Dream Pearls takes the De Guingand Bowl
by Louay Habib on 15 May
Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls has won the Royal Ocean Racing Club's De Guingand Bowl Race. In second place was Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew and third overall was the British Two Handed team of Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt, racing Sunfast 3600 Game On.
Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls - 2017 De Guingand Bowl Race JPK
Line Honours for the De Guingand Bowl Race went to Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 51 Tonnerre de Breskens, 36 minutes ahead of their nearest rival, Daniel Hardy's Ker 46 Lady Mariposa. After IRC time correction Lady Mariposa was the winner the big boat class, IRC Zero.
“A very competitive race for us and we are delighted to win the first race of our campaign for the Rolex Fastnet Race” commented Dream Pearls' Christian Maby. “We were happy with our speed and we made some very good decisions with sail selection, especially using our Code Zero on the leg back to St. Catherine's Point. If there was one part of the race that we made significant gains it was there. When we finished, we could see boats around us in IRC Two, so we knew we had done well, but to win is fantastic for the team, and this will give us good hope for the season.”
IRC Three was the biggest class with 27 yachts competing; Dream Pearls took the class win, as well as the overall with Game On second and Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise in third.
Ian Hoddle's Game On had a terrific race, winning the 20-strong IRC Two Handed Class and placing third overall. However Game On was pushed all the way. In IRC Two Handed Nigel De Quervain Colley's Fastrak XI was only two minutes behind and Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded less than three minutes, after IRC time correction.
“Having been beaten by Bellino and Redshift in the Cervantes Trophy, we were keen to strike back immediately” commented Ian Hoddle. “We nailed a more aggressive start, which paid off as we were in the leading pack on the kite-leg down to the forts. The intensity of competition in the Two Handed fleet is such that a good start can make all the difference. North Head was the low point of our race; a broken jib shackle delayed our kite hoist and the time to fix it and a foul tide punished us. At this point the competition had all positioned themselves for the maximum tide running out of Portland. We continued across to Swanage to see if the anticipated lift provided gains; and it worked to a tee. We made the East Shingles Buoy without a tack and even got the Code Zero aloft! Both Ollie and I had certainly left nothing on the table and by 2am we were exhausted!! Ollie and I last raced together back in 2011. I have never seen someone with so much energy - he literally never stops working around the boat - like a machine :)”
Congratulations to Angus Bates' J/133 Assarain IV, winner of IRC One, Nick & Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, winner of IRC Two, and Antoine Magre's Palanad II, winner of the Class40 Division. The next race in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship will be the Myth of Malham. Mirroring the start of the Rolex Fastnet course, the 256 nautical mile race around the Eddytstone Lighthouse, will be the first weighted race of the championship, with a points factor of 1.2.
For more information and full results click here.
Provisional Results
|
Points
|
Sail No
|
Boat
|
Owner
|
Sailed by
|
Finish Time
|
Elapsed
|
Handicap
|
Corrected
|
Finishing
Place
|
Comments
|
Points
|
100
|
FRA43645
|
Dream Pearls
|
Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret
|
Eric Mordret
|
14 May - 01:31:19
|
16:21:19
|
1.039
|
16:59:35
|
1
|
|
100
|
94
|
FRA37310
|
Foggy Dew
|
Noel Racine
|
|
14 May - 02:12:44
|
17:12:44
|
1.003
|
17:15:50
|
2
|
|
94
|
90
|
GBR5936R
|
Game On
|
Ian Hoddle
|
2H
|
14 May - 01:54:31
|
16:44:31
|
1.041
|
17:25:42
|
3
|
|
90
|
86
|
GBR888X
|
Sunrise
|
Thomas Kneen
|
|
14 May - 01:52:48
|
16:42:48
|
1.043
|
17:25:55
|
4
|
|
86
|
83
|
GBR6664R
|
Fastrak XI
|
Nigel De Quervain Colley
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:31:28
|
17:21:28
|
1.006
|
17:27:43
|
5
|
|
83
|
80
|
GBR419R
|
Redshift Reloaded
|
Ed Fishwick
|
2H
|
14 May - 01:48:28
|
16:38:28
|
1.050
|
17:28:23
|
6
|
|
80
|
78
|
GBR8383R
|
Assassin
|
Mark Brown
|
|
14 May - 01:50:42
|
16:40:42
|
1.049
|
17:29:44
|
7
|
|
78
|
76
|
GBR958R
|
Jangada
|
Richard Palmer
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:32:36
|
17:22:36
|
1.008
|
17:30:56
|
8
|
|
76
|
74
|
GBR3657L
|
Bellino
|
Rob Craigie
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:02:25
|
16:52:25
|
1.041
|
17:33:56
|
9
|
|
74
|
72
|
GBR4947R
|
Lisa
|
Nick & Suzi Jones
|
|
14 May - 01:21:48
|
16:01:48
|
1.100
|
17:37:59
|
10
|
|
72
|
70
|
GBR720R
|
Assarain IV
|
Angus Bates
|
|
14 May - 01:18:31
|
15:58:31
|
1.104
|
17:38:12
|
11
|
|
70
|
68
|
GBR815
|
Longue Pierre
|
D Cooper & P England
|
David Cooper
|
14 May - 03:23:26
|
18:23:26
|
0.963
|
17:42:36
|
12
|
|
68
|
66
|
GBR759R
|
Eclectic
|
Colin Campbell
|
|
14 May - 01:02:37
|
15:42:37
|
1.131
|
17:46:06
|
13
|
|
66
|
65
|
GBR9922T
|
R&w
|
Andy Theobald
|
|
14 May - 01:47:03
|
16:27:03
|
1.081
|
17:47:00
|
14
|
|
65
|
64
|
GBR1415R
|
Kokomo
|
Steve Trigwell
|
|
14 May - 02:08:24
|
16:58:24
|
1.050
|
17:49:19
|
15
|
|
64
|
63
|
GBR6840R
|
Lancelot II
|
Sailing Logic
|
Jonathan Tyrrell
|
14 May - 01:55:26
|
16:35:26
|
1.075
|
17:50:05
|
16
|
|
63
|
62
|
GBR8338
|
With Alacrity
|
Chris Choules
|
Chris & Vanessa Choules & Friends
|
14 May - 03:13:59
|
18:13:59
|
0.982
|
17:54:17
|
17
|
|
62
|
61
|
GBR236R
|
Erivale III
|
Michael Greville
|
|
14 May - 01:23:00
|
16:03:00
|
1.116
|
17:54:42
|
18
|
|
61
|
60
|
GBR9205R
|
Diablo-j
|
Nick Martin
|
2H
|
14 May - 03:03:43
|
17:53:43
|
1.004
|
17:58:01
|
19
|
|
60
|
59
|
GBR5809R
|
Jelenko
|
Trevor Sainty
|
|
14 May - 03:03:59
|
17:53:59
|
1.006
|
18:00:26
|
20
|
|
59
|
58.5
|
ESP10315
|
Stamina
|
Michel Peretie
|
|
14 May - 01:17:02
|
15:57:02
|
1.129
|
18:00:29
|
21
|
|
58.5
|
58
|
GBR123
|
Xara
|
Jonathan Rolls
|
|
14 May - 04:12:09
|
19:12:09
|
0.938
|
18:00:43
|
22
|
|
58
|
57.5
|
GBR9604R
|
Nunatak
|
Elin Haf Davies and Chris Frost
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:24:59
|
17:04:59
|
1.056
|
18:02:23
|
23
|
|
57.5
|
57
|
GBR7122X
|
Juno
|
Christopher Daniel
|
|
14 May - 01:51:31
|
16:31:31
|
1.093
|
18:03:44
|
24
|
|
57
|
56.5
|
FRA34824
|
Kia Ora
|
Olivier Hays
|
2H
|
14 May - 03:19:39
|
18:19:39
|
0.986
|
18:04:15
|
25
|
|
56.5
|
56
|
GBR9405R
|
Juliette
|
Jerry Freeman
|
2H
|
14 May - 03:10:22
|
18:00:22
|
1.004
|
18:04:41
|
26
|
|
56
|
55.5
|
GBR6504N
|
Talisman
|
Simon Harwood
|
|
14 May - 02:20:41
|
17:00:41
|
1.065
|
18:07:02
|
27
|
|
55.5
|
55
|
GBR9328T
|
Intemperance
|
Paul Shilling
|
|
14 May - 02:53:50
|
17:43:50
|
1.022
|
18:07:14
|
28
|
|
55
|
54.5
|
MLT105
|
Bigfoot
|
Robert Nelson
|
2H
|
14 May - 03:09:00
|
18:09:00
|
1.001
|
18:10:05
|
29
|
|
54.5
|
54
|
GBR979R
|
Malice
|
Mike Moxley
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:59:24
|
17:49:24
|
1.022
|
18:12:56
|
30
|
|
54
|
53.5
|
GBR851R
|
Cracklin Rosie
|
Steven Anderson
|
|
14 May - 01:48:05
|
16:28:05
|
1.107
|
18:13:48
|
31
|
|
53.5
|
53
|
GBR8248
|
Incisor
|
Windward Sailing
|
Cowes Race School – James Gair
|
14 May - 01:21:34
|
16:01:34
|
1.145
|
18:21:00
|
32
|
|
53
|
52.5
|
GBR4081L
|
Julia
|
Richard Neocleous
|
Louie Neocleous
|
14 May - 02:06:27
|
16:46:27
|
1.096
|
18:23:04
|
33
|
|
52.5
|
52
|
GBR7041R
|
SEAFARERS ALE Anticipation
|
Peter Newlands
|
|
14 May - 02:45:48
|
17:25:48
|
1.055
|
18:23:19
|
34
|
|
52
|
51.5
|
GBR2875L
|
Aventurera
|
David Gough
|
|
14 May - 03:59:18
|
18:59:18
|
0.969
|
18:23:59
|
35
|
|
51.5
|
51
|
GBR8191R
|
British Soldier
|
Army Sailing Association
|
Andrew Britton
|
14 May - 02:05:10
|
16:45:10
|
1.100
|
18:25:41
|
36
|
|
51
|
50.5
|
GBR8809R
|
Mojo Risin'
|
J/109 Racing Limited
|
Rob Cotterill
|
14 May - 03:26:59
|
18:16:59
|
1.009
|
18:26:51
|
37
|
|
50.5
|
50
|
GBR741R
|
Hooligan VII
|
Edward Broadway
|
|
14 May - 00:34:19
|
15:14:19
|
1.212
|
18:28:09
|
38
|
|
50
|
49.5
|
GBR2729R
|
Jellyfish
|
David Richards
|
2H
|
14 May - 02:49:18
|
17:39:18
|
1.047
|
18:29:05
|
39
|
|
49.5
|
49
|
GBR7735R
|
Eaujet
|
Richard Elliott
|
2H
|
14 May - 03:16:29
|
18:06:29
|
1.023
|
18:31:28
|
40
|
|
49
|
48.5
|
GBR2741R
|
Batfish 5
|
Bill Blain
|
|
14 May - 02:49:10
|
17:29:10
|
1.065
|
18:37:22
|
41
|
|
48.5
|
48
|
RP45
|
Katsu
|
Alan Hannon
|
|
14 May - 00:23:37
|
15:03:37
|
1.240
|
18:40:29
|
42
|
|
48
|
47.5
|
GBR6255N
|
Lady Mariposa
|
Daniel Hardy
|
|
23:46:49
|
14:26:49
|
1.296
|
18:43:24
|
43
|
|
47.5
|
47
|
GBR1178X
|
Easy Glider
|
Oliver Hughes
|
|
14 May - 04:42:31
|
19:42:31
|
0.951
|
18:44:34
|
44
|
|
47
|
46.5
|
GBR1180X
|
Gallivanter
|
Tor McLaren
|
|
14 May - 01:03:20
|
15:43:20
|
1.196
|
18:48:14
|
45
|
|
46.5
|
46
|
GBR4944R
|
Ushaka
|
Tim Cork
|
|
14 May - 05:43:46
|
20:43:46
|
0.911
|
18:53:04
|
46
|
|
46
|
45.5
|
GBR8936
|
Black Sheep
|
Trevor Middleton
|
|
14 May - 03:11:34
|
18:01:34
|
1.048
|
18:53:29
|
47
|
|
45.5
|
45
|
GBR922R
|
Juno
|
Charles Whittam
|
|
14 May - 04:02:09
|
19:02:09
|
0.994
|
18:55:18
|
48
|
|
45
|
44.5
|
GBR917R
|
Andrasta
|
Henry Bateson
|
|
14 May - 01:36:51
|
16:16:51
|
1.164
|
18:57:03
|
49
|
|
44.5
|
44
|
FRA43653
|
Nirvana
|
Keith Thompson
|
2H
|
14 May - 04:04:32
|
19:04:32
|
0.995
|
18:58:49
|
50
|
|
44
|
43.7
|
GBR3936
|
British Beagle
|
Charles Emmett
|
2H
|
14 May - 05:17:46
|
20:17:46
|
0.936
|
18:59:50
|
51
|
|
43.7
|
43.4
|
GBR9487R
|
Jumunu
|
Lesley Brooman
|
|
14 May - 04:03:24
|
18:53:24
|
1.007
|
19:01:20
|
52
|
|
43.4
|
43.1
|
GBR6809R
|
Jybe Talkin'
|
Christopher Burleigh
|
|
14 May - 03:57:42
|
18:47:42
|
1.013
|
19:02:22
|
53
|
|
43.1
|
42.8
|
GBR9536R
|
Thunder 2
|
John Fowler
|
Vladimir Phillips
|
14 May - 02:39:45
|
17:19:45
|
1.099
|
19:02:41
|
54
|
|
42.8
|
42.5
|
GBR809
|
Lutine
|
Lloyd's Yacht Club
|
Gavin Stanley
|
14 May - 01:06:23
|
15:46:23
|
1.209
|
19:04:11
|
55
|
|
42.5
|
42.2
|
GBR1174L
|
Taika
|
Stuart Rhys-Williams
|
2H
|
14 May - 04:11:49
|
19:01:49
|
1.004
|
19:06:23
|
56
|
|
42.2
|
41.9
|
NED51
|
Tonnerre 4
|
Piet Vroon
|
|
23:10:25
|
13:50:25
|
1.381
|
19:06:48
|
57
|
|
41.9
|
41.6
|
GBR9055R
|
Kira
|
James (jim) Dobie
|
|
14 May - 03:53:02
|
18:43:02
|
1.041
|
19:29:05
|
58
|
|
41.6
|
41.3
|
GBR1652R
|
Ithaka
|
Giovanni Mazzocchi
|
Kenneth Brougher
|
14 May - 04:25:36
|
19:25:36
|
1.003
|
19:29:06
|
59
|
|
41.3
|
41
|
GBR3758L
|
Glatisant
|
Mr Dirk Hoffmann-becking
|
|
14 May - 02:06:54
|
16:46:54
|
1.165
|
19:33:02
|
60
|
|
41
|
40.7
|
GBR5963T
|
Pyxis
|
Kirsteen Donaldson
|
2H
|
14 May - 05:48:14
|
20:48:14
|
0.956
|
19:53:19
|
61
|
|
40.7
|
40.4
|
GBR3705L
|
Whistledown IV
|
Graham Howat
|
|
14 May - 05:04:48
|
20:04:48
|
0.994
|
19:57:34
|
62
|
|
40.4
|
40.1
|
GBR4272L
|
Grace
|
Chris Lewns
|
2H
|
14 May - 04:36:18
|
19:26:18
|
1.028
|
19:58:57
|
63
|
|
40.1
|
39.8
|
FRA43669
|
Funchal III
|
Jean-jacques Nere
|
|
14 May - 06:49:17
|
21:49:17
|
0.998
|
21:46:40
|
64
|
|
39.8
|
39.5
|
GBR8799T
|
Wild Spirit
|
Paul Jackson
|
|
14 May - 07:50:03
|
22:50:03
|
0.981
|
22:24:01
|
65
|
|
39.5
|
39.2
|
GBR4902
|
Shila
|
Jens Pace
|
Anthony Fielding
|
14 May - 11:17:28
|
1 - 02:17:28
|
0.905
|
23:47:36
|
66
|
|
39.2
|
38.9
|
GBR7716R
|
Psipsina
|
Bernie Bingham
|
2H
|
14 May - 08:58:05
|
23:58:05
|
1.001
|
23:59:31
|
67
|
|
38.9
|
38.6
|
GBR3917
|
Tantrum Of Langstone
|
Chris Staples
|
|
14 May - 11:01:40
|
1 - 02:01:40
|
0.939
|
1 - 00:26:24
|
68
|
|
38.6
|
38.3
|
GBR1751T
|
Spellbinder Of Wytch
|
Phoenix Yacht Club
|
Anthony (tony) Riley
|
14 May - 11:26:34
|
1 - 02:26:34
|
0.945
|
1 - 00:59:18
|
69
|
|
38.3
|
38
|
GBR1889L
|
Purple Mist
|
Katherine Cope
|
|
14 May - 11:09:48
|
1 - 02:09:48
|
0.976
|
1 - 01:32:07
|
70
|
|
38
|
37.7
|
GBR9070R
|
Change of Course
|
Keith Gibbs
|
|
14 May - 10:16:54
|
1 - 01:06:54
|
1.031
|
1 - 01:53:37
|
71
|
|
37.7
|
37.4
|
GBR6687T
|
Skywave
|
Royal Signals Yacht Club
|
Al Smith
|
14 May - 14:02:05
|
1 - 05:02:05
|
0.963
|
1 - 03:57:38
|
72
|
|
37.4
|
37.1
|
GBR8368T
|
Adelaide Star
|
Commodore Yachting
|
Simon Layton
|
14 May - 12:36:32
|
1 - 03:26:32
|
1.032
|
1 - 04:19:13
|
73
|
|
37.1
|
36.8
|
GER1375
|
Jalapeno
|
Dhara Thompson
|
Jason Ralph
|
14 May - 13:23:00
|
1 - 04:13:00
|
1.004
|
1 - 04:19:46
|
74
|
|
36.8
|
10
|
GBR3200N
|
All Or Nothing
|
Chris Blackburn & Simon Dipple
|
Chris Blackburn
|
|
|
0.995
|
|
|
DNF-Did Not Finish
|
10
|
10
|
GBR8380R
|
Elixir
|
Felicity Gabbay
|
2H
|
|
|
1.022
|
|
|
DNF-Did Not Finish
|
10
