Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Dorade takes podium in first two events of Dorade Down Under campaign

by Kirsten Ferguson today at 7:01 pm
Dorade at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
The “Dorade Down Under” campaign is in full swing, and Dorade, the 86-year-old Sparkman and Stephens classic yacht, is proving yet again that age is just a number with the team taking podium finishes in the first two events of its five-race series off the southern coast of Australia.

“Dorade is an amazing yacht to be in the hunt against some very competitive modern boats at a very technical venue,” said Tactician Kevin Miller about Dorade taking third place in the 370-mile Brisbane to Keppel Race and second place in IRC Passage Division 2 at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, both of which concluded last month. “The boat and the team are performing well down here, even up against conditions that aren’t ideal for Dorade. She is an incredible yacht and always seems to surprise us.

“We’re just coming off of a very challenging week competing against a very talented fleet at Hamilton Island Race Week, and although we’re tired, we have a great feeling of accomplishment and look forward to our next challenge.”

Before taking on the 628-nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Race in December, the “Dorade Down Under” team will head to New South Wales in October for the Bass Island Race and to Sydney in November for the Bird Island Race.

Dorade at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Dorade at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/



More Background

Designed in 1929 by 21-year-old Olin Stephens and built under his younger brother Rod Stephens’ supervision, Dorade’s revolutionary design – a deep keel with external ballast, an achingly narrow beam of just 10’3”, and a generous sail plan – took the yachting world by storm, quickly establishing the Stephens brothers as two of the sport’s most gifted innovators.

In 1931 the brothers raced Dorade in the Transatlantic Race from Newport, Rhode Island to Plymouth, England, competing against much larger boats owned by some of the world’s wealthiest sportsmen and crewed by veteran sailors. With an upset victory that made headlines around the world, Dorade was the first boat to finish by a margin of more than two days. In the decade that followed, she continued topping the charts in some of the world’s most renowned offshore events, including overall victories in the Fastnet in both 1931 and 1933 and the TransPacific Race in 1936.

After purchasing Dorade in 2010, Matt Brooks and Pam Rorke Levy spent a year restoring the yacht to its original condition before kicking off the “Return to Blue Water” campaign. Their goal with the campaign was to repeat all of the major ocean races the yacht had won in the 1930s, matching or bettering her original performance in the Transatlantic, Newport-Bermuda, Fastnet and TransPacific ocean races. The campaign was successful beyond their wildest dreams, with the team not only bettering Dorade’s original times in all of the races, but also reaching the podium in every race and winning the 2013 Transpacific Yacht Race overall on corrected time, 77 years after Dorade won that race for the first time.

In 2015, the campaign wrapped up with stellar performances by an all-star crew, placing second in class in an exceptionally rough and windy 2,800-mile Transatlantic Race, followed by second in class in the Rolex Fastnet Race, where Dorade finished seventh overall out of 356 boats.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSHall Spars - MastPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Tramontane turns up the heat at the Nacra 17 World Championships
The Tramontane took its time to build. Racing got away in a modest 8-9kts for the first qualifying heats of the day A solid 3,4,4, for the day from Denmark’s Lin Ea Cenholt Christiansen and Christian Peter Lubeck moved the Aarhus 2018 World Championship Test regatta winners six points clear of Great Britain’s Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson.
Posted today at 6:48 pm Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 3 images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day three Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day three
Posted today at 5:29 pm Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 3 action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day three
Posted today at 5:15 pm Tornado World Championships – Final Day
Seventh title in a row for Dany Paschalidis who accepted the challenge and sailed without Kostas Trigonis Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova fight for this title 10 years now and wanted it so much. After their excellent performance this year they made it, finishing also seventh in the overall category.
Posted today at 1:17 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 17, Race 1 – Doldrums tactics play out
Most of the teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions All of the teams that have crossed the northern gate have now either started motoring, or informed the Clipper Race Office of their intention to start motoring, according the Doldrums Corridor Rule. Some teams are using this section of the race to reflect on the challenge ahead and to maximise the chance of rest while not under sail.
Posted today at 12:57 pm World Sailing commence journey to Sustainability Agenda 2030
Rules changes and phased implementation were highlighted as two feasible areas of influence. Discussions and presentations were received on the circular economy, ocean plastics, boat and equipment construction, event logistics, embodied carbon, vessel strikes of marine fauna, accessibility, gender equality, and supply chains.
Posted today at 12:12 pm Another matchless SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week comes to an end
The AP set the tone for the morning, as the heat took control and no breeze was to be found, so crews lazed around Coming into the final race, Peter Lowndes’ Lyons 49, Wine Dark Sea, led PHS Division 1 by five points from TYC Commodore, John Stokes Mach 1 and Adrian Walters Shaw 11 Metre Little Nico (NSW). This division sailed six races, one more race that the other divisions.
Posted today at 11:32 am Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60
Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean Race Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean race is to be used. The foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig. Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup
Posted today at 6:58 am SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week - Warrigal – Home grown and raced
Jim Finch is a Townsville local of some 50 years, arriving in Townsville for a holiday and never returning home Jim Finch is a Townsville local of some 50 years, arriving in Townsville for a holiday and never returning home – he has also attended all 11 SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week’s with Warrigal – the Finch 40 he conceived, designed and built.
Posted today at 3:41 am Nacra 17 Worlds - Americans penalised so GBR leads
American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee lead the race after the first three qualifying races were contested in light As if to answer the question whether the younger generation can make a big impression at these first ever foiling championships, foiling kiteboarder and 49er racer Gibbs, 21, paired with Rio Olympian Chafee, 25, had opened with an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.
Posted on 5 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy