Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Dream start for the Kiel Week

by SVG Verlag today at 4:53 am
Heiko Kroger took a good start at Kieler Woche, after three races he is at secound place. Kieler Woche / www.segel-bilder.de
A full program for the first day of the international boat classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which is really random indeed. Despite the late start, all 14 classes did sail the planned races. And on top of that, 18 crews of the National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga' did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week.

2.4 mR
The single-handed keel boat class, which has been especially known as a Paralympic class, is being sailed as an open class for disabled and non-disabled sailors in the first part of the Kiel Week, before the Para Worlds Championships will be sailed in the second part of the event. And the first day did already show, that all sailors can compete against each other here with the same chances. After three races, the Australian Matthew Bugg is leading the fleet despite a disqualification due to an early start. The silver medal winner from the Paralympics in Rio did let his mishap in the beginning be followed by two victories in a row and thus is leading in front of Heiko Kroeger (Ammersbek), who did win Gold in Sydney and Silver in London.

Uli Libor (Hamburg), the German class president, who did win Olympic medals in the Flying Dutchman in 1968 and 1972, is following on rank five. 'I did enter this class a few years ago, when my Dragon crew did separate. And I must admit, it really is a great class with a great community. And the 2.4 really is not just for Paralympic sailors. It is demanding really good tactical and technical feeling and challenging for everyone. We are trying to make this class more attractive with special events for the regattas.'

29er

In contrast to the 2.4mR, the unstable 29er requires more athleticism and speediness in the manoeuvres than tactical feeling. After four races the Polish sailors Polen Mikolaj Staniul/Kajetan Jablonski are at the top of the fleet.

Vladimir Loginov and Daniil Usachev in 29er class - Kiel Week 2017 © Kieler Woche / OK Press
Vladimir Loginov and Daniil Usachev in 29er class - Kiel Week 2017 © Kieler Woche / OK Press



505

The never ending battle in the 505 between the Danish brothers Jörgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller and Wolfgang Hunger/Julien Kleiner (Kiel/Muenchen) is going into the next round at the Kiel Week - with advantages for the team from Denmark after the first day. Joergen Bojsen-Moeller, the FD Olympic winner from 1988, did deliver an almost spotless series with ranks one, two, one. The five-time 505 World Champion could not quite follow, but remains in striking distance on rank two.

Contender

To prepare for the World Championship in Sonderborg in July, the Danish sailor Jesper Nielsen seems to be in best shape. He was disqualified for an early start, but had taken over the leading position with two victories before, followed by Christoph Homeier from Bremen, who has been part of the world elite in this class for years and thus belongs to the favourites at the Worlds in July.

Europe

Like in the previous year, the German sailors in the Europa class have to take pains to get onto the podium. After day one, Lars Johann Brodtkorb (Norway) is leading, followed by Anna Livbjerg (Denmark) and Sylvain Notonier (France).

Flying Dutchman

Since 2009, the Hungarian Szabolcs Majthenyi/Andras Domokos have won the Kiel Week five times, and now they are again keeping up well on rank two. However with Kay-Uwe Luedtke/Kai Schaefers (Berlin) they have a strong German team in front of them.

Folkboat

After the first day, two-time Gold Cup winner Per Joergensen from Denmark is leading the fleet of the Folkboats, which are rich in tradition and celebrating their 75 anniversary of their class existence this year.

Formula 18

And in the catamarans of the F18 class, the Kiel Week is offering a high-class international fleet. The Greek Iordanis Paschaldis/Konstantinos Trigkonis, the former permanent World Champions in the Tornado, have taken over the lead followed by Robert Schultz/Rea Kuehl (Krefeld).

J/24

Germany seems to be a good place for the US-American Mike Ingham. Two years ago, he became Vice World Champion in Boltenhagen, now he has taken over the lead at the Kiel Week, followed by the British Duncan McCarthy and Stefan Karsunke from Hamburg.

Laser 4.7/Laser Radial

The places on the podium are wildly mixed in the Laser Junior classes. While there is a European trio at the top of the Laser 4.7 fleet with the Swiss Felix Baudet, the German Julian Hoffmann (Immstadt) and Julia Rogalska from Poland, the fleet of the Radial is dominated by Asian sailors. Here Yoshihiro Suzuki (Japan) is leading in front of Nicholas Bezy (Hong Kong) and Ecem Guzel (Turkey).

OK-dinghy

The sailors of the OK dinghies just returned from the World Championship in Barbados and already back in regatta mode. Vice-World Champion Jim Hunt (Great Britain) has taken over the lead of the fleet with impressive three victories, followed by the ninth from the Worlds, Greg Wilcox (New Zealand) and Mats Camp from Sweden.

Results:

2.4mR open: (3) 1. Matthew Bugg (AUS,(29)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,1(2)2)3; 3. Dee Smith (USA,(7)3/4)7; 4. Michael Leydon (AUS,3(5)5)8; 5. Ulli Libor (Frei-Laubersheim,2(8)7)9; 6. Neil Patterson (AUS,6(12)3)9;

29er: (4) 1. Miko?aj Staniul / Kajetan Jab?o?ski (POL,1(3)1/3) Punkte 5; 2. Theo Revil / Gautier Guevel (FRA,(8)1/2/5) 8; 3. Rok Verderber / Klemen Semelbauer (SLO,(5)4/3/1) 8; 4. Moritz Matt / Justus Mickausch (Radolfzell,4/4/1(16)) 9; 5. Alexander Hylen Klippenberg / Jeppe Nilsen (NOR,1/3(17)6) 10; 6. Nicolas Salvage / Lucas Beckers (FRA,5/1/5(9)) 11;

5O5: (3) 1. Jørgen Bojsen-Møller / Jacob Bojsen-Møller (DEN,1(2)1) Punkte 2; 2. Wolfgang Dr. Hunger / Julien Kleiner (Potsdam,4/1/(16)) 5; 3. Philippe Boite / Fountaine Mathieu (FRA,(7)3/2) 5; 4. Alexander Holzapfel / Martin Schöler (Berlin,2(8)5) 7; 5. Benedikt Northoff / Holger Jess (Krailling,3/5(19)) 8; 6. Morten Bogacki / Lars Dehne (Velbert,(11)7/3) 10;

Contender: (3) 1. Jesper Nielsen (DEN,1/1(63)) Punkte 2; 2. Christoph Homeier (Bremen,2(8)2) 4; 3. Rene Heynen (NED,4(14)1) 5; 4. Christoph Engel (Hamburg,3/2(16)) 5; 5. Paul Verhallen (NED,(10)3/3) 6; 6. Jörg Schlienkamp (Herten,5/6(9)) 11;

Europe: (3) 1. Lars Johan Brodtkorb (NOR,1(4)1) Punkte 2; 2. Anna Livbjerg (DEN,2(5)2) 4; 3. Sylvain Notonier (FRA,4(8)3) 7; 4. Fabian Kirchhoff (Herford,3(6)6) 9; 5. Vincent Pham (FRA,11/1(13)) 12; 6. Nicki Kraus (Flensburg,5/7(8)) 12;

FD: (3) 1. Kay-Uwe Lüdtke / Kai Schäfers (Stechlin,(5)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Szabolcs Majthényi / András Domokos (HUN,1/2(4)) 3; 3. Kilian König / Johannes Brack (Waldeck,3(25)2) 5; 4. Jiri Hruby / Roman Houdek (CZE,4(5)5) 9; 5. Thomas Schiffer / Alexander Antrecht (Krefeld,7(25)3) 10; 6. Ralf Behrens / Lars Stöckmann (Velpke,6/4(25)) 10;

Folkeboot: (3) 1. Per Joergensen / Kristian Hansen, Bent Mallemuk Nielsen (DEN,2(4)1) Punkte 3; 2. Siegfried Busse / Uwe Pfuhl, Jan Stoltenberg (Boksee,1(2)2) 3; 3. Ulf Kipcke / Dieter Kipcke, Gero Martens (Neumünster,(9)3/3) 6; 4. Sönke Durst / Marc Rokicki, Ulrich Schaefer (Strande,7/1(16)) 8; 5. Bernd Ehler / Stephan Tinnemeyer, Sören Zopf (Kiel,4(7)4) 8; 6. Walther Furthmannn / Hans Christian Mrowka, Wolfgang Heck (Kiel,3/6(7)9 9;

Formula 18: (3) 1. Iordanis Paschalidis / Konstantinos Trigkonis (GRE,(3)1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Robert Schütz / Rea Kühl (Krefeld,2/2(6))4; 3. Finn Heeg / Kilian Feindt (Flensburg,1/4(5))5; 4. Sven Lindstädt / Jesse Lindstädt (Norderstedt,4(5)2)6; 5. Dieter Maurer / Katrin Oldenburg (Lübeck,(6)6/1)7; 6. Magnus Dahl Nicolaisen / Jesper Vogelius (DEN,(7)3/4)7;

Hobie 16: (3) 1. Knud Jansen / Christina Schober (Kiel,(3)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Detlef Mohr / Karen Wichardt (Reinfeld,1/3(4))4; 3. Jens Goritz / Kerstin Wichardt (Wyk auf Föhr,(2)2/2)4; 4. Lauritz Bockelmann / Janneke Fock (Faßberg OT Poitzen,4(5)3)7; 5. Ingo Delius / Sabine Delius-Wenig (Bielefeld,(5)4/5)9; 6. Willy Trautmann (Rantum / Sylt,(6)6/6)12;

J/24: (3) 1. Mike Ingham / Max Holzer, Marianne Schoke, Quinn Schwenker, Paul Abdullah (USA,(3)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Duncan Mccarthy / Steve Phelps, Josh Irons, Hannah Mccarthy, Julian Lee (GBR,2/2(6)) 4; 3. Stefan Karsunke / Tim Habekost, Carsten Kerschies, Malte Gibbe, Christian Carstens (Hamburg,1(7)4) 5; 4. Travis Odenbach / Ian Coleman, Hugh Ward, Annabel Cuttermole, Jack Sharland (USA,4(5)2) 6; 5. Per-Håkan Persson / Hans Thulin, Monica Persson, Per Andersson, Benjamin Voigt (SWE,(7)6/3) 9; 6. Andrew Taylor / Robert Clark, Paul Williams, Zoe Dunne, Izzy Savage (GBR,(5)4/5) 9;

Laser 4.7: (3) 1. Félix Baudet (SUI,1(18)1) Punkte 2; 2. Julian Hoffmann (Blaiach,1/1(3)) 2; 3. Julia Rogalska (POL,(3)1/2) 3; 4. Tobias Sandmo Birkeland (NOR,3(4)1) 4; 5. Daniel Hopkins (IRL,2/2(9)) 4; 6. Salim Al Alawi (OMA,(5)3/2) 5;

Laser Radial (open): (3) 1. Yoshihiro Suzuki (JPN,(2)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Nicholas Bezy (Hongkong,1(3)2) 3; 3. Ecem Guzel (TUR,2/1(51)) 3; 4. Gregory Lucas Keizers (Willich,1(3)3) 4; 5. Tim Conradi (Düsseldorf,3/2(21)) 5; 6. Nico Naujock (Berlin,3/2(51)) 5;

OK: (3) 1. Jim Hunt (GBR,(1)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Greg Wilcox (Potsdam,(2)2/2) 4; 3. Mats Caap (SWE,3/3(9)) 6; 4. Martin v. Zimmermann (Hamburg,(5)4/3) 7; 5. Sönke Behrens (Hamburg,4(7)4) 8; 6. Ben Steel (GBR,7(41)5) 12;

Albin Express: (3) 1. Jan Brink / Jörg Rüterhenke, Lasse Waltje, Jan Günther (Flensburg,1/1(2)) Punkte 2; 2. Martin Görge / Rasmus Görge, Beau Outridge, Paul Farien (Kiel,(3)3/1) 4; 3. Andreas Pinnow (Kiel,2/2(3)) 4; 4. Holger Rövensthal / Solveyg Rövensthal, Marlies Endjer, Kerstin Gatzke, Martin Rosenthal (Kiel,4(6)4) 8; 5. Lasse Schön / Jan Sumfleth, Jirka Menke, Jessika Stiefken (Kiel,(6)4/5) 9; 6. Nils Krafft / Andreas Gustafsson, Matti Zimmer, Lars Hauschild (Ellerbek,5/5(6)) 10;

Kiel Week Schedule:

Kiel Week, part I (17.-20. June):

• 2.4mR (open), 29er (Euro Cup), 505, Albin Express, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman, Folkboat, Formula18, Hobie16, J/24, Laser 4.7, Laser Rad. (open), OK dinghy

Kiel Week, part II (21./22.-25. June):

• Para World Sailing Championships, (2.4mR, Hansa 303 m, Hansa 303 w), 470 M/W, 49er M, 49erFX (open) Finn M, Laser Rad. W, Laser Std. M, Nacra17 Mix, 21.-25. June.
• 420, J/70, J/80, Melges24 (European Sailing Series), 22.-25. June.

Kiel Week, ORC (17.-24. June):

• Welcome Race (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.
• Kiel Cup Alpha, 19.-21. June.
• Senatspreis, 22. June.
• Silbernes Band, 23.-24. June.

Kiel Week, classics (17.-20. June):

• Rendezvous of the classics, 17. June.
• 5.5mR & 12mR Trophy, 18. - 19. June.

Kiel Week, National German Sailing League 'Bundesliga':

• League, 17.-19. June.

Kiel Week, Aalregatta:

• Aalregatta (Kiel - Eckernfoerde - Kiel) 17.-18. June.

For more information about the Kiel Week 2017 click here.

RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Tasman Project strengthens Australian and NZL Olympic class sailing
Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing.
Posted on 16 Jun Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - NoR and welcome video available online
The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds. Come and experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer with its breezy and warm winter conditions on our world-class race tracks. The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds.
Posted on 14 Jun Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun Vladimir wins Finn World Masters after dramatic Medal Race turnaround
Vladimir Krutskikh turned tables on fleet to win medal race & title as Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, but also took the Grand Masters title as well
Posted on 10 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 9 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy