Dongfeng Race Team announces 'top-guns' Beyou, Bannatyne and Wislang

by Dongfeng Race Team today at 11:58 am
Dongfeng Race Team sailing between Glenan Island and Groix Island, South Brittany © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team, the Chinese entry in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, today announced two of New Zealand's top offshore ocean racing sailors and a star of French solo sailing as among its squad.

Joining the team are Stu Bannatyne, a seven-time veteran of the Volvo Ocean Race, fellow Kiwi and Volvo winner Daryl Wislang and the French soloist Jérémie Beyou who finished third in this year's Vendee Globe and has won the Solitaire du Figaro three times.

The three vastly experienced offshore racing sailors are the first of the new Dongfeng race-crew to be confirmed and today's announcement follows several months of crew trials and testing for the Chinese team, which is sponsored by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of the largest automobile enterprises in China.

Dongfeng Race Team sailing between Glenan Island and Groix Island, South Brittany © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team sailing between Glenan Island and Groix Island, South Brittany © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team



The team, which finished third in the last Volvo Ocean Race, is now settling into its permanent base at Lorient in Brittany after delivering its newly-refitted Volvo Ocean 65 there from Lisbon last week.

Charles Caudrelier, skipper of Dongfeng Race Team, said Bannatyne, Wislang and Beyou bring a unique depth of experience from a range of offshore sailing disciplines that will combine with the younger elements in his Chinese and international squad to form a powerful racing unit.

'You could not ask for more in terms of experience and miles under the keel,' said Caudrelier. 'In Stu and Daryl we have two of New Zealand's very best offshore racers who know the Volvo Ocean Race inside out. Jérémie may be new to the Volvo, but we are delighted to give him this opportunity and I have huge respect for what he has achieved. In a one-design fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s, having specialist Figaro sailors like him on board is invaluable.'

Dongfeng Race Team sailing between Glenan Island and Groix Island, South Brittany © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team sailing between Glenan Island and Groix Island, South Brittany © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team



Caudrelier revealed that Wislang, who has been involved with four previous Volvo teams and won the race last time as part of the crew of Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, will be a watch captain on Dongfeng. Both Beyou and Bannatyne will sail during the race, with Bannatyne likely to be on board for the main Southern Ocean legs.

'From my perspective, for sure it is better to have these guys on our boat – not on those of our rivals,' added Caudrelier. 'Daryl is a proven offshore warrior; Stu has so much experience to share – especially with our younger sailors – and Jérémie is eager to learn about, what for him, is a new challenge.'

Bannatyne, aged 45 and from Auckland, first sailed in the then Whitbread round-the-world race – the forerunner of the modern Volvo Ocean Race – in 1993 on board the maxi ketch New Zealand Endeavour. But as he embarks on his eighth Volvo Ocean Race campaign, with three race wins under his belt, his passion for downwind racing in the Southern Ocean is as strong as ever.

Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team



'The big thing with the Volvo Ocean Race for me is the fast downwind sailing, having no bottom mark to worry about going around, and then of course the camaraderie of the team. And I love being offshore and trying to get the best out of the boat,' he said.

'In the last race, Dongfeng Race Team really impressed me with their results and with their approach to how they competed in the race and I am looking forward to being part of that this time around,' he added.

Wislang, 35, says he is delighted that his 'love affair' with the Volvo Ocean Race is set to continue as he seeks a second consecutive race win, this time on board Dongfeng. For him part of the attraction is the opportunity to race with Caudrelier.

Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Yann Riou / Dongfeng Race Team



'I've always had a lot of time for Charles and I know what he did with Dongfeng last time and how good a skipper and team leader he is,' he said. 'So I am really looking forward to sailing with him - having raced against him in the last edition – and learning from him and hoping I can give him what he expects from me.'

For Beyou, aged 40, from Larmor-Plage in Brittany, Dongfeng Race Team comes as a welcome change of pace after racing alone around the world on his Open 60, Maître Coq.

'I will have to get used to being one of a team of sailors on board,' he said. 'It's a really exciting challenge. We have high expectations for a result in this race and we have exactly what we need to do well. I am looking forward to sailing with the team again and trying to improve to be the best in October for the start of the race.'

Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Justin Edelman / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Justin Edelman / Dongfeng Race Team



Beyou enjoys the eclectic mix of sailors that make up the squad. 'Dongfeng is an interesting team because we have people of different ages, nationalities and backgrounds - people from single-handed racing, from dinghy racing and veterans of the Volvo. There is a great spirit on board and everyone is helping each other – it's a great feeling,' he added.

Dongfeng Race Team is aiming to build on its third place finish in the last Volvo Ocean Race. It is also committed to helping to establish the sport of offshore ocean racing in China and, as last time, its crew will include several young Chinese sailors who have been trained by the team.

Further crew announcements will be made in the next few weeks as the team's intensive schedule of training and testing continues in Lorient.

Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Martin Keruzoré / Volvo Ocean Race
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Martin Keruzoré / Volvo Ocean Race


Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Bu Duomen / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Bu Duomen / Dongfeng Race Team


Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Bu Duomen / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Bu Duomen / Dongfeng Race Team


Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team


Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team


Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
Dongfeng Race Team – Volvo Ocean Race © Eloi Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team

Related Articles

Vendée Globe star Jérémie Beyou takes on Volvo Ocean Race challenge
Jérémie, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge Jérémie Beyou, fresh from his third place in the Vendée Globe, will swap solo sailing for the sport’s toughest team challenge, after the Frenchman was announced as part of a trio of world-class sailors joining Dongfeng Race team
Posted today at 1:59 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Southern Spars to be rig supplier for second race
Southern Spars is the official supplier of the full rig package for the Volvo 65 fleet for a second consecutive race Southern Spars, the world’s leading carbon fibre spar manufacturer, will be the official supplier of the full rig package for the One Design Volvo Ocean 65 fleet for a second consecutive race, a move that strengthens the Auckland-based company’s historic ties with sailing’s toughest team challenge. Southern Spars have been supplying spars to Volvo Ocean Race podium finishers since 1989-90
Posted on 6 Mar Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE sign up Ñeti as their onboard ‘MacGyver’
Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in north of Spain, will be taking part in race for the fourth successive edition. Ñeti, the 35-year-old from Santander in the north of Spain, will be taking part in the race for the fourth successive edition.
Posted on 2 Mar Cool drone footage of Dongfeng Race Team on the water
Dongfeng is back in the water and training is well underway for the returning Chinese campaign. Dongfeng is back in the water and training is well underway for the returning Chinese campaign. Stunning drone footage of the re-fitted Volvo Ocean 65 has been released as the team hit the water off the coast of Lisbon.
Posted on 25 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - 10 young sailors who made an impact on race history
Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test Age is just a number, right? Well, yes – according to some of the sailors who've tackled the world's toughest ocean test. They say 'if you're good enough, you're old enough', and this lot certainly proved that. Here, we look back at some of the most iconic young sailors in the Volvo Ocean Race and its predecessor, the Whitbread Round the World Race's four-and-a-half decade history.
Posted on 23 Feb Volvo Ocean Race – Pablo Arrarte joins MAPFRE as watch captain
With just 242 days to go until the start of the 2017-18 edition on October 22, preparations are already well underway. Arrarte, who raced onboard Brunel in 2014-15, will also assume the role of deputy to Olympic gold medallist Xabi Fernández, who was named as skipper on Friday.
Posted on 22 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE name Xabi Fernández as skipper
The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 The Basque sailor Xabi Fernández will be once again skipper of the VO65 MAPFRE in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, a responsibility that he undertook in the last edition of the race, alongside Iker Martínez. Xabi, born in Ibarra (Basque Country, Spain) in 1976, has a lengthy professional career as an elite sportsman, and an outstanding list of achievements in all the major world sailing events.
Posted on 17 Feb Legends Race to celebrate Volvo Ocean Race history in 2017-18
The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition The Volvo Ocean Race will celebrate 45 years of history with a Legends Race on the final leg of the 2017-18 edition from Gothenburg to The Hague.
Posted on 3 Feb MAPFRE back for another Volvo Ocean Race challenge in 2017-18
MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event MAPFRE , backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event, which starts from Alicante on Sunday, 22 October and will take the teams on a 45,000-nautical mile route around the world. Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel announced their campaigns last year.
Posted on 31 Jan
