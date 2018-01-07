Discover Sailing plus much more at Gold Coast Marine Family Festival

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 7:16 amAn open day full of free fun, exhibitions, marine demonstrations, learn to sail and so much more. Our exhibitors this year will include not only learn to sail from the Southport Yacht Club sailing academy, but larger vessel displays will join the show. Many of whom will be conducting on water vessel demonstrations throughout the day.There will be special appearances from Gold Coast Titans, come along to meet the players, have a chat and grab a photo. We will also have some very special guests, the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary Reptiles, another photo opportunity, get up close and personal with some of Australia’s finest native reptiles.It is not all about the off-water fun, there will be plenty of on-water things to see and do as well, with our SYC Fun Sailing, this is not just a time for the kids to get on the water and give it a go, but the big kids can too! A variety of vessels will be on show to jump on board and see how you like sailing.With all this, plus live entertainment and dining, you won’t find anywhere better to be this weekend!