Dream Pearls takes the De Guingand Bowl

by Louay Habib on 15 MayLine Honours for the De Guingand Bowl Race went to Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 51 Tonnerre de Breskens, 36 minutes ahead of their nearest rival, Daniel Hardy's Ker 46 Lady Mariposa. After IRC time correction Lady Mariposa was the winner the big boat class, IRC Zero.“A very competitive race for us and we are delighted to win the first race of our campaign for the Rolex Fastnet Race” commented Dream Pearls' Christian Maby. “We were happy with our speed and we made some very good decisions with sail selection, especially using our Code Zero on the leg back to St. Catherine's Point. If there was one part of the race that we made significant gains it was there. When we finished, we could see boats around us in IRC Two, so we knew we had done well, but to win is fantastic for the team, and this will give us good hope for the season.”IRC Three was the biggest class with 27 yachts competing; Dream Pearls took the class win, as well as the overall with Game On second and Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise in third.





Ian Hoddle's Game On had a terrific race, winning the 20-strong IRC Two Handed Class and placing third overall. However Game On was pushed all the way. In IRC Two Handed Nigel De Quervain Colley's Fastrak XI was only two minutes behind and Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded less than three minutes, after IRC time correction.



“Having been beaten by Bellino and Redshift in the Cervantes Trophy, we were keen to strike back immediately” commented Ian Hoddle. “We nailed a more aggressive start, which paid off as we were in the leading pack on the kite-leg down to the forts. The intensity of competition in the Two Handed fleet is such that a good start can make all the difference. North Head was the low point of our race; a broken jib shackle delayed our kite hoist and the time to fix it and a foul tide punished us. At this point the competition had all positioned themselves for the maximum tide running out of Portland. We continued across to Swanage to see if the anticipated lift provided gains; and it worked to a tee. We made the East Shingles Buoy without a tack and even got the Code Zero aloft! Both Ollie and I had certainly left nothing on the table and by 2am we were exhausted!! Ollie and I last raced together back in 2011. I have never seen someone with so much energy - he literally never stops working around the boat - like a machine :)”



Congratulations to Angus Bates' J/133 Assarain IV, winner of IRC One, Nick & Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, winner of IRC Two, and Antoine Magre's Palanad II, winner of the Class40 Division. The next race in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship will be the Myth of Malham. Mirroring the start of the Rolex Fastnet course, the 256 nautical mile race around the Eddytstone Lighthouse, will be the first weighted race of the championship, with a points factor of 1.2.



Provisional Results

Points Sail No Boat Owner Sailed by Finish Time Elapsed Handicap Corrected Finishing

Place Comments Points 100 FRA43645 Dream Pearls Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret Eric Mordret 14 May - 01:31:19 16:21:19 1.039 16:59:35 1 100 94 FRA37310 Foggy Dew Noel Racine 14 May - 02:12:44 17:12:44 1.003 17:15:50 2 94 90 GBR5936R Game On Ian Hoddle 2H 14 May - 01:54:31 16:44:31 1.041 17:25:42 3 90 86 GBR888X Sunrise Thomas Kneen 14 May - 01:52:48 16:42:48 1.043 17:25:55 4 86 83 GBR6664R Fastrak XI Nigel De Quervain Colley 2H 14 May - 02:31:28 17:21:28 1.006 17:27:43 5 83 80 GBR419R Redshift Reloaded Ed Fishwick 2H 14 May - 01:48:28 16:38:28 1.050 17:28:23 6 80 78 GBR8383R Assassin Mark Brown 14 May - 01:50:42 16:40:42 1.049 17:29:44 7 78 76 GBR958R Jangada Richard Palmer 2H 14 May - 02:32:36 17:22:36 1.008 17:30:56 8 76 74 GBR3657L Bellino Rob Craigie 2H 14 May - 02:02:25 16:52:25 1.041 17:33:56 9 74 72 GBR4947R Lisa Nick & Suzi Jones 14 May - 01:21:48 16:01:48 1.100 17:37:59 10 72 70 GBR720R Assarain IV Angus Bates 14 May - 01:18:31 15:58:31 1.104 17:38:12 11 70 68 GBR815 Longue Pierre D Cooper & P England David Cooper 14 May - 03:23:26 18:23:26 0.963 17:42:36 12 68 66 GBR759R Eclectic Colin Campbell 14 May - 01:02:37 15:42:37 1.131 17:46:06 13 66 65 GBR9922T R&w Andy Theobald 14 May - 01:47:03 16:27:03 1.081 17:47:00 14 65 64 GBR1415R Kokomo Steve Trigwell 14 May - 02:08:24 16:58:24 1.050 17:49:19 15 64 63 GBR6840R Lancelot II Sailing Logic Jonathan Tyrrell 14 May - 01:55:26 16:35:26 1.075 17:50:05 16 63 62 GBR8338 With Alacrity Chris Choules Chris & Vanessa Choules & Friends 14 May - 03:13:59 18:13:59 0.982 17:54:17 17 62 61 GBR236R Erivale III Michael Greville 14 May - 01:23:00 16:03:00 1.116 17:54:42 18 61 60 GBR9205R Diablo-j Nick Martin 2H 14 May - 03:03:43 17:53:43 1.004 17:58:01 19 60 59 GBR5809R Jelenko Trevor Sainty 14 May - 03:03:59 17:53:59 1.006 18:00:26 20 59 58.5 ESP10315 Stamina Michel Peretie 14 May - 01:17:02 15:57:02 1.129 18:00:29 21 58.5 58 GBR123 Xara Jonathan Rolls 14 May - 04:12:09 19:12:09 0.938 18:00:43 22 58 57.5 GBR9604R Nunatak Elin Haf Davies and Chris Frost 2H 14 May - 02:24:59 17:04:59 1.056 18:02:23 23 57.5 57 GBR7122X Juno Christopher Daniel 14 May - 01:51:31 16:31:31 1.093 18:03:44 24 57 56.5 FRA34824 Kia Ora Olivier Hays 2H 14 May - 03:19:39 18:19:39 0.986 18:04:15 25 56.5 56 GBR9405R Juliette Jerry Freeman 2H 14 May - 03:10:22 18:00:22 1.004 18:04:41 26 56 55.5 GBR6504N Talisman Simon Harwood 14 May - 02:20:41 17:00:41 1.065 18:07:02 27 55.5 55 GBR9328T Intemperance Paul Shilling 14 May - 02:53:50 17:43:50 1.022 18:07:14 28 55 54.5 MLT105 Bigfoot Robert Nelson 2H 14 May - 03:09:00 18:09:00 1.001 18:10:05 29 54.5 54 GBR979R Malice Mike Moxley 2H 14 May - 02:59:24 17:49:24 1.022 18:12:56 30 54 53.5 GBR851R Cracklin Rosie Steven Anderson 14 May - 01:48:05 16:28:05 1.107 18:13:48 31 53.5 53 GBR8248 Incisor Windward Sailing Cowes Race School – James Gair 14 May - 01:21:34 16:01:34 1.145 18:21:00 32 53 52.5 GBR4081L Julia Richard Neocleous Louie Neocleous 14 May - 02:06:27 16:46:27 1.096 18:23:04 33 52.5 52 GBR7041R SEAFARERS ALE Anticipation Peter Newlands 14 May - 02:45:48 17:25:48 1.055 18:23:19 34 52 51.5 GBR2875L Aventurera David Gough 14 May - 03:59:18 18:59:18 0.969 18:23:59 35 51.5 51 GBR8191R British Soldier Army Sailing Association Andrew Britton 14 May - 02:05:10 16:45:10 1.100 18:25:41 36 51 50.5 GBR8809R Mojo Risin' J/109 Racing Limited Rob Cotterill 14 May - 03:26:59 18:16:59 1.009 18:26:51 37 50.5 50 GBR741R Hooligan VII Edward Broadway 14 May - 00:34:19 15:14:19 1.212 18:28:09 38 50 49.5 GBR2729R Jellyfish David Richards 2H 14 May - 02:49:18 17:39:18 1.047 18:29:05 39 49.5 49 GBR7735R Eaujet Richard Elliott 2H 14 May - 03:16:29 18:06:29 1.023 18:31:28 40 49 48.5 GBR2741R Batfish 5 Bill Blain 14 May - 02:49:10 17:29:10 1.065 18:37:22 41 48.5 48 RP45 Katsu Alan Hannon 14 May - 00:23:37 15:03:37 1.240 18:40:29 42 48 47.5 GBR6255N Lady Mariposa Daniel Hardy 23:46:49 14:26:49 1.296 18:43:24 43 47.5 47 GBR1178X Easy Glider Oliver Hughes 14 May - 04:42:31 19:42:31 0.951 18:44:34 44 47 46.5 GBR1180X Gallivanter Tor McLaren 14 May - 01:03:20 15:43:20 1.196 18:48:14 45 46.5 46 GBR4944R Ushaka Tim Cork 14 May - 05:43:46 20:43:46 0.911 18:53:04 46 46 45.5 GBR8936 Black Sheep Trevor Middleton 14 May - 03:11:34 18:01:34 1.048 18:53:29 47 45.5 45 GBR922R Juno Charles Whittam 14 May - 04:02:09 19:02:09 0.994 18:55:18 48 45 44.5 GBR917R Andrasta Henry Bateson 14 May - 01:36:51 16:16:51 1.164 18:57:03 49 44.5 44 FRA43653 Nirvana Keith Thompson 2H 14 May - 04:04:32 19:04:32 0.995 18:58:49 50 44 43.7 GBR3936 British Beagle Charles Emmett 2H 14 May - 05:17:46 20:17:46 0.936 18:59:50 51 43.7 43.4 GBR9487R Jumunu Lesley Brooman 14 May - 04:03:24 18:53:24 1.007 19:01:20 52 43.4 43.1 GBR6809R Jybe Talkin' Christopher Burleigh 14 May - 03:57:42 18:47:42 1.013 19:02:22 53 43.1 42.8 GBR9536R Thunder 2 John Fowler Vladimir Phillips 14 May - 02:39:45 17:19:45 1.099 19:02:41 54 42.8 42.5 GBR809 Lutine Lloyd's Yacht Club Gavin Stanley 14 May - 01:06:23 15:46:23 1.209 19:04:11 55 42.5 42.2 GBR1174L Taika Stuart Rhys-Williams 2H 14 May - 04:11:49 19:01:49 1.004 19:06:23 56 42.2 41.9 NED51 Tonnerre 4 Piet Vroon 23:10:25 13:50:25 1.381 19:06:48 57 41.9 41.6 GBR9055R Kira James (jim) Dobie 14 May - 03:53:02 18:43:02 1.041 19:29:05 58 41.6 41.3 GBR1652R Ithaka Giovanni Mazzocchi Kenneth Brougher 14 May - 04:25:36 19:25:36 1.003 19:29:06 59 41.3 41 GBR3758L Glatisant Mr Dirk Hoffmann-becking 14 May - 02:06:54 16:46:54 1.165 19:33:02 60 41 40.7 GBR5963T Pyxis Kirsteen Donaldson 2H 14 May - 05:48:14 20:48:14 0.956 19:53:19 61 40.7 40.4 GBR3705L Whistledown IV Graham Howat 14 May - 05:04:48 20:04:48 0.994 19:57:34 62 40.4 40.1 GBR4272L Grace Chris Lewns 2H 14 May - 04:36:18 19:26:18 1.028 19:58:57 63 40.1 39.8 FRA43669 Funchal III Jean-jacques Nere 14 May - 06:49:17 21:49:17 0.998 21:46:40 64 39.8 39.5 GBR8799T Wild Spirit Paul Jackson 14 May - 07:50:03 22:50:03 0.981 22:24:01 65 39.5 39.2 GBR4902 Shila Jens Pace Anthony Fielding 14 May - 11:17:28 1 - 02:17:28 0.905 23:47:36 66 39.2 38.9 GBR7716R Psipsina Bernie Bingham 2H 14 May - 08:58:05 23:58:05 1.001 23:59:31 67 38.9 38.6 GBR3917 Tantrum Of Langstone Chris Staples 14 May - 11:01:40 1 - 02:01:40 0.939 1 - 00:26:24 68 38.6 38.3 GBR1751T Spellbinder Of Wytch Phoenix Yacht Club Anthony (tony) Riley 14 May - 11:26:34 1 - 02:26:34 0.945 1 - 00:59:18 69 38.3 38 GBR1889L Purple Mist Katherine Cope 14 May - 11:09:48 1 - 02:09:48 0.976 1 - 01:32:07 70 38 37.7 GBR9070R Change of Course Keith Gibbs 14 May - 10:16:54 1 - 01:06:54 1.031 1 - 01:53:37 71 37.7 37.4 GBR6687T Skywave Royal Signals Yacht Club Al Smith 14 May - 14:02:05 1 - 05:02:05 0.963 1 - 03:57:38 72 37.4 37.1 GBR8368T Adelaide Star Commodore Yachting Simon Layton 14 May - 12:36:32 1 - 03:26:32 1.032 1 - 04:19:13 73 37.1 36.8 GER1375 Jalapeno Dhara Thompson Jason Ralph 14 May - 13:23:00 1 - 04:13:00 1.004 1 - 04:19:46 74 36.8 10 GBR3200N All Or Nothing Chris Blackburn & Simon Dipple Chris Blackburn 0.995 DNF-Did Not Finish 10 10 GBR8380R Elixir Felicity Gabbay 2H 1.022 DNF-Did Not Finish 10





