Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Delta Lloyd Regatta - Australian Sailing Laser Squads in action

by Australian Sailing today at 7:52 am
Finn Alexander on Day One of the Delta Lloyd Regatta Klaas Wiersma
The Australian Sailing Team Laser and Laser Radial Squads are in action this week at the Delta Lloyd Regatta in Medemblik, The Netherlands.

Five members of the Australian Sailing Laser Radial Squad will be aiming to tame the Medemblik waters from 23 to 27 May. Mara Stranskey, Marlena Berzins, Elyse Ainsworth, Zoe Thomson and Annie Eastgate will all be eager to start their European campaign with good form.

Australian Sailing Team Laser Radial Coach, Jared West said that while the squad is young, this regatta will provide a perfect opportunity to set up their season campaigns.

“This will be the first international open event for most of the girls following the Sailing World Cup Final in Melbourne late last year, which was the first taste of a major open event for some,” Jared said.

“The best thing about the Delta Lloyd Regatta is that it is the same venue as the Laser Radial Worlds in August this year, so it will be good preparation. It is an easy venue to negotiate, it’s safe, competitive and well organised which makes the regatta one to look forward to.

“As a squad we will be focussing on our speed, process around pre-starts, decision making on the first lap and managing expectations and risk across the duration of the regatta.”

Similarly in the Lasers, six Australian Sailing Team Laser Squad will be amongst the 112 strong fleet. The Aussies competing include Matt Wearn; Luke Elliott, who finished third at the regatta last year; Jeremy O’Connell; Mitch Kennedy and Finn Alexander.

Overnight Luke and Matt both raced consistently to be sitting fifth and sixth overall with Finn in ninth and Mitchell Kennedy just outside the top ten in eleventh.

Coming off the back of winning the 2017 Youth World Laser Championship, Finn Alexander is keen to continue his form as he progresses from the youth sailing ranks to the opens. Luke Elliott finished on the podium at this event in 2016 and will be looking to do the same again, while Matt Wearn will continue to build on his 2017 form after finishing third at the Sailing World Cup in Hyeres in April.

As recently announced by World Sailing, the qualification system for the Sailing World Cup 2018 will include the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta.

All of the latest event information and updates can be found via the regatta website and Facebook.



Australian Sailing Team (AST) & Squad (ASS) & Class Training Squad (CTS) at Delta Lloyd Regatta

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser

• Matthew Wearn (WAIS/WA) – AST | sixth
• Luke Elliott (WAIS/WA) – ASS | fifth
• Finn Alexander (NSWIS/NSW) – ASS | ninth
• Mitchell Kennedy (QAS/QLD) – ASS | 11th
• Jeremy O’Connell (VIS/VIC) – ASS | 20th

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial

• Mara Stransky (QAS/QLD) – ASS | 47th
• Marlena Berzins (NSWIS/NSW) – ASS | 36th
• Elyse Ainsworth (WAIS/WA) – ASS | 53rd
• Zoe Thomson (WAIS/WA) – ASS | 54th
• Annie Eastgate (QAS/QLD) – CTS | 64th
Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Naiad

Related Articles

Great conditions and close competition at Day 1 of Delta Lloyd Regatta
The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta started with great competition across seven classes. The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta started with great competition across seven classes. Many Olympic sailors raced their first event since Rio. There were also a number of sailors, training here in Medemblik, aiming for Tokyo 2020. The conditions on the water were great, with a nice breeze and plenty of sun.
Posted today at 3:20 am Exciting competition at the Delta Lloyd Regatta
Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on 23rd May in Medemblik, Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on Tuesday, 23rd May in Medemblik, the Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. With the World Championship in sight, many Olympic sailors are ready for a new campaign. We’re also set to see several young talents training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted on 23 May OK Dinghy World Championship – 80 sailors from eight countries
OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum. OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum.
Posted on 21 May Olympic medal glamour at the Kiel Week
Approximately 4000 active sailors from more than 60 nations are expected to be sailing in 50 different categories As the beginning of the sailing activities at the Kiel Week, there will again be the Welcome Race on the inner fjord in Kiel. On Saturday at 9:30am, the first group of the yachts with an ORC rating will be sailing across the start line in front of the Kiel Yacht Club.
Posted on 15 May RS:X European & Youth European Champs & European Open Trophy - Day 6
Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. For the 265 sailors in the RS:X European and Youth European Championships, the day started slowly as the sea breeze woke up and started to fill in. A short delay ashore, perfect to make nervous sailors almost taught with tension, before being sent out to race and fight for the titles
Posted on 15 May A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May European Championship titles to Zegers/Van Veen and Fock/Dackhammar
Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today, and the overall standings give both Afrodite Zegers/Anneloes van Veen (NED) and Carl-Fredrik Fock/Marcus Dackhammar (SWE) their first ever European Championship titles.
Posted on 14 May On to the Medal Race to decide 470 Europeans podium
Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco, as the wind kept away, with zero knots recorded at one point on the race course.
Posted on 13 May Lobert and Pedersen though to final at Finn Europeans
France’s Jonathan Lobert, the 2012 London bronze medalist, has taken the lead at the top of Finn European Championship France’s Jonathan Lobert, the 2012 London bronze medalist, has taken the lead at the top of the Finn European Championship in Marseille, France after a near perfect performance on the fifth day. Anders Pedersen of Norway, remains in second despite his worst day on the water so far, while Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz moves up to third.
Posted on 13 May 470 Open European Championship – Day 4
Big breeze has meant some shredding of equipment, with damage to boats and a few bent masts as the gusts powered through Racing was postponed this morning as the waves of up to four metres and average wind speed of 25 knots, with gusts up to 32 knots, was a volatile combination. So, the Race Committee waited a couple of hours until the wind had dropped to 22-23, with gusts of 25 knots, to get racing underway. The wind continued to decrease to around 20 knots for the second race of the day.
Posted on 12 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy