Marine Resource 2016

Delta Lloyd Regatta - Badloe takes over lead from van Rijsselberghe

by Delta Lloyd Regatta today at 3:24 am
Badloe - Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 Klaas Wiersma
Another day with light wind conditions at the Delta Lloyd Regatta. It’s the warmest regatta in years and sailors have sailed every planned race, so the vibe is really good. Due to the light conditions today, there were some delays. The 49erFX sailors had time to relax in the sun, awaiting their first race.

“The delay wasn’t that bad with the sun out”, said Hannah Mills from Britain. The competition in the 49erFX class is really exciting, the top three changes every day. For the Mills it’s a good learning curve. “I just transferred to the 49er after my Olympic campaign in the 470. Alain Sign has a lot of experience in the 49er, so it’s good to sail with him and be coached by him at the same time. This week is a good learning curve for me, mixed conditions on the water and great competition.” Mills and Sign stand in third place after nine races. The Croatian team is leading and Annemiek Bekkering with Jeske Kisters are in second place: “We could just race really fast today”, says Kisters.

Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma



Exciting racing in 470

It’s an exciting week in the combined 470 field. The women are happy to sail together with the man because they can learn a lot from them. But the men also learn from the women tells Austrian Nikolaus Kampelmühler: “The Dutch women are really fast downwind, when we are near them we try to watch how they handle the boat and learn from this.” Kampelmühler is sailing with Thomas Czajka, it’s their fourth event together in the 470. “We just started sailing together, I’m coming from the 420 youth class. The week so far is going ok. We are here to qualify us for the World Cup 2018, so we have to end in the top four tomorrow.” The biggest competition for the Austrian guys are the Russian Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanov, the Dutch Anneloes van Veen and Afrodite Kyranakou and the Italian team. Those are also the teams in top four at this moment.

Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma



Megan Pascoe is still leading the fleet in the 2.4mR. “Today was a bit closer racing. It’s nice to be back at racing and in first place here.” Her biggest opponent is Carol Dugdale who is getting better and better during the week. Dutch Cor de Graaff is in third place after six races.

After three days of racing on the IJsselmeer, Japan’s, Manami Doi, is leading the fleet in the Laser Radial. For the Dutch, Marit Bouwmeester, it’s her first event after her gold medal in Rio. She mentioned: “I had some physical problems when I started the season at the end April in Hyères - I couldn’t finish that event. The first day at Medemblik was good, the second day not so good. I’m trying to find my rhythm here in preparation for the World Championships this summer.”

Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma
Delta Lloyd Regatta - Day 3 © Klaas Wiersma



Medal races coming closer for Laser fleet

In the Laser fleet, Britain’s - Elliot Hanson, is leading. Croatia’s - Tony Stipanovic, who is in second place, while Pavlos Kontides, from Cyprus, is in third. They have their medal race tomorrow night, however, anything can happen with three more races planned in the morning.

The Germans, Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf, are leading the 49er field after nine races. Graf comments: “The week is going well, with yesterday being the toughest day for us. In the first race we capsized and gained three black flags, but we had a great come back. Today there was a tricky wind with a lot of shifts. However, we sailed well with the wind shifts so it wasn’t bad.”

Badloe takes over the lead in RS:X

In the RS:X, Kiran Badloe is leading the fleet, due to a bad start from Dorian van Rijsselberghe. In third place is the Britain, Samuel Sills: “It’s great to be here. Today was a bit difficult with the light winds, which make it physically a lot of work. I’ve had lot’s of fun with Dorian and Kiran, but they’re hard to beat in this event. Their participation makes this kind of low level event more interesting. For me it’s good to race here and learn a lot. My goal for this event is to finish in the top 12 and participate in the finals, and learning the new format.” The RS:X are racing in a new format this event:

The top 12 from the opening series will race in the quarter finals. The best six will then go into the semi-finals. After that, the top three decide who will win the gold in the finals. All competitors start with zero points for each final.

Results:

Laser:

Nr Bow# Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1 009  GBR 209134 23.0 14.0
 
2.0
 
1.0
 
4.0
 
5.0
 
(9.0)
 
2.0
 
 
 
2 011  CRO 212013 66.0 15.0
 
3.0
 
2.0
 
(51.0)
UFD
 
3.0
 
4.0
 
3.0
 
 
 
3 007  CYP 212431 49.0 16.0
 
1.0
 
1.0
 
(33.0)
 
3.0
 
10.0
 
1.0
 
 
 
4 032  NZL 202266 69.0 18.0
 
(51.0)
DNC
 
3.0
 
7.0
 
2.0
 
1.0
 
5.0
 
 
 
5 006  USA 182345 39.0 24.0
 
4.0
 
5.0
 
1.0
 
4.0
 
(15.0)
 
10.0
 
 
 
6 099  AUS 209261 37.0 24.0
 
(13.0)
 
3.0
 
2.0
 
6.0
 
2.0
 
11.0
 
 
 
7 092  AUS 210464 67.0 26.0
 
2.0
 
4.0
 
6.0
 
1.0
 
13.0
 
(41.0)
 
 
 
8 083  CRO 207268 82.0 31.0
 
8.0
 
10.0
 
6.0
 
(51.0)
BFD
 
3.0
 
4.0
 
 
 
9 010  FRA 209021 50.0 31.0
 
3.0
 
2.0
 
9.0
 
2.0
 
(19.0)
 
15.0
 
 
 
10 098  AUS 211498 69.0 37.0
 
6.0
 
6.0
 
2.0
 
9.0
 
(32.0)
 
14.0
 
 
 

Laser Radial:
Nr Bow# Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1 05  JPN 199066
30.0 16.0
3.0
6.0
(14.0)
1.0
5.0
1.0




2 12  BLR 203772 RCOP 45.0 16.0
5.0
3.0
1.0
5.0
(29.0)
2.0




3 04  BEL 208778 vvw inout 31.0 19.0
1.0
3.0
2.0
7.0
6.0
(12.0)




4 11  DEN 207194
42.0 24.0
10.0
2.0
(18.0)
4.0
4.0
4.0




5 18  POL 209432 MOS SSW ILAWA 53.0 27.0
10.0
2.0
6.0
6.0
(26.0)
3.0




6 07  FRA 196544
45.0 28.0
7.0
5.0
3.0
6.0
7.0
(17.0)




7 47  FRA 211861 Sno Nantes 56.0 31.0
8.0
8.0
2.0
1.0
12.0
(25.0)




8 20  ITA 211544 Sezione Vela Guardia di Finanza 57.0 36.0
6.0
8.0
5.0
2.0
15.0
(21.0)




9 01  NED 210407
58.0 38.0
5.0
1.0
(20.0)
11.0
3.0
18.0




10 69  POL 211313 CHKZ Ch 61.0 39.0
4.0
14.0
(22.0)
5.0
2.0
14.0





470 Men & Women:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1  RUS 5
Denis GRIBANOV
24.0 12.0
1.0
1.0
(12.0)
1.0
1.0
8.0




2  NED 1
Anneloes van VEEN
18.0 14.0
3.0
3.0
(4.0)
3.0
4.0
1.0




3  AUT 17
Thomas CZAJKA
 YCP 26.0 16.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
2.0
(10.0)




4  ITA 10
Matteo PUPPO
27.0 21.0
2.0
2.0
5.0
(6.0)
6.0
6.0




5  GER 20
Birte WINKEL
 PWV 46.0 33.0
(13.0)
8.0
11.0
8.0
3.0
3.0




6  GER 69
Helena WANSER
 NRV 45.0 33.0
11.0
6.0
2.0
9.0
(12.0)
5.0




7  RUS 97 W
Anzhelika CHERNIAKHOVSKAIA
 Moscow SS, CSK VMF 46.0 35.0
9.0
9.0
1.0
5.0
(11.0)
11.0




8  ARG 87
Tomas DIETRICH
59.0 43.0
6.0
11.0
(16.0)
4.0
10.0
12.0




9  HKG 32
Ho Yin CHIK
64.0 46.0
(18.0)
16.0
6.0
17.0
5.0
2.0




10  GER 27
Silas OETTINGHAUS
 RSC92 64.0 49.0
4.0
13.0
(15.0)
10.0
9.0
13.0





49er:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
1  GER 115
Fabian GRAF
 NRV 35.0 26.0
3.0
5.0
1.0
(9.0)
3.0
9.0
1.0
1.0
3.0


2  POR 27
José Luis COSTA
 FPV / CNC 38.0 27.0
2.0
4.0
4.0
6.0
2.0
3.0
(11.0)
4.0
2.0


3  BEL 24
Tom PELSMAEKERS
 vvw Nieuwpoort 52.0 39.0
1.0
(13.0)
7.0
1.0
9.0
1.0
5.0
6.0
9.0


4  GER 202
Andreas SPRANGER
 SRS 73.0 56.0
4.0
2.0
5.0
2.0
(17.0)
11.0
12.0
3.0
17.0


5  ITA 88
Gianmarco TOGNI
 CRV 78.0 60.0
5.0
10.0
(18.0)
17.0
4.0
2.0
10.0
2.0
10.0


6  GER 8
Thomas PLOESSEL
95.0 63.0
9.0
1.0
2.0
(32.0)
OCS
1.0
8.0
6.0
32.0
BFD
4.0


7  GER 220
Jan FRIGGE
 FSC 85.0 69.0
(16.0)
9.0
13.0
15.0
11.0
6.0
3.0
5.0
7.0


8  GBR 118
Sam BATTEN
101.0 80.0
14.0
7.0
8.0
12.0
(21.0)
10.0
4.0
9.0
16.0


9  ITA 23
Andrea TESEI
 CCANIENE 120.0 88.0
6.0
(32.0)
BFD
6.0
32.0
OCS
6.0
5.0
19.0
8.0
6.0


10  GBR 245
Daniel HARRIS
 Royal Findhorn Yacht Club 124.0 95.0
17.0
8.0
9.0
3.0
(29.0)
13.0
21.0
12.0
12.0



49erFX:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10
1  CRO 112
Peiar CUPAC
 J.k.uskok 37.0 24.0
2.0
1.0
6.0
(13.0)
4.0
2.0
3.0
5.0
1.0

2  NED 15
Jeske KISTERS
 WSVW 57.0 31.0
5.0
4.0
5.0
4.0
1.0
(26.0)
BFD
8.0
1.0
3.0

3  GBR 15
Alain SIGN
48.0 36.0
9.0
7.0
(12.0)
7.0
5.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
2.0

4  GBR 22
Sophie AINSWORTH
68.0 42.0
1.0
3.0
1.0
5.0
8.0
(26.0)
BFD
9.0
8.0
7.0

5  GER 810
Lotta GORGE
 KYC 68.0 42.0
4.0
9.0
3.0
1.0
10.0
(26.0)
BFD
5.0
2.0
8.0

6  NED 665
Annette DUETZ
 Watersportverbond 58.0 44.0
8.0
2.0
2.0
3.0
(14.0)
4.0
6.0
10.0
9.0

7  NED 115
Marieke JONGENS
87.0 61.0
12.0
15.0
8.0
2.0
7.0
3.0
4.0
(26.0)
OCS
10.0

8  USA 872
Maggie SHEA
87.0 70.0
(17.0)
8.0
13.0
16.0
9.0
6.0
7.0
7.0
4.0

9  GBR 230
Eleanor ALDRIDGE
 1.SSCSK 102.0 76.0
11.0
13.0
4.0
9.0
3.0
8.0
(26.0)
BFD
15.0
13.0

10  AUS 41
Johannes SATTLER
106.0 80.0
7.0
6.0
(26.0)
DNF
10.0
6.0
12.0
13.0
14.0
12.0


RS:X Men:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N
R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8
R9 R10 R11 R12 QF SF R F
1  NED 9
28.0 17.0
2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (11.0) 5.0 1.0
1.0

2  NED 8
70.0 37.0
1.0 1.0 1.0 4.0 1.0 10.0 9.0 (33.0) RET
10.0

3  GBR 60
59.0 43.0
3.0 8.0 4.0 8.0 9.0 (16.0) 7.0 2.0
2.0

4  DEN 158
67.0 49.0
5.0 7.0 5.0 17.0 7.0 (18.0) 2.0 3.0
3.0

5  NED 18
61.0 49.0
(12.0) 3.0 6.0 1.0 11.0 6.0 10.0 5.0
7.0

6  FRA 10
88.0 55.0
10.0 6.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 14.0 (33.0) UFD
11.0

7  NED 25
88.0 66.0
8.0 15.0 8.0 (22.0) 5.0 1.0 8.0 12.0
9.0

8  NED 55
114.0 81.0
7.0 5.0 10.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 23.0 (33.0) UFD
26.0

9  ARU 11
106.0 82.0
4.0 4.0 7.0 6.0 6.0 14.0 (24.0) 19.0
22.0

10  GBR 360
104.0 87.0
11.0 12.0 11.0 9.0 8.0 7.0 (17.0) 13.0
16.0


2.4 Metre:
Nr Sail Number
Team
 Club T N R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9
1  GBR 141
6.0 5.0
(1.0)
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.0



2  GBR 75 Norfolk Broads YC 17.0 11.0
3.0
(6.0)
DNF
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0



3  NED 14 EWVA 21.0 16.0
4.0
2.0
3.0
(5.0)
3.0
4.0



4  NED 28 WV De Koenen 23.0 18.0
(5.0)
4.0
4.0
3.0
4.0
3.0



5  GBR 102 Queen Mary Sailing Club 24.0 19.0
2.0
3.0
(5.0)
4.0
5.0
5.0



