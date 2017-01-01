Please select your home edition
Dismasted Colman evaluates, Bellion upwind, Heerema at Equator

by Vendee Globe today at 7:17 am
Pieter Heerema – No Way Back – Vendee Globe © Pieter Heerema / No Way Back / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman was waiting for first light this morning to make a full evaluation of his situation this morning after being cruelly dismasted last around 2200hrs UTC last night.

The Kiwi skipper had to cut his mast and mainsail free in 35-40kts of wind and big seas. He was only 790 miles or so from the finish line of his first Vendée Globe and is lying in tenth place. He has saved the boom of Foresight Natural Energy.

Eric Bellion in ninth place is racing upwind in a more moderate 20kts ENE'ly this morning and is routing more north towards the centre of the Bay of Biscay rather than short tacking in the big seas along the coast. At 0400hrs UTC this morning he had just over 450 miles to make to the finish line and was making ten to 10.5kts. He will be upwind to Les Sables d'Olonne.

Arnaud Boissières has N'ly winds of around 20-25kts on La Mie Caline in eleventh place and is 230 miles NWW of Madeira this morning with Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut some 210 mile almost due south or downwind of him.

La Fabrique, Alan Roura, is very close to the centre of the Azores High, dicing with very light winds but is downwind in S'ly winds of around 10kts making 8.9kts of boat speed.

Rich Wilson on Great American is making 11kts this morning in the lifted, E'ly trade wind which is allowing him to make a course which is almost due North.

Didac Costa (OnePlanet-One Ocean) is 60 miles ahead of Romain Attanasio (La Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys) in the E'y trades.

No Way Back (Pieter Heerema) crossed the Equator at 2158hrs UTC last night, three days and 17 hours after Romain Attanasio but is very much in the grip of the Doldrums and was only making 1.7kts in very light winds.

Sébastien Destremau has E'ly winds and is sailing North at 8.9kts some 325 miles to the east of Rio.
Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy dismasted
At 2300 French time, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. At 2300 French time this Friday the 10th February, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.
Posted today at 3:59 am Vendee Globe - NEWSFLASH - Dismast of Foresight Natural Energy
kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman has been dismasted sailing his IMOCA Foresight Natural Energy At 2200 UTC this Friday the 10th February, kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman competing in the round the world sailing race Vendée Globe called his team to inform them that his IMOCA Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.
Posted today at 1:50 am Vendée Globe – Day 97 – Tough weekend, long week
Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the solo race should finish. Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the solo round the world race should finish. But the huge variations in weather conditions is not only making it difficult to predict finish dates and times, but so too the uncertain weather pictures are promoting a range of different mood swings and emotions.
Posted on 10 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 96 – A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman
Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 9 Feb Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).
Posted on 9 Feb A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Nandor Fa (Spirit of Hungary), eighth in the Vendée Globe
His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs. His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs.
Posted on 8 Feb Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase
Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.
Posted on 7 Feb Vendée Globe – Match race at the Equator
Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs.
Posted on 7 Feb Vendée Globe – The pull of home
Less than 650 miles from the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, Nandor Fa still had 35-40kts westerly winds. Less than 650 miles from the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, Nandor Fa still had 35-40kts westerly winds.
Posted on 6 Feb
