X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships 2017 - Overall report

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 3:59 pm
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 Mick Reynolds
A huge thank you goes to Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club for hosting this weekend’s Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW State Championships, and thanks to Shane for the sponsorship prizes.

Thanks go to Terry Matthews and Adrian Broadbent and the race committee team for their efforts both on and off the water and we hope those of you that joined us at the Crew Dinner on Saturday night agree that Tracy and her team did a great job.

2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
Two cold, wet days and tricky conditions with shifty breeze was not the easiest of racing but we appreciate the efforts of the 13 crews that participated.

This year, the Women on Water trophy was awarded to Amanda Williams for her efforts skippering Jagged Edge in club races, twilights and regattas, showing determination and relentless enthusiasm during her learning curve.

2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
2017 NSW J24 Championships - Day 2 © Mick Reynolds
Scratch Results

1 Kaotic Sean Kirkjian / Arthur Crothers
2 Ace David West
3 Convicts Revenge Stephen Girdis

Handicap Results

1 Wildfire Janette Syme
2 Waterborne Again Brendan Lee / M & O Tromp
3 Convicts Revenge Clinton Hood
