Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Dreamy conditions at Day 1 of X-Yachts Gold Cup

by Susanne Boidin Salminen today at 4:04 am
Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 Susanne Boidin Salminen
The waters outside Copenhagen and the Royal Danish Yacht Club delivered the best sailing conditions sailors can wish for; sun and 15-20 knots with shifts to play with.

400 passionate X-Yachts sailors spread over four fleets got the regatta well started with three races for the sports classes and a long distance race for the family class.

Shifty winds and shifty results
The X-Yachts sailors racing close to land were exposed to the famous phenomena outside Skovshoved Harbor namely the shifty, puffy wind conditions. The sailors had shifts of 30-40 degrees and had to stay aware of the wind angles all day long.

Probably due to the shifty conditions we also saw different winners of the races. In Sports Class A the three races were won by the German crew Quattro (helm: Klaus-Peter Boock), the Danish Mille (helmed by Kim Rasmussen) and again by the German Quattro. In Sports Class B the X4Box (helm: Henrik Jørgensen), Bajazzo (helm: Sven Zoller) and Veronix (helm: Stephen Berntsson) distributed the race wins between them.

Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen
Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen



Family Class around Øresund
The Family Class took themselves a long and comfortable race around Øresund where the three Danish Yachts Xc-L (helmed by Birger Hansen) got the first spot, X-One (helm: Ib Kunøe) the second spot and Xpedition came in on third – only a few minutes dividing the teams after the corrected finish time.

X-35 World Championships on day two
The X-35s marked out the field for the rest of the X-Yachts by starting their World Championships yesterday. So the fleet has managed to get six races in and the Swedish team Joanna (SWE 122) helmed by Jacob Jacobsen is in the lead for the second day in a row.

Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen
Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen



Collision between two X-35
The races are close and in the aim for the win the sailors push the boats to the limit. Unfortunately, a bit too far for two of the X-35 yachts, who are racing for the World Championships title. NOR 191 and SWE 167 had a t-bone incident on a port/starboard situation.

”We were about 4-5 boats, who were very close at the top mark. We were on port tack and we couldn’t bear off for the Norwegians in the wind puff,” sais helmsman from the Swedish team Johan Rockström. His opponent from the Norwegian team Amund Hosoien replies sympathetically: “There are no hard feelings, this can happen in close racing” and the two helms enjoy the social atmosphere together afterwards.

The Norwegian team are now looking for a X-35 to rent for the rest of the season.

Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen
Photo: Per Heegaard - X-Yachts Gold Cup 2017 © Susanne Boidin Salminen

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile – Champions double top in Jullouville
Quentin Delapierre and Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan bolstered their title defence with a hallmark double win After winning Thursday’s long race Delapierre seemed to acknowledge that their chance of retaining the Tour title was over after their nightmare start in Dunkirk when they were holed on the start line during qualifying.
Posted on 14 Jul Les Sables to the Azores Race – Determined and confident for Leg 2
Phil Sharp and Corentin Douguet crossed the finish line of leg one just 43 minutes and 40 seconds behind first place. A close second place in leg one from Les Sables to the Azores has put Phil Sharp and new co-skipper Adrien Hardy (racing Imerys) in good stead for their mission to reach overall race victory with the return Leg to Vendee starting today.
Posted on 14 Jul Snakes and ladders on Day 3 of the Dragon Edinburgh Cup
As they set off, the competitors found that the forecast north-westerly was instead an extremely shifty south-easterly Beadsworth, sailing TUR1212 Provezza Dragon with Simon Fry and Ali Tezdiker, had had a disastrous race four and went into the day in fourth place on 31 points.
Posted on 14 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas 11th Hour Racing announce crew line-up
Race-winning navigator Simon Fisher and hat-trick hunter Phil Harmer among crew chosen by co-founders Charlie Enright an With exactly 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition – and have built a mixed, ten-strong team featuring six nationalities and six previous Race wins.
Posted on 14 Jul Olympic champion Blair Tuke joins MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race
New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become first sailor in history New Zealand’s Blair Tuke is joining MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, and could become the first sailor in history to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of an Olympic gold medal, the America’s Cup and the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 14 Jul The Barn Door & more today at the 2017 Transpac
In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line In the pre-dawn hours this morning, Manouch Moshayedi's Bakewell White-designed Rio 100 crossed the finish line at Diamond Head to be the first-to-finish monohull without powered assistance, and thereby winner of historic Barn Door Trophy in the 2017 Transpac. With an elapsed time of 6 days 17 hours 9 min and 9 sec, Rio 100 once again joins a long and storied list of classic ocean racing yachts
Posted on 14 Jul Great Russian Bogatyrs rule after four races at Melges 20 Europeans
Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races Day two in Sibenik, Croatia at the 2017 Melges 20 European Championship delivered three races and as predicted, two of the fleets toughest teams are seated at the top of the scoreboard each sharing in equal points with two more days of racing left to complete. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs and Alessandro Rombelli's STIG/OPENJOBMETIS are currently seated first, and second overall
Posted on 14 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Champions Bounce Back in Jullouville
Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort Lorina Limonade, the team which dominated last year’s round France circuit, winning the event with an Act to spare, misfired in Dunkirk – notably having to retire during the Qualification Series with damage sustained in a start line collision.
Posted on 13 Jul Rolex Farr40 World Championship– Racing called off due to strong winds
Mistral breezes that were forecast for the first day of racing at the 20th edition kicked in as expected in Porto Cervo Today, ARCORA Lifestyle Race Day, saw the Farr 40 One Design fleet wait in port while the AP flag was hoisted at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, organizer of the event in collaboration with the Farr 40 Class Association and the Title Sponsor Rolex.
Posted on 13 Jul RCIYC Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race St Aubin’s Bay
Fine conditions greeted the fleet when it came to the line in St Aubin’s Bay for the scheduled nine-o’clock start. Line honours in the fast cruiser class went to Alan Stevens and Mark Tucker on the First 44.7, Zanzibar, crossing the line shortly before four o’clock, swiftly followed by Rhys Perkins and Bob de la Haye racing their Archambault A35, Abracadabra, and Richard Gale and Phil Brown on the Prima 38, Jenna B.
Posted on 13 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy