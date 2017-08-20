Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships 2017 - Overall report

2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 Mick Reynolds 2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 Mick Reynolds

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 3:59 pmThanks go to Terry Matthews and Adrian Broadbent and the race committee team for their efforts both on and off the water and we hope those of you that joined us at the Crew Dinner on Saturday night agree that Tracy and her team did a great job.





Two cold, wet days and tricky conditions with shifty breeze was not the easiest of racing but we appreciate the efforts of the 13 crews that participated.



This year, the Women on Water trophy was awarded to Amanda Williams for her efforts skippering Jagged Edge in club races, twilights and regattas, showing determination and relentless enthusiasm during her learning curve.































Scratch Results

1 Kaotic Sean Kirkjian / Arthur Crothers 2 Ace David West 3 Convicts Revenge Stephen Girdis

Handicap Results

1 Wildfire Janette Syme 2 Waterborne Again Brendan Lee / M & O Tromp 3 Convicts Revenge Clinton Hood

