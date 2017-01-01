Dream start for the Kiel Week

Heiko Kroger took a good start at Kieler Woche, after three races he is at secound place. Kieler Woche / Heiko Kroger took a good start at Kieler Woche, after three races he is at secound place. Kieler Woche / www.segel-bilder.de

by SVG Verlag today at 4:53 amThe single-handed keel boat class, which has been especially known as a Paralympic class, is being sailed as an open class for disabled and non-disabled sailors in the first part of the Kiel Week, before the Para Worlds Championships will be sailed in the second part of the event. And the first day did already show, that all sailors can compete against each other here with the same chances. After three races, the Australian Matthew Bugg is leading the fleet despite a disqualification due to an early start. The silver medal winner from the Paralympics in Rio did let his mishap in the beginning be followed by two victories in a row and thus is leading in front of Heiko Kroeger (Ammersbek), who did win Gold in Sydney and Silver in London.Uli Libor (Hamburg), the German class president, who did win Olympic medals in the Flying Dutchman in 1968 and 1972, is following on rank five. 'I did enter this class a few years ago, when my Dragon crew did separate. And I must admit, it really is a great class with a great community. And the 2.4 really is not just for Paralympic sailors. It is demanding really good tactical and technical feeling and challenging for everyone. We are trying to make this class more attractive with special events for the regattas.'In contrast to the 2.4mR, the unstable 29er requires more athleticism and speediness in the manoeuvres than tactical feeling. After four races the Polish sailors Polen Mikolaj Staniul/Kajetan Jablonski are at the top of the fleet.





505



The never ending battle in the 505 between the Danish brothers Jörgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller and Wolfgang Hunger/Julien Kleiner (Kiel/Muenchen) is going into the next round at the Kiel Week - with advantages for the team from Denmark after the first day. Joergen Bojsen-Moeller, the FD Olympic winner from 1988, did deliver an almost spotless series with ranks one, two, one. The five-time 505 World Champion could not quite follow, but remains in striking distance on rank two.



Contender



To prepare for the World Championship in Sonderborg in July, the Danish sailor Jesper Nielsen seems to be in best shape. He was disqualified for an early start, but had taken over the leading position with two victories before, followed by Christoph Homeier from Bremen, who has been part of the world elite in this class for years and thus belongs to the favourites at the Worlds in July.



Europe



Like in the previous year, the German sailors in the Europa class have to take pains to get onto the podium. After day one, Lars Johann Brodtkorb (Norway) is leading, followed by Anna Livbjerg (Denmark) and Sylvain Notonier (France).



Flying Dutchman



Since 2009, the Hungarian Szabolcs Majthenyi/Andras Domokos have won the Kiel Week five times, and now they are again keeping up well on rank two. However with Kay-Uwe Luedtke/Kai Schaefers (Berlin) they have a strong German team in front of them.



Folkboat



After the first day, two-time Gold Cup winner Per Joergensen from Denmark is leading the fleet of the Folkboats, which are rich in tradition and celebrating their 75 anniversary of their class existence this year.



Formula 18



And in the catamarans of the F18 class, the Kiel Week is offering a high-class international fleet. The Greek Iordanis Paschaldis/Konstantinos Trigkonis, the former permanent World Champions in the Tornado, have taken over the lead followed by Robert Schultz/Rea Kuehl (Krefeld).



J/24



Germany seems to be a good place for the US-American Mike Ingham. Two years ago, he became Vice World Champion in Boltenhagen, now he has taken over the lead at the Kiel Week, followed by the British Duncan McCarthy and Stefan Karsunke from Hamburg.



Laser 4.7/Laser Radial



The places on the podium are wildly mixed in the Laser Junior classes. While there is a European trio at the top of the Laser 4.7 fleet with the Swiss Felix Baudet, the German Julian Hoffmann (Immstadt) and Julia Rogalska from Poland, the fleet of the Radial is dominated by Asian sailors. Here Yoshihiro Suzuki (Japan) is leading in front of Nicholas Bezy (Hong Kong) and Ecem Guzel (Turkey).



OK-dinghy



The sailors of the OK dinghies just returned from the World Championship in Barbados and already back in regatta mode. Vice-World Champion Jim Hunt (Great Britain) has taken over the lead of the fleet with impressive three victories, followed by the ninth from the Worlds, Greg Wilcox (New Zealand) and Mats Camp from Sweden.



Results:



2.4mR open: (3) 1. Matthew Bugg (AUS,(29)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,1(2)2)3; 3. Dee Smith (USA,(7)3/4)7; 4. Michael Leydon (AUS,3(5)5)8; 5. Ulli Libor (Frei-Laubersheim,2(8)7)9; 6. Neil Patterson (AUS,6(12)3)9;



29er: (4) 1. Miko?aj Staniul / Kajetan Jab?o?ski (POL,1(3)1/3) Punkte 5; 2. Theo Revil / Gautier Guevel (FRA,(8)1/2/5) 8; 3. Rok Verderber / Klemen Semelbauer (SLO,(5)4/3/1) 8; 4. Moritz Matt / Justus Mickausch (Radolfzell,4/4/1(16)) 9; 5. Alexander Hylen Klippenberg / Jeppe Nilsen (NOR,1/3(17)6) 10; 6. Nicolas Salvage / Lucas Beckers (FRA,5/1/5(9)) 11;



5O5: (3) 1. Jørgen Bojsen-Møller / Jacob Bojsen-Møller (DEN,1(2)1) Punkte 2; 2. Wolfgang Dr. Hunger / Julien Kleiner (Potsdam,4/1/(16)) 5; 3. Philippe Boite / Fountaine Mathieu (FRA,(7)3/2) 5; 4. Alexander Holzapfel / Martin Schöler (Berlin,2(8)5) 7; 5. Benedikt Northoff / Holger Jess (Krailling,3/5(19)) 8; 6. Morten Bogacki / Lars Dehne (Velbert,(11)7/3) 10;



Contender: (3) 1. Jesper Nielsen (DEN,1/1(63)) Punkte 2; 2. Christoph Homeier (Bremen,2(8)2) 4; 3. Rene Heynen (NED,4(14)1) 5; 4. Christoph Engel (Hamburg,3/2(16)) 5; 5. Paul Verhallen (NED,(10)3/3) 6; 6. Jörg Schlienkamp (Herten,5/6(9)) 11;



Europe: (3) 1. Lars Johan Brodtkorb (NOR,1(4)1) Punkte 2; 2. Anna Livbjerg (DEN,2(5)2) 4; 3. Sylvain Notonier (FRA,4(8)3) 7; 4. Fabian Kirchhoff (Herford,3(6)6) 9; 5. Vincent Pham (FRA,11/1(13)) 12; 6. Nicki Kraus (Flensburg,5/7(8)) 12;



FD: (3) 1. Kay-Uwe Lüdtke / Kai Schäfers (Stechlin,(5)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Szabolcs Majthényi / András Domokos (HUN,1/2(4)) 3; 3. Kilian König / Johannes Brack (Waldeck,3(25)2) 5; 4. Jiri Hruby / Roman Houdek (CZE,4(5)5) 9; 5. Thomas Schiffer / Alexander Antrecht (Krefeld,7(25)3) 10; 6. Ralf Behrens / Lars Stöckmann (Velpke,6/4(25)) 10;



Folkeboot: (3) 1. Per Joergensen / Kristian Hansen, Bent Mallemuk Nielsen (DEN,2(4)1) Punkte 3; 2. Siegfried Busse / Uwe Pfuhl, Jan Stoltenberg (Boksee,1(2)2) 3; 3. Ulf Kipcke / Dieter Kipcke, Gero Martens (Neumünster,(9)3/3) 6; 4. Sönke Durst / Marc Rokicki, Ulrich Schaefer (Strande,7/1(16)) 8; 5. Bernd Ehler / Stephan Tinnemeyer, Sören Zopf (Kiel,4(7)4) 8; 6. Walther Furthmannn / Hans Christian Mrowka, Wolfgang Heck (Kiel,3/6(7)9 9;



Formula 18: (3) 1. Iordanis Paschalidis / Konstantinos Trigkonis (GRE,(3)1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Robert Schütz / Rea Kühl (Krefeld,2/2(6))4; 3. Finn Heeg / Kilian Feindt (Flensburg,1/4(5))5; 4. Sven Lindstädt / Jesse Lindstädt (Norderstedt,4(5)2)6; 5. Dieter Maurer / Katrin Oldenburg (Lübeck,(6)6/1)7; 6. Magnus Dahl Nicolaisen / Jesper Vogelius (DEN,(7)3/4)7;



Hobie 16: (3) 1. Knud Jansen / Christina Schober (Kiel,(3)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Detlef Mohr / Karen Wichardt (Reinfeld,1/3(4))4; 3. Jens Goritz / Kerstin Wichardt (Wyk auf Föhr,(2)2/2)4; 4. Lauritz Bockelmann / Janneke Fock (Faßberg OT Poitzen,4(5)3)7; 5. Ingo Delius / Sabine Delius-Wenig (Bielefeld,(5)4/5)9; 6. Willy Trautmann (Rantum / Sylt,(6)6/6)12;



J/24: (3) 1. Mike Ingham / Max Holzer, Marianne Schoke, Quinn Schwenker, Paul Abdullah (USA,(3)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Duncan Mccarthy / Steve Phelps, Josh Irons, Hannah Mccarthy, Julian Lee (GBR,2/2(6)) 4; 3. Stefan Karsunke / Tim Habekost, Carsten Kerschies, Malte Gibbe, Christian Carstens (Hamburg,1(7)4) 5; 4. Travis Odenbach / Ian Coleman, Hugh Ward, Annabel Cuttermole, Jack Sharland (USA,4(5)2) 6; 5. Per-Håkan Persson / Hans Thulin, Monica Persson, Per Andersson, Benjamin Voigt (SWE,(7)6/3) 9; 6. Andrew Taylor / Robert Clark, Paul Williams, Zoe Dunne, Izzy Savage (GBR,(5)4/5) 9;



Laser 4.7: (3) 1. Félix Baudet (SUI,1(18)1) Punkte 2; 2. Julian Hoffmann (Blaiach,1/1(3)) 2; 3. Julia Rogalska (POL,(3)1/2) 3; 4. Tobias Sandmo Birkeland (NOR,3(4)1) 4; 5. Daniel Hopkins (IRL,2/2(9)) 4; 6. Salim Al Alawi (OMA,(5)3/2) 5;



Laser Radial (open): (3) 1. Yoshihiro Suzuki (JPN,(2)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Nicholas Bezy (Hongkong,1(3)2) 3; 3. Ecem Guzel (TUR,2/1(51)) 3; 4. Gregory Lucas Keizers (Willich,1(3)3) 4; 5. Tim Conradi (Düsseldorf,3/2(21)) 5; 6. Nico Naujock (Berlin,3/2(51)) 5;



OK: (3) 1. Jim Hunt (GBR,(1)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Greg Wilcox (Potsdam,(2)2/2) 4; 3. Mats Caap (SWE,3/3(9)) 6; 4. Martin v. Zimmermann (Hamburg,(5)4/3) 7; 5. Sönke Behrens (Hamburg,4(7)4) 8; 6. Ben Steel (GBR,7(41)5) 12;



Albin Express: (3) 1. Jan Brink / Jörg Rüterhenke, Lasse Waltje, Jan Günther (Flensburg,1/1(2)) Punkte 2; 2. Martin Görge / Rasmus Görge, Beau Outridge, Paul Farien (Kiel,(3)3/1) 4; 3. Andreas Pinnow (Kiel,2/2(3)) 4; 4. Holger Rövensthal / Solveyg Rövensthal, Marlies Endjer, Kerstin Gatzke, Martin Rosenthal (Kiel,4(6)4) 8; 5. Lasse Schön / Jan Sumfleth, Jirka Menke, Jessika Stiefken (Kiel,(6)4/5) 9; 6. Nils Krafft / Andreas Gustafsson, Matti Zimmer, Lars Hauschild (Ellerbek,5/5(6)) 10;



Kiel Week Schedule:



Kiel Week, part I (17.-20. June):



• 2.4mR (open), 29er (Euro Cup), 505, Albin Express, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman, Folkboat, Formula18, Hobie16, J/24, Laser 4.7, Laser Rad. (open), OK dinghy



Kiel Week, part II (21./22.-25. June):



• Para World Sailing Championships, (2.4mR, Hansa 303 m, Hansa 303 w), 470 M/W, 49er M, 49erFX (open) Finn M, Laser Rad. W, Laser Std. M, Nacra17 Mix, 21.-25. June.

• 420, J/70, J/80, Melges24 (European Sailing Series), 22.-25. June.



Kiel Week, ORC (17.-24. June):



• Welcome Race (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.

• Kiel Cup Alpha, 19.-21. June.

• Senatspreis, 22. June.

• Silbernes Band, 23.-24. June.



Kiel Week, classics (17.-20. June):



• Rendezvous of the classics, 17. June.

• 5.5mR & 12mR Trophy, 18. - 19. June.



Kiel Week, National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga':



• League, 17.-19. June.



Kiel Week, Aalregatta:



• Aalregatta (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.



For more information about the Kiel Week 2017 click here.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154723