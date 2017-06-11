Dismasted solo sailor Lisa to complete Antarctic Circumnavigation

by Lisa Blair today at 10:16 amAt approximately 0300 (AET) on Tuesday 4 April 2017 Lisa issued a PAN PAN 895nm south of Cape Town (048:38:384 S 022:31:430 E) when in 40 knot winds and 7m swell her boat Climate Action Now was dismasted after the port shroud broke.Lisa was on her 72nd day at sea attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted.It was decided safe that Lisa would make for Cape Town for repairs. Lisa received fuel from M.V. Far Eastern Mercury on 7 April and travelled the remainder of her journey under motor and jury-rig until she reached Cape Town on 12 April 2017.She has spent the past two months preparing Climate Action Now so that she can complete her circumnavigation, including the installation of a new mast and repairs to the hull and electrical and navigation systems sustained during her dramatic dismasting.“I am so excited to finally be sailing again. The conditions this time of year will have their own challenges and the biggest one is going to be how I cope with the cold conditions” said Lisa.Lisa will once again be required to traverse the perilous Cape of Good Hope and Cape Agulhas – where the Indian and Atlantic Oceans officially meet. Sea temperature is expected to be approximately 3-5 degrees Celsius making conditions difficult.“I have now been away for about five (5) months so it will be so great to sail back into Albany and see my family again.I especially want to say a thank you to the sailing community and the wonderful people of Cape Town for their support, hospitality and hard work in getting Climate Action Now back on the water. Whilst my stop was unscheduled I could not have asked for a warmer welcome and will be forever grateful.” She said.Lisa will return Climate Action Now to below Latitude 45 degrees South and remain there for the duration of her journey to Albany. This is a requirement for her circumnavigation record.She will attempt to reach Albany and complete her journey in approximately 32 days.