X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Discover sailing day at Albert Park Lake

by Rod Thomas today at 12:11 am
Ozi Optimist sailing on Albert Park Lake - Albert Sailing Club Discover Sailing Day Rod Thomas
Albert Sailing Club will host Victoria's first Discover Sailing Public Open Day for the 2017/18 season on Melbourne's Albert Park Lake on sunday 15th October from 11am.

This is a free introduction to dinghy sailing for people of all ages from four years of age to 75 years+ at Melbourne's safest and most convenient place to sail. Also a good opportunity for people looking to convert to dinghy sailing or return to sailing after a break.

Come out for a sail on a dinghy class sailboat, chat to a club member, go for a walk around Albert Park Lake, and relax at the lunchtime BBQ on the club's upstairs decking. New style RS Quest and RS Feva sailboats will be among the boats used. Also club Ozi Optis, for juniors 6 to 13 years, and club Pacer class boats.

RS Quest on a spinnaker run - Albert Sailing Club Discover Sailing Day © Rod Thomas
RS Quest on a spinnaker run - Albert Sailing Club Discover Sailing Day © Rod Thomas



The club's next Learn to Sail program for adults, youth and juniors commences on sunday 29th October. The Discover Sailing Day provides a good opportunity to talk to an Instructor about the program and how to enrol.

Details and pre-registration for the Discover Sailing Day and the Sailing Dinghy Learn to Sail program are here.

