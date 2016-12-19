Don't delay - be a World Masters Games competitor in sailing

The Weta will be the second class sailed at the 2017 World Masters Games © Richard Gladwell The Weta will be the second class sailed at the 2017 World Masters Games © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Scott Leith today at 6:48 amWith a grand opening ceremony at Auckland’s famous Eden Park, and activities all week at the Cloud, including the closing ceremony all included in your entry price, this is going to be big, but you have to be a competitor to join all the fun with 25,000 other athletes from around the globe.Don’t be shy…we know you want to get into life and not regret what is likely to be a once in a lifetime opportunity on your doorstep!Join some of the legends of yachting that have already entered; Mark Orams, Dan Slater, Bob Blakey, Peter Lester, Sir Stephen Tindall, Mark Littlejohn, Garry Lock, Rohan Lord, Rex Sellers, Scott Leith.With 220 sailors already confirmed, and a 240 sailor allocation we are getting close to the capacity for entries. Entries close in just 2 short weeks, yikes… so don’t delay, enter today and secure your spot! www.worldmastergames2017.co.nzSailed in the Laser Radial, Laser Standards and Weta (single or double) there is plenty of scope to sail in a class that suits you whether you are male or female.Once you have entered then it's time to get ship shape and the following is available for you to use as training regattas:





Lasers Leadup Program:



25 & 26 February Auckland Laser champs at Murrays Bay Sailing Club, sailed in very similar waters to the World Master Games!



5 March Panmure Lagoon Sailing Club 40th edition Regatta



11 & 12 March OKI 24-hour race held at Lake Pupuke by MBSC commemorating 50 years since the first 24-hour race. Grab a team of 3 for a masters team or be daring and do it solo for the whole 24 hours!



1 & 2 April Auckland Laser Masters Tamaki Yacht Club



8 & 9 April North Shore Freshwaters Lake Pupuke



15 & 16 April Pre-Worlds Masters Regatta Takapuna



Wetas Leadup Program



February 12, 19, 26 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club



March 4-5 - WetaFest Manly Sailing Club



March 12, 19, 26 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club



April 2 - Racing at Torbay Sailing Club



Let the World Masters Games Begin



21 April WMG Opening Ceremony and Athletes Parade at Eden Park



23 April Race 1&2

24 April Race 3&4

25 April ANZAC Day No Racing

26 April Race 5&6

27 April Race 7&8

28 April Race 9&10

30 April Closing Ceremony

