Definitive inshore solution – Musto BR1 upgrade

BR1 inshore jacket MUSTO

by Jared Gardiner - MUSTO today at 1:55 pmBreathable, windproof and allowing for full freedom of movement, BR1 permits wearers to enjoy day-sailing no matter what the conditions and Musto now present a series of re-designs and upgrades aimed at delivering an experience better than ever before.Designed with rollaway hood, adjustable hem and Velcro fastened cuffs; the re-designed BR1 Inshore Jacket provides the wind and waterproof protection needed for a day's coastal sailing. A mesh lining and fleece-lined collar provides comfort and warmth, whilst reflective detailing provides much needed visibility in low light conditions. Smart, understated styling then means the jacket can be carried seamlessly from the deck to the city.

















