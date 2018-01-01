Please select your home edition
Edition
Nebo 728x90 1

EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour – New boats, new teams and a new course

by Oman Sail today at 1:39 pm
Diam 24 – EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour Oman Sail
The Gulf region’s premier offshore yacht race is to benefit from a high-speed refresh for the 2018 event, organisers Oman Sail have announced.

EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will take a highly competitive international fleet on a totally new route along Oman’s striking and beautiful coastline.

At the same time the modern and exciting high-performance Diam 24 multihull will become the official one-design class for the event.

The eighth running of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will again see a mix of tactical offshore routes and high-intensity in-port racing, with the addition of challenging ‘coastal raids’.

The 2018 EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will begin at Salalah on Sunday 4 February and conclude in Mutrah, near the Omani capital Muscat, on Saturday 17 February.

Diam 24 – EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Oman Sail
Diam 24 – EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Oman Sail



“In just seven years EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour has become the region’s leading offshore race and a popular winter destination for sailors from around the world,” said David Graham, Oman Sail’s CEO.

“The new-look EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will again provide great racing in idyllic conditions, and will also highlight Oman as a world class destination thanks to a race course that will take the event to outstanding areas of natural beauty located along a glorious coastline.

“It is part of Oman Sail’s purpose to showcase and highlight the Sultanate for what it is, a world beating sports tourism location that is also home to many cultural attractions and natural wonders.

“2018 will mark a new milestone on this journey, introducing an exciting new course and a dynamic and modern multihull racing yacht which will appeal to local, regional and international sailors, and provide an attractive and highly visible sponsorship platform.”

The pacesetting changes have been fully embraced by the event’s main and long-term sponsor EFG Private Bank. CEO George Catsiapis said: “Like EFG, Sailing Arabia – The Tour has an ethos that is adventurous, dynamic and forward thinking.

“The imaginative and progressive changes for 2018 fully reflect our shared ambitions and will open the event to an even wider range of sailors who can enjoy the high-speed racing as well as the natural beauty along the course.”

Diam 24 – EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Oman Sail
Diam 24 – EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour © Oman Sail



Over 14 days EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour will feature eight venues, three offshore legs, three coastal raids, and four in-port races, with the Diam 24 race yachts disassembled and transported between venues on some occasions.

In addition to delivering exciting and challenging racing, the all-new race course will take the fleet to some of the coastal gems of Oman including Duqm, Barr Al Hikman, Masirah, Ras Al Hadd, Sur and Bandar Al Khiran.

The Diam 24 selected for the revitalised 2018 edition of the event is a 24-foot high-performance trimaran designed as an easily launched, easily sailed, and super-fast sports boat for a crew of three or four.

It was purpose-built for both the professional circuit and recreational use, and designed by multihull specialists VPLP. First launched in 2014, the Diam 24 fleet is now around 60-strong with numerous events, mainly in the Mediterranean but also in the UK, US and West Indies.

In 2015, it was chosen by organisers of the Tour de France a la Voile as a replacement to the existing monohull yacht and was an instant hit with both the sailors and spectators.

2018 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour map © Oman Sail
2018 EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour map © Oman Sail

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsRS Sailing 660x82 AUSJeanneau AUS SO349 - 660x82

Related Articles

Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image – Top 20 disclosed
No less than 134 professional photographers spanning 27 countries have submitted a picture for the Mirabaud award Today, we are pleased to disclose the top 20 pictures selected by the international jury. The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award - who will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus (DEN) on November 28 - is one of them!
Posted today at 9:28 am Inaugural World Sailing Awards one week away
In just one week, some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening. In just one week (7 November), some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening.
Posted today at 4:13 am Clipper Race team evacuated after running aground near Cape Town
The crew of Greenings (CV24), have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula The crew of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race team, Greenings (CV24), have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race.
Posted today at 2:51 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère – Wisdom prevails
Grouped around the tables in the racers’ zone in the Vela Latina marina, the solo sailors were all talking about it. For the time being, the associated minimum low pressure is not likely to prove dangerous, however the water temperature, which is exceptionally warm for this time of year, is conditioned by a high degree of instability. As such, ultimately, the formation of a tropical storm is a plausible hypothesis.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Beware of the boom
Most surprising part of the Leg was when navigator Steve Hayles took a hit sailing into Lisbon in virtually no breeze Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt had a whirlwind first leg, featuring a last-minute transfer deal, an insane Alicante start, incredibly close racing and a bizarre finish in Lisbon.
Posted on 31 Oct Clipper Round the World Race departs for tough southern ocean test
Race start follows a fantastic stopover in the stunningly scenic city that hosted the global sailing event nine times. First to cross the start line, ahead of a triangular course in Table Bay, was Capetonian Dale Smyth’s Dare To Lead team, closely followed by Visit Seattle, led by youngest ever Clipper Race Skipper Nikki Henderson, and HotelPlanner.com, Skippered by Conall Morrison from Derry-Londonderry.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race in two minutes from an engineering perspective
VOR is the toughest sailing race. In two minutes, we will take you through this adventure from engineering perspective. Over nine months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from seven teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe.
Posted on 31 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Dee Caffari explains the highs and lows of Leg 1
Looking back on the race, we had a great exit from the Mediterranean with fast downwind sailing and lots of gybes. We broke from the pack for half a day to converge together at Gibraltar Straits and we gained ground as we gybed out of the Mediterranean ahead of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Team Brunel, and Dongfeng Race Team. Crossing gybes with just another boat length between us and Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag at the closest point.
Posted on 31 Oct New open criteria for 2019 Transpac Barn Door Trophy
From 2009 - 2017 those monohull entries that used moveable ballast or non-manual power were eligible to race Specifically, when issued the Notice of Race for the 2019 edition will remove any restrictions on use of moveable ballast or non-manual power to define those eligible to receive this classic trophy, while boats that are first-to-finish contenders may not have a length greater than 100 feet overall (30.48 meters).
Posted on 31 Oct The Clipper Race - The Dell Latitude Rugged - Race 3 - Preview
After a stopover in Cape Town, South Africa, Clipper Race crew are preparing to leave on Tuesday 31 October for Race 3. After an amazing stopover in Cape Town, South Africa, the Clipper Race crew are now preparing to leave on Tuesday 31 October for Race 3, to Fremantle, Australia, which will be officially known as the Dell Latitude Rugged Race.
Posted on 31 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy