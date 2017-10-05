Definitive inshore solution – Musto BR1 upgrade
by Jared Gardiner - MUSTO today at 1:55 pm
Upgraded for 2017, using feedback from some of the most advanced sailors in the world, Musto's new BR1 range provides the perfect foul weather gear solution for everything from summer sailing to powerboating.
BR1 inshore jacket MUSTO
Breathable, windproof and allowing for full freedom of movement, BR1 permits wearers to enjoy day-sailing no matter what the conditions and Musto now present a series of re-designs and upgrades aimed at delivering an experience better than ever before.
Designed with rollaway hood, adjustable hem and Velcro fastened cuffs; the re-designed BR1 Inshore Jacket provides the wind and waterproof protection needed for a day's coastal sailing. A mesh lining and fleece-lined collar provides comfort and warmth, whilst reflective detailing provides much needed visibility in low light conditions. Smart, understated styling then means the jacket can be carried seamlessly from the deck to the city.
