Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look Back

Doyle Sails score four divison wins at BoISW and Millennium Cup

by Ellie Brade on 31 Jan
Viento - winner of the A division - series, IRC and PHRF - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 Mark Sims
As the biggest regatta of its kind in New Zealand, Bay of Islands Sailing Week (BOISW) is an important fixture in the Kiwi racing calendar and Doyle Sails New Zealand works closely with our customers around this popular event.

Doyle Sails NZ is also a long-standing sponsor of the Millennium Cup, the South Pacific’s premier superyacht regatta, which runs alongside Bay Week having relocated to the Bay of Islands in 2015.

The 2017 regattas produced some exciting racing and it was great to see such a big turn-out of Doyle-powered boats in the fleets, including Viento II, Georgia, Wired, V5, Anarchy, Oceanis 41.1, Kaimai Flyer, Equilibrium, Omega 8, Provincial Cowboy, Flash Gordon, Rocket Science, Bonaparte and Icebreaker in BOISW, and Antaeus, Steinlager 2, Pumula and Farfalla (partial inventory) in the Millennium Cup.

Close racing in the 50fters - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
The majority of the TP52 fleet in A division was powered by Doyle, with V5, Georgia, Viento II and Wired all carrying Doyle sails but it was Viento’s win, impressively taking out all three classes: line honours, IRC and PHRF. With the crew including Doyle NZ’s Mike Sanderson and Will Tiller, Viento was carrying new J1, J2 and A2 sails that were a custom design collaboration by Doyle Sails NZ's Daniel Fong and Richard Bouzaid developed in time for BOISW. “The boat sailed really well, winning five of the six races on day one and two, with a speed edge on the first few days that we were able to use to our advantage,” says Will Tiller, Sales Consultant at Doyle Sails NZ. “It was a great result and her new sails performed really well.”

Anarchy powers ahead - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Will Calver - Ocean Photography http://www.oceanphotography.co.nz/
In the Island Racing A Division, Anarchy also cleaned up, winning on general handicap and PHRF, to the delight of her owners Andrew and Atka Reid. Doyle NZ has worked with Anarchy since her 2015 launch and is proud to see the boat’s racing prowess continuing to be demonstrated and her sails producing winning performances. “The top three spots in Island Racing Division A were decided by mere seconds on the race course,” says owner Andrew Reid. “Anarchy finished on top in both General Handicap and PHRF by just a whisker, thanks to some pretty slick crew work and a set of sails which are proving to be both very fast and highly durable.”

Island Racing C also saw a win for Doyle customers with the Beneteau Oceanis 41.1, brand new and only just arrived in New Zealand, winning General Handicap in their division. The yacht had invested in a brand new Doyle cruising furling UPS sail for the regatta, which helped to give them an edge and secure this impressive result in their first competitive event.

Pumula - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Over the Millennium Cup 37.3m Pumula gave her brand new Doyle Stratis sails their first test run, with Doyle Sails NZ’s Matt Bridge acting as tactician on board, and 31.7m Farfalla put her Doyle gennaker to good use. In the Pacific Cup division, winners Antaeus and runners up Steinlager 2 are both Doyle customers and performed strongly with a win apiece on day one and two and all to play for in the final race on day three. Ahead of the regatta Antaeus’ joint owners, Charles Brown and Peter Harris, had invested in a brand new Stratis ULx genoa, delivered to the boat day only the day before racing began, to help power her up and give her the edge over defending champion Steinlager 2, with Antaeus beating Steinlager to take the Pacific Cup in the crucial decider race.

Steinlager 2 and Antaeus - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Steinlager 2 - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Pumula - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Pumula - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Georgia - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Georgia - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Wired - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Viento - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Wired - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
Viento - Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Mark Sims
- Bay of Islands Sailing Week, January 2017 © Paul Miller
Congratulations to all competitors.

Please get in touch with any of our team if you want to discuss any sail requirements to make the most out of your summer sailing and the year ahead. The team at Doyle Sails are keen to assist in both early stage planning and advice on sails for new builds, whatever stage of the build schedule you are at.

Mike Sanderson (CEO) – mikes@doylesails.co.nz
David Duff (Managing Director) – duffy@doylesails.co.nz
Richard Bouzaid (Design Director) – richard@doylesails.co.nz
Chris McMaster (Sales) - chris@doylesails.co.nz
Matt Bridge (Superyacht Sail Co-ordinator) - mattb@doylesails.co.nz
Andy Pilcher - (Local, Pacific and Asia Sales) - andyp@doylesails.co.nz
Justin Ferris (Sales | Racing Technology | Design) - justinf@doylesails.co.nz
Stu Bannatyne (Grand Prix Race Sales & Projects) -stu.bannatyne@doylesails.co.nz
Guillermo Altadill (Grand Prix Race Sales) - guillermo.altadill@doylesails.co.nz
Andrew Brown (One Design Manager) - andrew.brown@doylesails.co.nz
Daniel Fong (Sail Design) - daniel.fong@doylesails.co.nz
Chris Blunden (Project Manager) - chris.blunden@doylesails.co.nz
John Martin (Cruising Sails Rep) - john.martin@doylesails.co.nz
Peter Boyd (BOI/Pacific Rep) - peter.boyd@doylesails.co.nz
Toby Scoones (Service Manager) - tobys@doylesails.co.nz
Robert Eades (Head of Marine Trimmings) - robert@doylesails.co.nz
Nick Nicholson (Rigging Manager) - nickn@doylerigging.com

