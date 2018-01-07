Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Discover Sailing plus much more at Gold Coast Marine Family Festival

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:16 am
Free Keel Boat Sailing at GCMFF Southport Yacht Club © http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au
Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am to 4pm. The Club will be open to members, guests and visitors, it is going to be an action-packed day full of everything marine related, and a lot more.

An open day full of free fun, exhibitions, marine demonstrations, learn to sail and so much more. Our exhibitors this year will include not only learn to sail from the Southport Yacht Club sailing academy, but larger vessel displays will join the show. Many of whom will be conducting on water vessel demonstrations throughout the day.

There will be special appearances from Gold Coast Titans, come along to meet the players, have a chat and grab a photo. We will also have some very special guests, the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary Reptiles, another photo opportunity, get up close and personal with some of Australia’s finest native reptiles.

It is not all about the off-water fun, there will be plenty of on-water things to see and do as well, with our SYC Fun Sailing, this is not just a time for the kids to get on the water and give it a go, but the big kids can too! A variety of vessels will be on show to jump on board and see how you like sailing.

With all this, plus live entertainment and dining, you won’t find anywhere better to be this weekend!
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3RS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

Mathew Belcher OAM guest speaker at SYC Charity Sailing Day 2017
Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold On Friday, November 3, Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher OAM.
Posted today at 5:07 am Greg Wilcox to compete in the 2018 Australian National Championships
Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from second to 7th January 2018.
Posted today at 4:55 am Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app
Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience and the latest tools and features. Here's a look at the latest release.
Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Big breeze and an early start for the final day!
Some good variety and a prompt finish on final day call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is case at Malcesine. The crisp morning ‘Peler’ mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon’s ‘Ora’ from the South and to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day the call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is the case at Malcesine.
Posted on 23 Oct Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Fletcher-Bithell head up 49er medal double in Gamagori
The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class, with World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell claiming the regatta victory.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct Middle Harbour YC Youth Season Kicks off
Last Sunday, October 15, was the beginning of a busy upcoming season for Youth Sailing Activities at MHYC Last Sunday, October 15, was the beginning of a busy upcoming season for Youth Sailing Activities at MHYC. Off the back of a the Winter and Spring sailing and regattas, the attention now focuses on the training and racing for the upcoming National Campaigns for the Optimists, Cadet, 420, 29er and Nacra members.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy