so the Wattle Cup trophy will go to the handicap winner of the traditional Coutas, the original fishing boats or those built as replicas, rather than the five modern-built Coutas among the fleet.”

On the host club Eastwood added: “Avalon Sailing Club has been terrific with lots of good volunteer help, energy and enthusiasm, which makes or breaks these types of regattas.”

Separate to the Wattle Cup trophy is the CBA Nationals trophy sent up from the Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club for the occasion. In all the years of the Australian title only Victorians teams have made it onto the trophy, providing plenty of motivation for the NSW fleet and two WA entries to play their hardest game.

Eclipse sailing on the Swan River © Supplied by Yacht Owner
Eclipse sailing on the Swan River © Supplied by Yacht Owner



Key dates:

Sydney Harbour Couta Trophy Series

• Friday 6 October - Thistle Cup, RPEYC, format 2 races
• Saturday 7 October - Muriel Trophy, SASC, format 1 race
• Sunday 8 October - Couta division of Gaffers Day, SASC, biennial event

Pittwater

• Saturday 14 October - CBA Nationals / Wattle Cup. ASC, format 3 windward/ leeward races
• Sunday 15 October - CBA Nationals / Wattle Cup. ASC, format 2 island passage races

Follow Couta Week and the Australian Championship via Facebook.

More information Couta Boat website.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Newport delivers more of a good thing at Melges 20 World Championship
Day Two of the Melges 20 Worlds featured another Sou'Wester and a near perfect day of sailing. As sailors waited at Sail Newport for the Day Two morning announcement on the course location from PRO Peter 'Luigi' Reggio, debates were waged on both sides; some sailors wanted to give their bodies and equipment a break and head north of the Newport Bridge for flat water, others wanted to take advantage of yet another day of Newport's southwest breeze.
Posted today at 5:41 am Questions answered at Discover Sailing Day
Discover Sailing Day, on October 22 is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free environment More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water. Discover Sailing Day, on October 22, is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free and welcoming environment at your local Club.
Posted today at 4:32 am America's Cup - Russell Green on Protocol's return to Cup traditions
In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green - Team New Zealand's long-time rules and legal adviser and a key figure in the Protocol negotiation for the 36th Match for the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland or Italy. There are many significant differences between the latest Protocol and the one that governed the last Cup.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold
RNZYS and ETNZ welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.
Posted on 5 Oct Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Knit one, purl one
Camille has indicated to one of the support boats that she’ll regularly have to go hove to in order to get some rest. To stand a chance of winning an offshore race you need: a good boat, inevitably; hours spent on the water practising, talent and a sound work ethic, a touch of rashness and a big chunk of time to take stock
Posted on 5 Oct NYYC and Bella Mente Quantum Racing association for 36th America's Cup
DeVos and the Quantum Racing program have set the standard for excellence on the 52 Super Series circuit The challenging syndicate will be led by two of the most successful American yachtsmen of the last decade: John J. 'Hap' Fauth (Naples, Fla.) and Doug DeVos (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Since 2005, at the helm of three successive yachts named Bella Mente, Fauth and his team have reached the top of the podium in numerous distance and buoy races at venues in North America, Europe and the Caribbean.
Posted on 5 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Thompson and Lunven add experience to roster
Lunven and Thompson will split off the navigator duties on the Turn the Tide on Plastic team. Nicolas Lunven won the gruelling Solitaire du Figaro in 2009 at the age of just 26 and has since secured podium places in the event in 2012 and 2016. He also sailed as navigator with MAPFRE at the beginning
Posted on 5 Oct Two way fight for GC32 Racing Tour title
Mathematically there is a chance that third placed Mamma Aiuto! of Naofumi Kamei could relieve Argo of second place Going into Marseille One Design, the fight for first place is now between two teams - present leader Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc, and Argo of two time Melges 32 World Champion, Jason Carroll.
Posted on 5 Oct Oman Sail’s Class 40 team quietly confident for Transat Jacques Vabre
Al Hasni also believes they have made progress in what has been their debut season in the competitive class The French ocean racing veteran Gavignet is quietly confident in their Oman Sail Class 40. Speaking soon after returning to the yacht’s home port of Lorient from the Grand Pavois boat show in La Rochelle – where the Sultanate of Oman was the event’s guest of honour – Gavignet was able to reflect on some recent and successful training.
Posted on 5 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 1, Race 2 – Tight racing out of Uruguay
At the time of publishing, Dare To Lead, Liverpool 2018 and Qingdao occupied the top positions but with only around 10nm Liverpool 2018 was first across the Start Line in Punta del Este and has kept pushing to be second on the leader board, just under 2nM off Dare To Lead. Qingdao is under 2nM further back in third, and Skipper Chris Kobusch couldn’t have been prouder of how his crew have progressed since Race Start in Liverpool
Posted on 5 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy