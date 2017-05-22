Delayed start to ARC Portugal 2017

by World Cruising today at 6:14 amThe start line was busy with all 19 yachts heading for the start off the Royal Plymouth Corinthian which provided a spectacle for the crews afloat and well-wishers ashore, and a hint of competition to add to the fun. First across the line was WikiWiki shortly followed by Mischief.Conditions on the start line were SW force 3 and we expect the fleet to arrive in to Falmouth at 5 pm.