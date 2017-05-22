Delayed start to ARC Portugal 2017
by World Cruising today at 6:14 am
Unsettled conditions in the western approaches have caused a delay to the start of ARC Portugal. Rather than risk being out at sea as a deep low crosses, the boats will remain in the UK until the forecast looks favourable. However, undaunted the fleet headed out from Plymouth at 09:00 this morning and will sail to Falmouth.
Start - ARC Portugal 2017 World Cruising Club
The start line was busy with all 19 yachts heading for the start off the Royal Plymouth Corinthian which provided a spectacle for the crews afloat and well-wishers ashore, and a hint of competition to add to the fun. First across the line was WikiWiki shortly followed by Mischief.
Conditions on the start line were SW force 3 and we expect the fleet to arrive in to Falmouth at 5 pm.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154342