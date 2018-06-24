Despite common approach the World Cup Finals do not fit the Kiel Week

Andy Hunt (l.) CEO world sailing and Dirk Ramhorst CEO Kiel Week

by SVG Verlag today at 2:43 pm'It was a successful cooperation, which demonstrated, that World Sailing and the Kiel Week can together achieve a great deal for the sailing sport', said the Head of Organisation for the Kiel Week regattas, Dirk Ramhorst.The World Sailing President Kim Andersen (Denmark), DSV President Mona Kueppers, President of the German Paralympic Sports Association Friedhelm Julius Beucher, John Petersson (Denmark) from the International Paralympic Committee as well as representatives from the city of Kiel and Schleswig-Holstein did praise the successful integration.Thanks to the perfect organisation on site, the different business partners from World Sailing and Kiel Week did master the challenge and promote the Paralympic sailing sport.So the hope was to continue this cooperation between World Sailing and the Kiel Week Organisation for the next year by integrating the World Cup Series Finals into the Kiel Week or connecting them to the event. 'The sports cooperation fits well, the date is coherent, but we have too many competing business partners. We want to grant the Kiel Week partners exclusivity and do not see any adequate solution to enable the partners of World Sailing an appearance at the Kiel Week without endangering long-term partnerships', explains Sven Christensen, Managing Director of Point of Sailing, Marketing Agency of the Kiel Week. 'But the good contact with World Sailing will continue and were are aiming to set up concepts together in the future, but not in 2018', explains Ramhorst.World Sailing is thus looking for a new event organiser for the World Cup Finals 2018. The finals are announced for 2018 and 2019 The World Cup 2018 is going via Japan (October 2017), Miami (USA) and Hyères (France) to the finals.The Kiel Week in its 136. year will take place from 16. until 24. June 2018.