Early summer regatta preview at Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Louay Habib
The Royal Soutthern YC has been chosen to host the J/70 European Championship Key Yachting Ltd
The 2017 racing season at the Royal Southern Yacht Club has an exciting line up of regattas with National, European and World Championship events, as well as an extensive race programme for sport boats and keel boats throughout the summer, with a fantastic prize of an all expenses paid trip to Barbados. Olympic, America's Cup and Round the world sailors will be taking part, rubbing shoulders with passionate corinthian sailors, young and old.

Mike Bartholomew's FAST40+ Tokoloshe © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
April 29 – 30, FAST40+ Spring Regatta

The Royal Southern YC welcomes back the the high octane FAST40+ fleet for their Spring Regatta. The two day weekend regatta is a stand alone event for the FAST40+ Class with tight Solent courses and close competitive racing. As with all regattas hosted by the Royal Southern YC, the FAST40+ owners and crew will have use of the superb club facilities on the River Hamble.

“The Royal Southern YC has superb marina and clubhouse facilities, and like my family and I, many of the FAST40+ sailors are members of the club, so the class really feels at home at the 'Southern. Racing in the class is always competitive but the crews enjoy socialising after races, I am sure the club will be buzzing during the regatta.' Mike Bartholomew, owner FAST40+ Tokoloshe.

Approximately 70 sportsboats and keel boats are expected to race at the May Regatta © Paul Wyeth
May 13-14, Royal Southern May Regatta

The first of the Royal Southern’s four annual, summer regattas, which are open to entry for non-members and members alike. The May Regatta offers high quality, competitive racing for multiple classes. Approximately 70 sportsboats and keel boats are expected to race. All are welcome, competitors, family and supporters alike.

May 20-21, RYA Match Racing

The Royal Southern is excited to be hosting the first National Qualifier, for the RYA National Match Racing Series, providing close, competitive racing with high quality race management and umpiring.

June 3-9, J/70 Open European Championship

With over 1200 J/70s, the exciting sports boat is the fastest growing class in sailing. 43 teams have already entered including the reigning European Champion, Italy's Claudia Rossi, last year's runner up from Monaco, Stefano Roberti, and third place, Spain's Gonzalo Araujo. With about 70 top class teams expected from all over the world, berthing at the club is expected to be in high demand, and competitors are advised to complete their entry as soon as possible.

“This is the first time the J/70 European Championship has come to Great Britain and there are high expectations for this regatta. The Royal Southern has a proven track record of hosting big events, and providing the high quality of race management that this championship requires.” Commented Paul Heys, Managing Director for Key Yachting, agents for J-Boats in UK and Ireland.

June 10-11, Royal Southern YC June Regatta

The second of the Royal Southern’s four annual, summer regattas, which are open to entry for non-members and members alike. 75 Sportsboats and keel boats entered last year and a similar number is expected this year.

A big turn out is expected for the J/80 Open National Championship in June © Louay Habib
A big turn out is expected for the J/80 Open National Championship in June © Louay Habib



June 16-18, J/80 Open National Championship

A big turn out is expected for the J/80 Open National Championship in June, as the following month, the Royal Southern YC will be hosting the J/80 World Championship As with the J/70 European Championship, early registration to secure berthing is highly recommended.

“The Royal Southern Yacht Club is delivering yet another fantastic season of racing at the club. We are especially delighted that a such large number of sailors from overseas will be racing with us this year, and we offer all of the crews a very warm welcome to the Royal Southern YC.” commented Robert Vose, Rear Commodore Sailing, Royal Southern YC.

The Royal Southern’s four annual summer regattas are sponsored by Slam, Joseph Perrier Champagne, Harken and Aston Martin Chichester. Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. provide a stunning prize for the overall winner of the Summer Series; complimentary flights and accommodation for two to Barbados, and to take part in Barbados Week sailing events, including the Mount Gay Round Island Race.

Posted on 15 Apr
