Marine Resource 2016

Definitive inshore solution – Musto BR1 upgrade

by Jared Gardiner - MUSTO today at 1:55 pm
BR1 inshore jacket MUSTO
Upgraded for 2017, using feedback from some of the most advanced sailors in the world, Musto's new BR1 range provides the perfect foul weather gear solution for everything from summer sailing to powerboating.

Breathable, windproof and allowing for full freedom of movement, BR1 permits wearers to enjoy day-sailing no matter what the conditions and Musto now present a series of re-designs and upgrades aimed at delivering an experience better than ever before.

Designed with rollaway hood, adjustable hem and Velcro fastened cuffs; the re-designed BR1 Inshore Jacket provides the wind and waterproof protection needed for a day's coastal sailing. A mesh lining and fleece-lined collar provides comfort and warmth, whilst reflective detailing provides much needed visibility in low light conditions. Smart, understated styling then means the jacket can be carried seamlessly from the deck to the city.

BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO
BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO


BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO
BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO


BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO
BR1 inshore jacket © MUSTO


Black © MUSTO
Black © MUSTO


True red © MUSTO
True red © MUSTO

Para World Sailing Strategic Plan heading in the right direction
Sir Philip Craven receiving an update on progress world governing body is making in Para World Sailing Strategic Plan Sir Philip Craven, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President met with senior World Sailing officials, receiving an update on the progress the world governing body is making in its Para World Sailing Strategic Plan.
Posted today at 7:19 am Abell Point start the clean up after TC Debbie
The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie The crew at Abell Point Marina are working hard to assess the damage after the wrath of tropical cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsunday islands and mainland coast on Tuesday 28 March. The category 4 cyclone reached the mainland coast at approximately midday on Tuesday 28 March and brought with it destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
Posted today at 6:40 am America's Cup Hall of Fame - Syd Fischer one of three to be inducted
The America's Cup Hall of Fame to induct three personalities in 2017 - Syd Fischer, John K. Marshall, and Doug Peterson The America's Cup Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 5, 2017 in San Diego, California, aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Three personalities will be inducted - Syd Fischer (AUS), John K. Marshall (USA), and Doug Peterson (USA). The America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992, as an arm of the Herreshoff Marine Museum by Halsey Herreshoff, a four-time America's Cup defender
Posted today at 3:58 am Second annual Scrub Island Invitational - A fun race to a great party!
There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand There's nothing like a good party at the finish to entice a fleet of enthusiastic racers to focus on the task at hand, and the Scrub Island Resort laid it on for racers today. Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina, a private-island resort in the BVI, lies approximately 13 km to the north east of Tortola. Today's course for the Scrub Island Invitational started off Nanny Cay with a light breeze
Posted today at 3:46 am Entry opens for 2017 Land Rover Winter Series
Online entry has opened and the Notice of Race is available for the CYCA’s annual Land Rover Winter Series Online entry has opened and the Notice of Race is available for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s annual Land Rover Winter Series, which opens with the Windward Trophy Great Veterans Race and the Jill McLay Ladies Day on Sunday 23 April.
Posted today at 2:59 am Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Willy Altadill to return for his second edition of Volvo Ocean Race
Willy Altadill, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill. Willy Altadill, the 24-year-old from Barcelona, who made his debut with MAPFRE last race, is the son of round-the-world veteran Guillermo Altadill.
Posted on 29 Mar Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracking southwards today, bringing rain
Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. Heavy rain and flooding is expected as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves south-east. A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal catchments between Gladstone in Queensland and Bellingen in northern New South Wales. The Flood Watch extends inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts...
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar BVI Spring Regatta - Nanny Cay Cup sailed in light breezes
A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in Nanny Cay Cup A tauntingly light breeze of five - seven knots out of the south was enough to get 50+ boats starting in the Nanny Cay Cup, the first event of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival. Rather than the usual Round Tortola race, conditions favoured a 16 NM course starting in the channel off Nanny Cay and taking the fleet around Pelican and Flanagan Islands.
Posted on 29 Mar
