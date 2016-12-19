Please select your home edition
Edition
Southern Spars

Don't delay - be a World Masters Games competitor in sailing

by Scott Leith today at 6:48 am
The Weta will be the second class sailed at the 2017 World Masters Games © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Hey-there mature sailors (yes you, the one that is over 35 years old!) this is your last chance to enter the World Master Games sailed out of Torbay Sailing Club in Auckland, the site of the 2016 World Youth Sailing Championship.

With a grand opening ceremony at Auckland’s famous Eden Park, and activities all week at the Cloud, including the closing ceremony all included in your entry price, this is going to be big, but you have to be a competitor to join all the fun with 25,000 other athletes from around the globe.

Don’t be shy…we know you want to get into life and not regret what is likely to be a once in a lifetime opportunity on your doorstep!

Join some of the legends of yachting that have already entered; Mark Orams, Dan Slater, Bob Blakey, Peter Lester, Sir Stephen Tindall, Mark Littlejohn, Garry Lock, Rohan Lord, Rex Sellers, Scott Leith.

With 220 sailors already confirmed, and a 240 sailor allocation we are getting close to the capacity for entries. Entries close in just 2 short weeks, yikes… so don’t delay, enter today and secure your spot! www.worldmastergames2017.co.nz

Sailed in the Laser Radial, Laser Standards and Weta (single or double) there is plenty of scope to sail in a class that suits you whether you are male or female.

Once you have entered then it's time to get ship shape and the following is available for you to use as training regattas:

Sydney 2009 World Masters Games. © Getty Images
Sydney 2009 World Masters Games. © Getty Images



Lasers Leadup Program:

25 & 26 February Auckland Laser champs at Murrays Bay Sailing Club, sailed in very similar waters to the World Master Games!

5 March Panmure Lagoon Sailing Club 40th edition Regatta

11 & 12 March OKI 24-hour race held at Lake Pupuke by MBSC commemorating 50 years since the first 24-hour race. Grab a team of 3 for a masters team or be daring and do it solo for the whole 24 hours!

1 & 2 April Auckland Laser Masters Tamaki Yacht Club

8 & 9 April North Shore Freshwaters Lake Pupuke

15 & 16 April Pre-Worlds Masters Regatta Takapuna

Wetas Leadup Program

February 12, 19, 26 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club

March 4-5 - WetaFest Manly Sailing Club

March 12, 19, 26 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club

April 2 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club

Let the World Masters Games Begin

21 April WMG Opening Ceremony and Athletes Parade at Eden Park

23 April Race 1&2
24 April Race 3&4
25 April ANZAC Day No Racing
26 April Race 5&6
27 April Race 7&8
28 April Race 9&10
30 April Closing Ceremony

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Fleet racing completed on Day 2
Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 Day 2 has seen the completion of the fleet racing stages, with the top 13 teams booking their place in the Top 16 knock-outs. The remaining six teams went on to sail in a repechage round, consisting of three knock-out pairs, with the winner of each also advancing to the Top 16 which will be held tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - NZ's Sutherland leads after Day 1
Nineteen teams started the YDL NZ Match Race Championship with NZ's Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. Nineteen teams from Australia, Asia and New Zealand started the Yachting Developments New Zealand Match Race Championship today with Graeme Sutherland taking an early lead. The change of format has seen the regatta double in size from eight teams in last year’s event to nineteen teams this year.
Posted on 13 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy