Dream Pearls takes the De Guingand Bowl

by Louay Habib on 15 May
Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls - 2017 De Guingand Bowl Race JPK
Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls has won the Royal Ocean Racing Club's De Guingand Bowl Race. In second place was Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew and third overall was the British Two Handed team of Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt, racing Sunfast 3600 Game On.

Line Honours for the De Guingand Bowl Race went to Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 51 Tonnerre de Breskens, 36 minutes ahead of their nearest rival, Daniel Hardy's Ker 46 Lady Mariposa. After IRC time correction Lady Mariposa was the winner the big boat class, IRC Zero.

“A very competitive race for us and we are delighted to win the first race of our campaign for the Rolex Fastnet Race” commented Dream Pearls' Christian Maby. “We were happy with our speed and we made some very good decisions with sail selection, especially using our Code Zero on the leg back to St. Catherine's Point. If there was one part of the race that we made significant gains it was there. When we finished, we could see boats around us in IRC Two, so we knew we had done well, but to win is fantastic for the team, and this will give us good hope for the season.”

IRC Three was the biggest class with 27 yachts competing; Dream Pearls took the class win, as well as the overall with Game On second and Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise in third.

Ian Hoddle's Sunfast 3600 Game On, winner of the 20 Strong IRC Two Handed Class. - 2017 De Guingand Bowl Race © RORC
Ian Hoddle's Sunfast 3600 Game On, winner of the 20 Strong IRC Two Handed Class. - 2017 De Guingand Bowl Race © RORC



Ian Hoddle's Game On had a terrific race, winning the 20-strong IRC Two Handed Class and placing third overall. However Game On was pushed all the way. In IRC Two Handed Nigel De Quervain Colley's Fastrak XI was only two minutes behind and Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded less than three minutes, after IRC time correction.

“Having been beaten by Bellino and Redshift in the Cervantes Trophy, we were keen to strike back immediately” commented Ian Hoddle. “We nailed a more aggressive start, which paid off as we were in the leading pack on the kite-leg down to the forts. The intensity of competition in the Two Handed fleet is such that a good start can make all the difference. North Head was the low point of our race; a broken jib shackle delayed our kite hoist and the time to fix it and a foul tide punished us. At this point the competition had all positioned themselves for the maximum tide running out of Portland. We continued across to Swanage to see if the anticipated lift provided gains; and it worked to a tee. We made the East Shingles Buoy without a tack and even got the Code Zero aloft! Both Ollie and I had certainly left nothing on the table and by 2am we were exhausted!! Ollie and I last raced together back in 2011. I have never seen someone with so much energy - he literally never stops working around the boat - like a machine :)”

Congratulations to Angus Bates' J/133 Assarain IV, winner of IRC One, Nick & Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, winner of IRC Two, and Antoine Magre's Palanad II, winner of the Class40 Division. The next race in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship will be the Myth of Malham. Mirroring the start of the Rolex Fastnet course, the 256 nautical mile race around the Eddytstone Lighthouse, will be the first weighted race of the championship, with a points factor of 1.2.

For more information and full results click here.

Provisional Results

Points

Sail No

Boat

Owner

Sailed by

Finish Time

Elapsed

Handicap

Corrected

Finishing
Place

Comments

Points

100

FRA43645

Dream Pearls

Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret

Eric Mordret

14 May - 01:31:19

16:21:19

1.039

16:59:35

1

 

100

94

FRA37310

Foggy Dew

Noel Racine

 

14 May - 02:12:44

17:12:44

1.003

17:15:50

2

 

94

90

GBR5936R

Game On

Ian Hoddle

2H

14 May - 01:54:31

16:44:31

1.041

17:25:42

3

 

90

86

GBR888X

Sunrise

Thomas Kneen

 

14 May - 01:52:48

16:42:48

1.043

17:25:55

4

 

86

83

GBR6664R

Fastrak XI

Nigel De Quervain Colley

2H

14 May - 02:31:28

17:21:28

1.006

17:27:43

5

 

83

80

GBR419R

Redshift Reloaded

Ed Fishwick

2H

14 May - 01:48:28

16:38:28

1.050

17:28:23

6

 

80

78

GBR8383R

Assassin

Mark Brown

 

14 May - 01:50:42

16:40:42

1.049

17:29:44

7

 

78

76

GBR958R

Jangada

Richard Palmer

2H

14 May - 02:32:36

17:22:36

1.008

17:30:56

8

 

76

74

GBR3657L

Bellino

Rob Craigie

2H

14 May - 02:02:25

16:52:25

1.041

17:33:56

9

 

74

72

GBR4947R

Lisa

Nick & Suzi Jones

 

14 May - 01:21:48

16:01:48

1.100

17:37:59

10

 

72

70

GBR720R

Assarain IV

Angus Bates

 

14 May - 01:18:31

15:58:31

1.104

17:38:12

11

 

70

68

GBR815

Longue Pierre

D Cooper & P England

David Cooper

14 May - 03:23:26

18:23:26

0.963

17:42:36

12

 

68

66

GBR759R

Eclectic

Colin Campbell

 

14 May - 01:02:37

15:42:37

1.131

17:46:06

13

 

66

65

GBR9922T

R&w

Andy Theobald

 

14 May - 01:47:03

16:27:03

1.081

17:47:00

14

 

65

64

GBR1415R

Kokomo

Steve Trigwell

 

14 May - 02:08:24

16:58:24

1.050

17:49:19

15

 

64

63

GBR6840R

Lancelot II

Sailing Logic

Jonathan Tyrrell

14 May - 01:55:26

16:35:26

1.075

17:50:05

16

 

63

62

GBR8338

With Alacrity

Chris Choules

Chris & Vanessa Choules & Friends

14 May - 03:13:59

18:13:59

0.982

17:54:17

17

 

62

61

GBR236R

Erivale III

Michael Greville

 

14 May - 01:23:00

16:03:00

1.116

17:54:42

18

 

61

60

GBR9205R

Diablo-j

Nick Martin

2H

14 May - 03:03:43

17:53:43

1.004

17:58:01

19

 

60

59

GBR5809R

Jelenko

Trevor Sainty

 

14 May - 03:03:59

17:53:59

1.006

18:00:26

20

 

59

58.5

ESP10315

Stamina

Michel Peretie

 

14 May - 01:17:02

15:57:02

1.129

18:00:29

21

 

58.5

58

GBR123

Xara

Jonathan Rolls

 

14 May - 04:12:09

19:12:09

0.938

18:00:43

22

 

58

57.5

GBR9604R

Nunatak

Elin Haf Davies and Chris Frost

2H

14 May - 02:24:59

17:04:59

1.056

18:02:23

23

 

57.5

57

GBR7122X

Juno

Christopher Daniel

 

14 May - 01:51:31

16:31:31

1.093

18:03:44

24

 

57

56.5

FRA34824

Kia Ora

Olivier Hays

2H

14 May - 03:19:39

18:19:39

0.986

18:04:15

25

 

56.5

56

GBR9405R

Juliette

Jerry Freeman

2H

14 May - 03:10:22

18:00:22

1.004

18:04:41

26

 

56

55.5

GBR6504N

Talisman

Simon Harwood

 

14 May - 02:20:41

17:00:41

1.065

18:07:02

27

 

55.5

55

GBR9328T

Intemperance

Paul Shilling

 

14 May - 02:53:50

17:43:50

1.022

18:07:14

28

 

55

54.5

MLT105

Bigfoot

Robert Nelson

2H

14 May - 03:09:00

18:09:00

1.001

18:10:05

29

 

54.5

54

GBR979R

Malice

Mike Moxley

2H

14 May - 02:59:24

17:49:24

1.022

18:12:56

30

 

54

53.5

GBR851R

Cracklin Rosie

Steven Anderson

 

14 May - 01:48:05

16:28:05

1.107

18:13:48

31

 

53.5

53

GBR8248

Incisor

Windward Sailing

Cowes Race School – James Gair

14 May - 01:21:34

16:01:34

1.145

18:21:00

32

 

53

52.5

GBR4081L

Julia

Richard Neocleous

Louie Neocleous

14 May - 02:06:27

16:46:27

1.096

18:23:04

33

 

52.5

52

GBR7041R

SEAFARERS ALE Anticipation

Peter Newlands

 

14 May - 02:45:48

17:25:48

1.055

18:23:19

34

 

52

51.5

GBR2875L

Aventurera

David Gough

 

14 May - 03:59:18

18:59:18

0.969

18:23:59

35

 

51.5

51

GBR8191R

British Soldier

Army Sailing Association

Andrew Britton

14 May - 02:05:10

16:45:10

1.100

18:25:41

36

 

51

50.5

GBR8809R

Mojo Risin'

J/109 Racing Limited

Rob Cotterill

14 May - 03:26:59

18:16:59

1.009

18:26:51

37

 

50.5

50

GBR741R

Hooligan VII

Edward Broadway

 

14 May - 00:34:19

15:14:19

1.212

18:28:09

38

 

50

49.5

GBR2729R

Jellyfish

David Richards

2H

14 May - 02:49:18

17:39:18

1.047

18:29:05

39

 

49.5

49

GBR7735R

Eaujet

Richard Elliott

2H

14 May - 03:16:29

18:06:29

1.023

18:31:28

40

 

49

48.5

GBR2741R

Batfish 5

Bill Blain

 

14 May - 02:49:10

17:29:10

1.065

18:37:22

41

 

48.5

48

RP45

Katsu

Alan Hannon

 

14 May - 00:23:37

15:03:37

1.240

18:40:29

42

 

48

47.5

GBR6255N

Lady Mariposa

Daniel Hardy

 

23:46:49

14:26:49

1.296

18:43:24

43

 

47.5

47

GBR1178X

Easy Glider

Oliver Hughes

 

14 May - 04:42:31

19:42:31

0.951

18:44:34

44

 

47

46.5

GBR1180X

Gallivanter

Tor McLaren

 

14 May - 01:03:20

15:43:20

1.196

18:48:14

45

 

46.5

46

GBR4944R

Ushaka

Tim Cork

 

14 May - 05:43:46

20:43:46

0.911

18:53:04

46

 

46

45.5

GBR8936

Black Sheep

Trevor Middleton

 

14 May - 03:11:34

18:01:34

1.048

18:53:29

47

 

45.5

45

GBR922R

Juno

Charles Whittam

 

14 May - 04:02:09

19:02:09

0.994

18:55:18

48

 

45

44.5

GBR917R

Andrasta

Henry Bateson

 

14 May - 01:36:51

16:16:51

1.164

18:57:03

49

 

44.5

44

FRA43653

Nirvana

Keith Thompson

2H

14 May - 04:04:32

19:04:32

0.995

18:58:49

50

 

44

43.7

GBR3936

British Beagle

Charles Emmett

2H

14 May - 05:17:46

20:17:46

0.936

18:59:50

51

 

43.7

43.4

GBR9487R

Jumunu

Lesley Brooman

 

14 May - 04:03:24

18:53:24

1.007

19:01:20

52

 

43.4

43.1

GBR6809R

Jybe Talkin'

Christopher Burleigh

 

14 May - 03:57:42

18:47:42

1.013

19:02:22

53

 

43.1

42.8

GBR9536R

Thunder 2

John Fowler

Vladimir Phillips

14 May - 02:39:45

17:19:45

1.099

19:02:41

54

 

42.8

42.5

GBR809

Lutine

Lloyd's Yacht Club

Gavin Stanley

14 May - 01:06:23

15:46:23

1.209

19:04:11

55

 

42.5

42.2

GBR1174L

Taika

Stuart Rhys-Williams

2H

14 May - 04:11:49

19:01:49

1.004

19:06:23

56

 

42.2

41.9

NED51

Tonnerre 4

Piet Vroon

 

23:10:25

13:50:25

1.381

19:06:48

57

 

41.9

41.6

GBR9055R

Kira

James (jim) Dobie

 

14 May - 03:53:02

18:43:02

1.041

19:29:05

58

 

41.6

41.3

GBR1652R

Ithaka

Giovanni Mazzocchi

Kenneth Brougher

14 May - 04:25:36

19:25:36

1.003

19:29:06

59

 

41.3

41

GBR3758L

Glatisant

Mr Dirk Hoffmann-becking

 

14 May - 02:06:54

16:46:54

1.165

19:33:02

60

 

41

40.7

GBR5963T

Pyxis

Kirsteen Donaldson

2H

14 May - 05:48:14

20:48:14

0.956

19:53:19

61

 

40.7

40.4

GBR3705L

Whistledown IV

Graham Howat

 

14 May - 05:04:48

20:04:48

0.994

19:57:34

62

 

40.4

40.1

GBR4272L

Grace

Chris Lewns

2H

14 May - 04:36:18

19:26:18

1.028

19:58:57

63

 

40.1

39.8

FRA43669

Funchal III

Jean-jacques Nere

 

14 May - 06:49:17

21:49:17

0.998

21:46:40

64

 

39.8

39.5

GBR8799T

Wild Spirit

Paul Jackson

 

14 May - 07:50:03

22:50:03

0.981

22:24:01

65

 

39.5

39.2

GBR4902

Shila

Jens Pace

Anthony Fielding

14 May - 11:17:28

1 - 02:17:28

0.905

23:47:36

66

 

39.2

38.9

GBR7716R

Psipsina

Bernie Bingham

2H

14 May - 08:58:05

23:58:05

1.001

23:59:31

67

 

38.9

38.6

GBR3917

Tantrum Of Langstone

Chris Staples

 

14 May - 11:01:40

1 - 02:01:40

0.939

1 - 00:26:24

68

 

38.6

38.3

GBR1751T

Spellbinder Of Wytch

Phoenix Yacht Club

Anthony (tony) Riley

14 May - 11:26:34

1 - 02:26:34

0.945

1 - 00:59:18

69

 

38.3

38

GBR1889L

Purple Mist

Katherine Cope

 

14 May - 11:09:48

1 - 02:09:48

0.976

1 - 01:32:07

70

 

38

37.7

GBR9070R

Change of Course

Keith Gibbs

 

14 May - 10:16:54

1 - 01:06:54

1.031

1 - 01:53:37

71

 

37.7

37.4

GBR6687T

Skywave

Royal Signals Yacht Club

Al Smith

14 May - 14:02:05

1 - 05:02:05

0.963

1 - 03:57:38

72

 

37.4

37.1

GBR8368T

Adelaide Star

Commodore Yachting

Simon Layton

14 May - 12:36:32

1 - 03:26:32

1.032

1 - 04:19:13

73

 

37.1

36.8

GER1375

Jalapeno

Dhara Thompson

Jason Ralph

14 May - 13:23:00

1 - 04:13:00

1.004

1 - 04:19:46

74

 

36.8

10

GBR3200N

All Or Nothing

Chris Blackburn & Simon Dipple

Chris Blackburn

 

 

0.995

 

 

DNF-Did Not Finish

10

10

GBR8380R

Elixir

Felicity Gabbay

2H

 

 

1.022

 

 

DNF-Did Not Finish

10


